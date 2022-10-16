Read full article on original website
kxlp941.com
Minnesota Department of Transportation Hiring Snowplow Operators
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has the ‘help wanted’ sign out for the winter season. MnDOT District 6 spokesman Mike Dougherty says they need snowplow operators:. “We have spots for fill-in operators, emergency sort of 45-day contracts that are great as well as full-time snowplow operators where in...
redlakenationnews.com
Army Corps studying dam removal that could restore free-flowing Mississippi River in Twin Cities
Two Mississippi River locks and dams in the heart of the Twin Cities are the subject of a federal study to discern whether they might be closed, sold - or even removed entirely. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers kicked off its research this month into the Lower St. Anthony...
1 hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Paul is closed Tuesday evening following a six-vehicle crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the 7 p.m. hour in the westbound lanes between Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue. One vehicle rolled from the impact. One person suffered minor injuries, and the state patrol says a driver was "issued a citation."The crash is still under investigation.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota state agencies and Fond du Lac Band announce Enbridge enforcement resulting in $11M in payments, environmental projects, and financial assurances
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the results from extensive enforcement investigations of water quality violations and aquifer breaches related to Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 pipeline construction project in northern Minnesota. Combined with the previous DNR actions, and in partnership with Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, these investigations have resulted in more than $11 million in payments, environmental projects, and financial assurances from Enbridge.
redlakenationnews.com
Enbridge admits it breached aquifer in Line 3 construction, will pay fine and perform environmental restoration
Attorney General Ellison files criminal charge for aquifer breach against Enbridge, along with diversion agreement contingent on Enbridge not breaking law again and fulfilling all terms of settlement; Clearwater County Attorney referred case to Attorney General for criminal prosecution. Misdemeanor charge for appropriating waters without permit is only criminal charge...
boreal.org
What does an early first snowfall mean for Minnesota's winter?
We got the first measurable snowfall out of the way and this year, it came early. On average, we see the first measurable snowfall (defined by 0.1 inches or more) in the first week of November. This year it came about three weeks early which puts it in the top 10% of early snowfalls. It’s only the third time it's happened this early since 2000.
Governor's Deer Hunting Opener to take place in Twin Cities for first time
THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. -- For the first time ever, the Governor's Deer Hunting Opener will be held in the Twin Cities this year.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that Gov. Tim Walz will celebrate the opening of deer hunting season in the Three Rivers Park District. Organizers said this is the first time the metro has hosted the event.Opening day of the season is Nov. 5. Walz will welcome its arrival at Elm Creek Park Reserve, a 4,900 acre park that stretches across Champlin, Dayton and Maple Grove."Minnesota is home to top-notch public lands and fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities across the entire state," Walz said. "I look forward to celebrating the time-honored deer hunting tradition so many Minnesotans look forward to each year." The DNR said about 400,000 Minnesotans hunt deer every year.The Three Rivers Park District comprises 27,000 acres of parks and trails.
Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers: "It happens fast"
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A dry fall has meant a good harvest for Minnesota farmers, but it's also created a dangerous problem in some parts of the state.Trace amounts of rain, along with wind, have led to combine fires. And in some cases, those fires have spread, destroying several acres of crops."This fall it's been very, very dry. And the whole summer's been dry and it's been leading up to this," said Tyler Otto of Howard Lake.On the plus side, Tyler and his family haven't had to worry about farm equipment getting stuck. But a lack of rain has them...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Attorney General's Office places $11-million dollar fine on company that admitted to breaching aquifer during Line 3 construction
(Clearwater County, MN) -- Enbridge is facing a misdemeanor charge and fine after breaching a northern Minnesota aquifer. State Attorney General Keith Ellison has charged the company with appropriating state waters without a permit through construction after officials admitted to the January 2021 breach in Clearwater County. Company officials also admit they delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge will pay an $11-million dollar fine in connection with the breach.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota State Senate Candidate Rob Kupec: "We need some kind of dedicated revenue stream" for early childhood and daycare services
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State Senate Candidate is sharing what he is looking to bring to St. Paul if elected this November. Rob Kupec is a former meteorologist and Minnesota State Senate Candidate looking to represent District 4. He joined WDAY Radio to speak about his campaign goals, which include increased funding of k-12 education, a statewide improvement of childcare, and working to create a police training academy closer to Moorhead.
redlakenationnews.com
ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER - RED LAKE BAND OF CHIPPEWA INDIAN
Close: October 26, 2022 @ 12:00 p.m. Administrative Officer will be in charge of overseeing the administrative decisions for quality assurance. Responsible for coordinating the operations of programs that support band operations to make procedures: efficient, ethical, and of benefit to the Band's program. Those programs include; Human Resources, Information Technology, Grant Writing, Self-Governance and other similar programs as requested. Reports to the Executive Administrator, full-time position, w/benefits, salary; DOQ.
redlakenationnews.com
BLAZING TRAILS LOCAL FOOD REGULATIONS TRAINING SERIES CRITICAL FOR FOOD FARMERS AND FOOD MAKERS
Minnesota, October 17, 2022-In order to assist the rapidly growing local foods movement in Minnesota, six dates are set for important training in food regulation. "Blazing Trails Through the Jungle of Food Regulations" training is designed to provide access to information and resources on how to navigate food regulations pertaining to local food, to improve our food system. Information on important topics such as food safety, 'product of the farm' exclusion from licensing, the 'cottage food law' exemption from licensing, and the differences between MDA and MDH food licenses will all be covered.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
mprnews.org
First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday
It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
redlakenationnews.com
New COVID-19 boosters for kids age 5-11 now offered at Minnesota's state-run vaccine clinics
Children ages 5 to 11 can receive the new variant-specific COVID-19 booster at state-run vaccination facilities in Minnesota starting this week. The vaccine is the same booster that was authorized this fall for people 12 and older to protect against omicron variants of the virus, but comes in a smaller dose. Families will be able to make appointments or walk in for the Pfizer boosters at the state-run facilities in St. Paul, Duluth, Rochester, Moorhead and at the Mall of America.
Couple found dead inside Mille Lacs Lake cabin; CO poisoning suspected
A husband and wife were found dead inside their Mille Lacs Lake hunting cabin on Sunday evening. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says that Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66 of Brooklyn Park, were found by one of their children at the cabin 3900 block of MN Hwy 18, in rural Isle.
Minnesotans – Do You Know How You Are Receiving Your Frontline Worker Pay?
DO YOU KNOW IF YOU'RE GETTING FRONTLINE WORKER PAY?. My friend applied for Frontline Worker Pay in Minnesota in early June. They sent my friend an email notification on June 23rd, that they were still being considered for Frontline pay, and that they should watch their email for future correspondence regarding their application.
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How To Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
