Geena Davis has opened up about her “struggle” to accept her beauty, revealing that she “desperately wanted to be pretty but wasn’t able to think I was”.The 66-year-old award-winning actor, who is releasing a memoir titled Dying of Politeness this month, said she never thought of herself as beautiful.The Thelma & Louise star became a model before beginning her acting career, which started when she was cast by director Sydney Pollack in his 1982 cult classic Tootsie . She starred opposite Dustin Hoffman.Speaking to The Times ahead of the release of her book, Davis said that becoming a model...

11 DAYS AGO