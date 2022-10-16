ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Rodney Mccrea
6d ago

wow congratulations to you all what a blessing it's still good hearted people out their, wish you all the best, god sits up high he knows our needs, god bless you all

Into the Blue
6d ago

Congratulations! Wow, what a nice surprise! Blessings come from good hearted ppl,who think of others! Thank you for giving these ppl hope to Start all over again! Finally, good News!

Mysuncoast.com

Single mother loses home, family heirloom to North Port flooding

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - In the days following Hurricane Ian’s destructive path, Brittany Creech couldn’t believe her eyes. Her mother and son sent her videos of her neighborhood in North Port that was hardly recognizable. Street after street of homes were underwater as small boats glided through in search of anything worth saving. The Creech household didn’t fare any better, with flood waters welling up inside the building, then receding to leave behind their belongings drenched in filth.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Valerie’s House helps SWFL grieve after Ian

Whether you’ve lost a loved one or not, Hurricane Ian has affected you. Seeling all the damage can only add to the mental strain. That’s where Valerie’s House comes in to help you out. The number of people visiting for grief support is higher than ever. Families...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman finds pictures across Bonita after Ian, looking for owners

A woman found family mementos on Bonita Beach but doesn’t know who they belong to. People save all sorts of gifts and mementos like birthday cards because of the personalized note left by your relative or your friend. “The signatures, the specialness of these cards,” Bonita resident Beata Lieders...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
fox13news.com

Lee County teacher recounts how her family survived Hurricane Ian

A teacher from Cape Coral detailed her family's harrowing story of survival during Hurricane Ian. Despite losing most of her belongings in her home due to storm surge, she says she and other Lee County teachers were eager to return to their classrooms to welcome back and help support students.
LEE COUNTY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Naples Shelter Animals Transported to Safety

In partnership with the Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Petco Love, the Wings of Rescue organization facilitated the transportation of 66 dogs and cats from both Humane Society of Naples and Collier County Domestic Animal Services. The pets were on adoption floors in shelters prior to Hurricane Ian’s landfall. On October 5th, all of the pets were loaded onto planes at the Naples airport to fly north.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Testing the black muck Ian left behind in flooded homes

Ian left behind a lot of destruction but in the homes where floodwaters reached, it also left behind black muck. Many worry whether they are risking their health by cleaning up. WINK News carefully sampled some of the cakey stormwater gook and analyzed it at the FGCU Water School. As...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral, Naples home sales decrease by more than half following Hurricane Ian

Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%. Pending sales also slumped in Naples by 52%. Southwest Florida saw outsized decreases in pending sales as the storm quashed home listings. In Cape Coral, new listings sank 59% year over year during the four weeks ending Oct. 16, more than triple the national decline of 19%. They fell 53% in Naples.
CAPE CORAL, FL
usf.edu

Lee County residents transition to FEMA's housing recovery period

Thousands of people throughout Southwest Florida lost their homes and jobs when Hurricane Ian swept through. Federal and local efforts are helping Floridians to find sheltering options and to rebuild what the hurricane damaged or destroyed. On October 19, three weeks after the storm hit, Lee County transitioned evacuees from...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel and Captiva islands continue recovering from Ian

Weeks after Hurricane Ian people are still in shock over the enormous damage on Sanibel and Captiva islands. Some of the most beloved, classic, and treasured spots like the lighthouse took the brunt of Ian’s force. Mark Delagado is one of the people that is lending a helping hand...
SANIBEL, FL

