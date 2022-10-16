Read full article on original website
Rodney Mccrea
6d ago
wow congratulations to you all what a blessing it's still good hearted people out their, wish you all the best, god sits up high he knows our needs, god bless you all
Reply
10
Into the Blue
6d ago
Congratulations! Wow, what a nice surprise! Blessings come from good hearted ppl,who think of others! Thank you for giving these ppl hope to Start all over again! Finally, good News!
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Stickers helping raise money to rebuild Southwest Florida businesses
A man and business owner in Southwest Florida is giving back and helping raise money to rebuild local businesses after Hurricane Ian. “People people lost their own homes, they lost their cars, they lost food in their fridge,” said Ray Medeiros. What we’re all missing are the local favorites...
Mysuncoast.com
Single mother loses home, family heirloom to North Port flooding
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - In the days following Hurricane Ian’s destructive path, Brittany Creech couldn’t believe her eyes. Her mother and son sent her videos of her neighborhood in North Port that was hardly recognizable. Street after street of homes were underwater as small boats glided through in search of anything worth saving. The Creech household didn’t fare any better, with flood waters welling up inside the building, then receding to leave behind their belongings drenched in filth.
Stuck in limbo, families of people missing after Hurricane Ian endure an agonizing wait for news
Hours before Hurricane Ian decimated a small Fort Myers Beach marina, James “Denny” Hurst’s daughter sent him a panicked text. “It’s shifted South,” Shannon Vaughan wrote after seeing the forecast on the news. “Please if you can get off that boat.”. “I am not...
WINKNEWS.com
Conditions of the North Fort Myers shelter described as ‘not good’
The North Fort Myers new shelter location opened this week and people are already saying the condition of it isn’t good. WINK News was able to get an inside look at the shelter and speak to some of the people who call it home. A woman spoke to WINK...
WINKNEWS.com
Valerie’s House helps SWFL grieve after Ian
Whether you’ve lost a loved one or not, Hurricane Ian has affected you. Seeling all the damage can only add to the mental strain. That’s where Valerie’s House comes in to help you out. The number of people visiting for grief support is higher than ever. Families...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman finds pictures across Bonita after Ian, looking for owners
A woman found family mementos on Bonita Beach but doesn’t know who they belong to. People save all sorts of gifts and mementos like birthday cards because of the personalized note left by your relative or your friend. “The signatures, the specialness of these cards,” Bonita resident Beata Lieders...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
Seniors' mental health after Hurricane Ian
In the weeks following Hurricane Ian, a Naples community mental health facility is seeing an uptick in people reaching out for help
fox13news.com
Lee County teacher recounts how her family survived Hurricane Ian
A teacher from Cape Coral detailed her family's harrowing story of survival during Hurricane Ian. Despite losing most of her belongings in her home due to storm surge, she says she and other Lee County teachers were eager to return to their classrooms to welcome back and help support students.
WINKNEWS.com
What Halloween will look like this year in Southwest Florida after Ian
Halloween in Southwest Florida may not be quite the same this year after Hurricane Ian. The city of Punta Gorda is encouraging people to make new plans for Halloween. A lot of concern about missing traffic signals and stop signs and all the debris piling up can be dangerous for kids.
WLBT
Miss. mom still searching for her son who went missing after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WLBT) - Sixty-one people are confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian, but many more are still unaccounted for. One Mississippi mother is worried, because she doesn’t know where her son is. He has not been seen since before the storm, reports WBBH. He was last seen in...
coastalbreezenews.com
Naples Shelter Animals Transported to Safety
In partnership with the Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Petco Love, the Wings of Rescue organization facilitated the transportation of 66 dogs and cats from both Humane Society of Naples and Collier County Domestic Animal Services. The pets were on adoption floors in shelters prior to Hurricane Ian’s landfall. On October 5th, all of the pets were loaded onto planes at the Naples airport to fly north.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents with homes built before 1981 should hold off repairing
The City of Cape Coral advises residents whose homes were built before 1981 to hold off on any repairs. The city is asking residents to wait to make repairs until Dec. 1, 2022. The 50% Rule, a regulation of the National Flood Insurance Program, requires structures with damage exceeding 50%...
WINKNEWS.com
Testing the black muck Ian left behind in flooded homes
Ian left behind a lot of destruction but in the homes where floodwaters reached, it also left behind black muck. Many worry whether they are risking their health by cleaning up. WINK News carefully sampled some of the cakey stormwater gook and analyzed it at the FGCU Water School. As...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral, Naples home sales decrease by more than half following Hurricane Ian
Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%. Pending sales also slumped in Naples by 52%. Southwest Florida saw outsized decreases in pending sales as the storm quashed home listings. In Cape Coral, new listings sank 59% year over year during the four weeks ending Oct. 16, more than triple the national decline of 19%. They fell 53% in Naples.
usf.edu
Lee County residents transition to FEMA's housing recovery period
Thousands of people throughout Southwest Florida lost their homes and jobs when Hurricane Ian swept through. Federal and local efforts are helping Floridians to find sheltering options and to rebuild what the hurricane damaged or destroyed. On October 19, three weeks after the storm hit, Lee County transitioned evacuees from...
WINKNEWS.com
Water pressure back on Fort Myers Beach, mayor discusses that and more
Homes on top of homes while some still don’t have water or electricity with debris scattered all around the ground. People living on Fort Myers Beach are starting to get upset with the way officials are handling the mess from Hurricane Ian. Ray Murphy, the mayor of Fort Myers...
Lee County tourism comes to 'screeching halt' after Hurricane Ian
Latest tourism numbers from the Lee County Tourism Development Council show 2022 was a record-breaking year for tourism, smashing records set pre-pandemic. All of that momentum is gone.
WINKNEWS.com
New FEMA location at Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach
A new FEMA location opens at Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach. Saturday is the first-day FEMA is at the new location and they will be here there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for any assistance questions. FEMA has also announced that federal support for hurricane recovery is...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel and Captiva islands continue recovering from Ian
Weeks after Hurricane Ian people are still in shock over the enormous damage on Sanibel and Captiva islands. Some of the most beloved, classic, and treasured spots like the lighthouse took the brunt of Ian’s force. Mark Delagado is one of the people that is lending a helping hand...
Comments / 9