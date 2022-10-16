ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Boaz man flees McCracken deputies, found in Graves home with illegal drugs

A man who fled from McCracken County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning led them to a Graves County home with illegal drugs inside. Deputies investigated a suspicious person along KY 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line. As deputies arrived, the man ran through a creek into Graves County and they lost sight of him.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County

Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Kevil man found while checking suspicious vehicle

A wanted Kevil man was arrested arrested after he was found in a suspicious vehicle in McCracken County. McCracken deputies at 12:15 am Tuesday checked a suspicious vehicle on Old Mayfield Road in the Freemont area, occupied by 26-year-old Dakota A. Miller of Kevil. It was confirmed that Miller was...
KEVIL, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police need help identifying theft suspect

The Paducah Police Department are needing help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a bag containing a loaded firearm. Police said the woman took the bag from McDonald's on Clark's River Road that was left on a table when it's owner went to the bathroom. The bag is a black and brown Fendi bag that contained a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Drug investigation leads to Reidland couple's arrest

After complaints of drug activity in a home with children, McCracken County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Reidland couple on Thursday. Detectives investigated complaints about a home on Byron Drive and served a search warrant on Thursday morning. One of the residents, 35-year-old Matthew Haralambidis was home with a small child...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Terroristic threatening arrest at McCracken County Alternative School

A student at McCracken County Alternative School was arrested for making a threat at the school. A school resource officer alerted the McCracken County Sheriff's Office about a student allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school. Students and other possible witnesses were interviewed about the threat and several students...
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky State Police looking for a stolen trailer in Graves County

Kentucky State Police are on the lookout for a stolen trailer in Graves County. Fiber Works Installation called KSP on Tuesday morning after discovering the trailer missing. The trailer was parked behind Hamilton Park Soccer Field off KY 1710 in Graves County. It was last seen on Friday afternoon. The...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Man charged in 2019 deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor announces multiple charges against 32-year-old Isaiah Lane today, including second-degree murder. Heartland First Responders hope a natural disaster doesn't hit our area, but they want to be prepared for whatever happens. Wayne County issuing citations to those who violate burn bans. Updated: 2 hours ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Illinois man arrested for trafficking in meth after trying to flee police

An Illinois man was arrested last week on drug charges after an attempted traffic stop on Hinkleville Road. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office tried to stop a motorcycle driven by 43-year-old Jamey Carson of Marion, Illinois. Carson allegedly pulled into a gas station, but before deputies could get to him, he took off, again. Soon after, Carson reportedly crashed the motorcycle near I-24 before trying to get away on foot.
MARION, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Marshall County Sheriff's Office addresses speeding complaint on Phillips Road

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of extra patrols for speeding on Phillips Road. The Sheriff's Office said they have received a complaint of speeding on Phillips Road and are reminding residents the speed limit on that road is 25 MPH. They are asking drivers to be mindful...
KFVS12

Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been charged in connection with a 2019 homicide. According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney’s office, Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury. His bond was set at $5 million cash only.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Missing elderly West Paducah man has been located

UPDATE: Mr. Chaney has been located. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is actively looking for an elderly West Paducah man who walked away from home Wednesday. The Sheriff's office said that around 10:30 a.m. 85-year-old Claude Chaney left his home on Magruder Village. Mr. Chaney is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 210 pounds, and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and brown flannel jacket, a brown hat, burgundy jogging pants, and rainbow crocs. Mr. Chaney is reported to be of diminished capacity and may be carrying a blue and white blanket.
WEST PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two people wanted for questioning by Benton police

The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people for questioning. Anyone with information on the identity of the man and woman in the surveillance photos is asked to contact Marshall County Dispatch at 270-527-1333.
BENTON, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Sikes, Haigh appear in Circuit Court

MURRAY – A Cadiz man accused of crashing his truck while being chased by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and a Murray man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Tinder both appeared in Calloway Circuit Court Tuesday.
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Juvenile facing charges in assault at Mayfield Youth Development Center

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is facing charges in connection with an assault at a youth development center. According to Kentucky State Police, the juvenile was charged with one count of assault, second degree, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. On Saturday, October 15 around...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Law enforcement warns of rise in Fentanyl cases

Local law enforcement agencies are warning residents of the uptick in Fentanyl cases in the area and it's dangers. The Graves County Sheriff's Office shared a message on Facebook about the issue urging people to "have a talk with your children, family members, or friends that may be using prescription pain medicine from sources other than legal doctors and pharmacies."
kbsi23.com

Concerns rise as homicide rate increases in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Within the past eight weeks, three recorded homicides took place in the city of Cape Girardeau. Many are concerned that these deadly crimes are at an increase in 2022. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), the annual average of homicides for Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Oak Ridge man sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing gun

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a gun. According to a release from the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office, Joseph M. Lopez, 40, appeared for his sentencing hearing on Monday, October 17 before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
OAK RIDGE, MO

