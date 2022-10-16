Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky LakeTravel MavenGilbertsville, KY
Talon Falls is Still the Best Haunt We Have SeenLucinda GunninPaducah, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Boaz man flees McCracken deputies, found in Graves home with illegal drugs
A man who fled from McCracken County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning led them to a Graves County home with illegal drugs inside. Deputies investigated a suspicious person along KY 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line. As deputies arrived, the man ran through a creek into Graves County and they lost sight of him.
thunderboltradio.com
Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County
Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Kevil man found while checking suspicious vehicle
A wanted Kevil man was arrested arrested after he was found in a suspicious vehicle in McCracken County. McCracken deputies at 12:15 am Tuesday checked a suspicious vehicle on Old Mayfield Road in the Freemont area, occupied by 26-year-old Dakota A. Miller of Kevil. It was confirmed that Miller was...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police need help identifying theft suspect
The Paducah Police Department are needing help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a bag containing a loaded firearm. Police said the woman took the bag from McDonald's on Clark's River Road that was left on a table when it's owner went to the bathroom. The bag is a black and brown Fendi bag that contained a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun.
westkentuckystar.com
Drug investigation leads to Reidland couple's arrest
After complaints of drug activity in a home with children, McCracken County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Reidland couple on Thursday. Detectives investigated complaints about a home on Byron Drive and served a search warrant on Thursday morning. One of the residents, 35-year-old Matthew Haralambidis was home with a small child...
westkentuckystar.com
Terroristic threatening arrest at McCracken County Alternative School
A student at McCracken County Alternative School was arrested for making a threat at the school. A school resource officer alerted the McCracken County Sheriff's Office about a student allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school. Students and other possible witnesses were interviewed about the threat and several students...
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police looking for a stolen trailer in Graves County
Kentucky State Police are on the lookout for a stolen trailer in Graves County. Fiber Works Installation called KSP on Tuesday morning after discovering the trailer missing. The trailer was parked behind Hamilton Park Soccer Field off KY 1710 in Graves County. It was last seen on Friday afternoon. The...
KFVS12
Man charged in 2019 deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor announces multiple charges against 32-year-old Isaiah Lane today, including second-degree murder. Heartland First Responders hope a natural disaster doesn't hit our area, but they want to be prepared for whatever happens. Wayne County issuing citations to those who violate burn bans. Updated: 2 hours ago.
westkentuckystar.com
Illinois man arrested for trafficking in meth after trying to flee police
An Illinois man was arrested last week on drug charges after an attempted traffic stop on Hinkleville Road. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office tried to stop a motorcycle driven by 43-year-old Jamey Carson of Marion, Illinois. Carson allegedly pulled into a gas station, but before deputies could get to him, he took off, again. Soon after, Carson reportedly crashed the motorcycle near I-24 before trying to get away on foot.
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County Sheriff's Office addresses speeding complaint on Phillips Road
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of extra patrols for speeding on Phillips Road. The Sheriff's Office said they have received a complaint of speeding on Phillips Road and are reminding residents the speed limit on that road is 25 MPH. They are asking drivers to be mindful...
KFVS12
Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been charged in connection with a 2019 homicide. According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney’s office, Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury. His bond was set at $5 million cash only.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing elderly West Paducah man has been located
UPDATE: Mr. Chaney has been located. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is actively looking for an elderly West Paducah man who walked away from home Wednesday. The Sheriff's office said that around 10:30 a.m. 85-year-old Claude Chaney left his home on Magruder Village. Mr. Chaney is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 210 pounds, and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and brown flannel jacket, a brown hat, burgundy jogging pants, and rainbow crocs. Mr. Chaney is reported to be of diminished capacity and may be carrying a blue and white blanket.
westkentuckystar.com
Two people wanted for questioning by Benton police
The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people for questioning. Anyone with information on the identity of the man and woman in the surveillance photos is asked to contact Marshall County Dispatch at 270-527-1333.
Murray Ledger & Times
Sikes, Haigh appear in Circuit Court
MURRAY – A Cadiz man accused of crashing his truck while being chased by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and a Murray man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Tinder both appeared in Calloway Circuit Court Tuesday.
KFVS12
Juvenile facing charges in assault at Mayfield Youth Development Center
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is facing charges in connection with an assault at a youth development center. According to Kentucky State Police, the juvenile was charged with one count of assault, second degree, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. On Saturday, October 15 around...
westkentuckystar.com
Law enforcement warns of rise in Fentanyl cases
Local law enforcement agencies are warning residents of the uptick in Fentanyl cases in the area and it's dangers. The Graves County Sheriff's Office shared a message on Facebook about the issue urging people to "have a talk with your children, family members, or friends that may be using prescription pain medicine from sources other than legal doctors and pharmacies."
kbsi23.com
Concerns rise as homicide rate increases in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Within the past eight weeks, three recorded homicides took place in the city of Cape Girardeau. Many are concerned that these deadly crimes are at an increase in 2022. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), the annual average of homicides for Cape...
KFVS12
14-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to bring gun to school in McCracken Co.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 14-year-old was charged after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the 14-year-old student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. On Monday, October 17, the sheriff’s...
KFVS12
Oak Ridge man sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing gun
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a gun. According to a release from the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office, Joseph M. Lopez, 40, appeared for his sentencing hearing on Monday, October 17 before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12
Court date scheduled for suspect in weekend shooting in Cape Girardeau
Some COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois have eased. Man charged in connection with Caruthersville deadly shooting remains in jail on no bond. A man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Caruthersville after a high school football game will remain in jail on no bond, a judge said. Man charged...
Comments / 1