An Illinois man was arrested last week on drug charges after an attempted traffic stop on Hinkleville Road. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office tried to stop a motorcycle driven by 43-year-old Jamey Carson of Marion, Illinois. Carson allegedly pulled into a gas station, but before deputies could get to him, he took off, again. Soon after, Carson reportedly crashed the motorcycle near I-24 before trying to get away on foot.

MARION, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO