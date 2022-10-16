Read full article on original website
Suspect Wounded in Southcrest-Area Police Shooting
A suspect was wounded late Tuesday afternoon when at least one San Diego Police Department officer opened fire on him during a confrontation in a Southcrest-area neighborhood. The shooting took place about 5:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of South 43rd Street, just south of Logan Avenue and west of Interstate 805, according to the SDPD.
Armed man killed in shooting involving SDPD officers
An armed man was shot and killed Monday by officers in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said.
Suspect Killed in Southcrest-Area Police Shooting Near Humberto’s Taco Shop
An armed suspect was shot and killed late Tuesday afternoon when at least two San Diego Police officers opened fire on him during a confrontation in a Southcrest-area neighborhood. Officers were called about 5:30 p.m. to Humberto’s Taco Shop in the 1100 block of South 43rd Street on reports of...
La Jolla stabbing leads to pursuit; suspect in custody
Police took a man into custody Tuesday after a stabbing in La Jolla, authorities confirmed.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on SR-94
A male pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on State Route 94 early Tuesday, according to authorities.
Suspect, 18, Jailed in Fatal Shooting of Teenager in El Cajon Parking Lot
An 18-year-old suspect was behind bars Tuesday in a shooting that left another young man fatally wounded last summer outside an El Cajon apartment building, authorities said. Obaida Saad Ramadhan of El Cajon was booked on suspicion of murder Saturday in the shooting death of Jasiah White, also 18, according to the El Cajon Police Department.
Driver in fatal hit and run tracked with GPS to be sentenced
A woman who pleaded no contest to a hit and run that killed a 65-year-old woman is scheduled to be in court for sentencing on Tuesday, October 18th.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on SR-94
A man walking on state Route 94 in the Encanto area was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene following the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities identify woman who died in an altercation with suspect
Vista, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its autopsy of a woman who died of her injuries from an altercation with an unknown individual in Vista last week. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia, a resident of the unincorporated community of Fallbrook. The...
Man Sentenced 16 Years to Life for Downtown San Diego Road Rage Stabbing
A man who fatally stabbed another man last year in downtown San Diego during a road rage altercation was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison. Byron Lee, 35, was found guilty by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder, plus a knife allegation, in the June 26, 2021, killing of 34-year-old Yacoub Abdallah. Abdallah, a resident of Midlothian, Illinois, was in San Diego on a vacation, according to his family.
Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook
Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Man sentenced for road rage killing
The sentencing phase of any trial is always very difficult and Monday was no different as the family of a road rage victim braved a courtroom to talk about a life cut way too short and the impossible void that they are forced to live with.
2 killed in rural East County crash
A fatal two vehicle collision occurred Sunday at approximately 7:45 a.m. when a 20-year-old male driving a 2014 Chevrolet Spark was traveling northbound on Tierra Del Sol Road at a high rate of speed, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Overturned semi-truck spills manure onto freeway off-ramp
An East County freeway on-ramp was closed Tuesday due to a semi-truck overturning and spilling a trailer full of manure onto the road.
2 victims shot on same street in separate overnight incidents
A 29-year-old male and a 48-year-old female were shot while standing on Market Street in two separate overnight incidents, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer R. Heims.
Man Shot in Oceanside, Airlifted to Hospital
A man was shot in the neck in Oceanside Monday. Multiple 911 calls were made around 2:15 a.m. in the area near the Joe Balderrama Park and Recreation Center on San Diego Street, according to Oceanside Police. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital by helicopter for treatment and...
Family Raising Money to Bury Man Killed While Changing Tire Along I-805
For the last six years Ever Peraza, 31, called San Diego home. He lived with his ex-wife Yajaira Nuñez and was working towards his goals of providing for his family in El Salvador and one day starting a family of his own. "He looked forward to being a dad...
Mother detained after 2-month-old found dead inside Mission Valley apartment complex
Homicide detectives are investigating Sunday the suspicious death of a 2-month-old infant in a Mission Valley apartment complex, according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers detained 35-year-old, Christine Mendoza, believed to be the mother of a 2-month-old infant that was found with serious traumatic injuries at IMT Apartments in Mission Valley early Sunday morning, investigators on scene confirmed to CBS 8.
Suspected Serial Killer of 6 Arrested at Traffic Stop in Stockton
Police in Stockton said on Saturday they have arrested a man suspected of killing six people in a string of murders that have rocked the area in Northern California. Thanks to tips and investigative work, authorities were able to watch a man and stop him while he was driving in the city in the early hours of Saturday morning, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said.
Infant Found Dead in Mission Valley Apartment, Mother Arrested on Murder Charge
A 35-year-old mother has been arrested on a murder charge after her 2-month-old daughter was found dead inside a Mission Valley apartment Sunday morning, San Diego police said. Police were alerted to the possible death at the IMT Mission Valley apartments at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find...
