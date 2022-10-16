ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

paw paw
2d ago

another one bites the dust. need to change their policy what ever happened to wounding some one oh I know a man with a knife 50 feet away scared them to death. can't wait to use their boy toys

KOCO

Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KFOR

Officer involved shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Man dead after traffic stop turned police chase in Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. — A 26-year-old man is dead after a traffic stop turned police chase in Anadarko. Now, an investigation is underway to see why the man ran and why police shot at him. The incident started as a traffic stop at the intersection and ended after a police chase, eventually ending with a man being shot and killed.
ANADARKO, OK
okcfox.com

Logan County Sheriff's Office searching for porch pirate

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Logan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a porch pirate. The red truck pictured was in the area of Sooner and Simmons when the man exited the truck and began stealing packages off of doorsteps. The sheriff's office is attempting to locate both...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
RadarOnline

'They Killed My Mama': Fight Between Kids Leads Mom To Fatally Stab Other Parent, Cops Say

After two kids got into a fight, one of their moms stabbed the other parent to death, Radar has learned.Last week, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrested of 31-year-old Kayla Shanee McNeal in connection to the case.On Oct. 13, deputies were called to a home on Fox Avenue around 3:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found Vanessa Wade, 29, in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. McNeal lived across the street from Wade, according to the sheriff’s office.Investigators said McNeal’s 10-year-old daughter was in a fight...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

OSBI Releases Additional Information After Shooting In Anadarko

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have released new details about a shooting involving the Anadarko Police Department at around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Anadarko Police had requested the OSBI to investigate further following the shooting. At around 9 p.m. on Sunday, an Anadarko Police officer made a traffic stop...
ANADARKO, OK

