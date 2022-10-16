After two kids got into a fight, one of their moms stabbed the other parent to death, Radar has learned.Last week, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrested of 31-year-old Kayla Shanee McNeal in connection to the case.On Oct. 13, deputies were called to a home on Fox Avenue around 3:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found Vanessa Wade, 29, in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. McNeal lived across the street from Wade, according to the sheriff’s office.Investigators said McNeal’s 10-year-old daughter was in a fight...

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO