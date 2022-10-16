ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

3 shot, 1 killed overnight around Indianapolis

Police are investigating three separate overnight shootings, including one in which a person died. Police are investigating three separate overnight shootings, including one in which a person died. Crews respond to fire on Indy’s near southeast side. Smoke from a garage fire was visible from I-65 on Indy's near...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis man charged in connection with deadly Cumberland shooting

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into a shooting outside a gas station that left two people wounded and another dead. The shooting happened on September 21 outside the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, police said innocent bystanders ducked for cover inside the gas station and even hid in drink refrigerators.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
AVON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus police investigate multiple shootings

Police in Columbus are investigating multiple shootings in the span of a few days. Police in Columbus are investigating multiple shootings in the span of a few days. Crews respond to fire on Indy’s near southeast side. Smoke from a garage fire was visible from I-65 on Indy's near...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD to step up recruiting and rookie police pay in 2023 budget

INDIANAPOLIS — When the City-County Council approved Mayor Joe Hogsett’s record-setting $1.4 billion 2023 municipal budget, it also okayed $266 million to IMPD to help keep the city safe. ”We’re on track to continue a historic level of investment in not only new technology but new officers, more...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Albany man found guilty of molesting young children in camper

MUNCIE, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Delaware County jury found a 37-year-old Albany man guilty of five counts of child molestation. Thomas Lee Beall faces between 20 and 50 years in prison for three of his five counts, the other two punishable by between two and 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.
ALBANY, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Friday evening. Milton Porter was taken into custody on Monday under a preliminary charge of murder. Porter is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Crews respond to two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield

Crews from multiple counties responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Crews respond to two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Crews from multiple counties responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Columbus police investigate multiple shootings. Police in Columbus are investigating multiple shootings in the span of a few...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Coroner identifies 3 weekend homicide victims

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend. All three cases were homicides, the coroner ruled, as a deadly month across Indianapolis continued. The first shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Washington...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person hospitalized after near west side hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS – A person was taken to the hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened near West 10th Street and Belleview Place on the near west side. Officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. and found a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person found dead inside burned car on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police have launched an investigation after a person was found dead inside a car on the southeast side. According to IMPD, Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 3 a.m. to 5350 E. Thompson Rd. for a reported vehicle fire. Firefighters found a person inside...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit against Ball State

The Indiana Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit filed against Ball State University by a student. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/indiana-court-of-appeals-revives-class-action-suit-against-ball-state/. Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit …. The Indiana Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit filed against Ball State University by a student. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/indiana-court-of-appeals-revives-class-action-suit-against-ball-state/. Crews respond to fire on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Armed suspects caught on camera robbing east side Starbucks

Police are searching for two armed robbers who broke into a Starbucks on the city’s east side. The suspects were both caught on camera. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/armed-suspects-caught-on-camera-robbing-east-side-starbucks/. Armed suspects caught on camera robbing east side …. Police are searching for two armed robbers who broke into a Starbucks on the city’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy