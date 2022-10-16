MUNCIE, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Delaware County jury found a 37-year-old Albany man guilty of five counts of child molestation. Thomas Lee Beall faces between 20 and 50 years in prison for three of his five counts, the other two punishable by between two and 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.

ALBANY, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO