3 shot, 1 killed overnight around Indianapolis
Police are investigating three separate overnight shootings, including one in which a person died.
Indianapolis man charged in connection with deadly Cumberland shooting
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into a shooting outside a gas station that left two people wounded and another dead. The shooting happened on September 21 outside the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, police said innocent bystanders ducked for cover inside the gas station and even hid in drink refrigerators.
3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
Columbus police investigate multiple shootings
Police in Columbus are investigating multiple shootings in the span of a few days.
Woman dies in Hendricks County hospital after being shot in car on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS— An Indianapolis woman is dead after showing up to a hospital in Hendricks County. Police were first called to IU West hospital just after 11 o’clock Tuesday night after a woman showed up with gunshots wounds. That victim later passed away a short time later. Police believe...
Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor...
IMPD to step up recruiting and rookie police pay in 2023 budget
INDIANAPOLIS — When the City-County Council approved Mayor Joe Hogsett’s record-setting $1.4 billion 2023 municipal budget, it also okayed $266 million to IMPD to help keep the city safe. ”We’re on track to continue a historic level of investment in not only new technology but new officers, more...
Court docs: Indy man armed at funeral ‘recklessly’ swung AR-15 after police pursuit led to crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man spotted with a firearm while attending a homicide victim’s funeral ended up leading officers on a police pursuit before crashing on I-465 and “recklessly swinging” an AR-15 while fleeing from police on foot. Raymond Bowie, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to...
Irvington family terrified after shots fired into home five times in two months
For two months, an Irvington family says they've been living in constant fear after shots have been fired into their home on five separate occasions. Irvington family terrified after shots fired into …. For two months, an Irvington family says they've been living in constant fear after shots have been...
Albany man found guilty of molesting young children in camper
MUNCIE, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Delaware County jury found a 37-year-old Albany man guilty of five counts of child molestation. Thomas Lee Beall faces between 20 and 50 years in prison for three of his five counts, the other two punishable by between two and 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.
Tyler Newby found guilty of reckless homicide in downtown riot shooting of 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has found Tyler Newby guilty of reckless homicide after a previous attempt at trying Newby in 2021 ended with a mistrial after a unanimous decision couldn’t be reached by jurors. Newby was accused of shooting and killing Dorian Murrell during the second night of...
IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Friday evening. Milton Porter was taken into custody on Monday under a preliminary charge of murder. Porter is...
Docs: Indy convict shoots and kills man during fight over stolen money
INDIANAPOLIS — Less than 72 hours after a man was shot dead on the sidewalk outside his apartment, IMPD arrested the man who they believe pulled the trigger. Milton Porter, 24, was arrested in the murder of Calvin Lawson Jr. at the Parkway Terrace apartments in the 4500 block of E. Washington Street.
Crews respond to two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield
Crews from multiple counties responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Crews respond to two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Crews from multiple counties responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield. Columbus police investigate multiple shootings. Police in Columbus are investigating multiple shootings in the span of a few...
Coroner identifies 3 weekend homicide victims
INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend. All three cases were homicides, the coroner ruled, as a deadly month across Indianapolis continued. The first shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Washington...
Person hospitalized after near west side hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was taken to the hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened near West 10th Street and Belleview Place on the near west side. Officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. and found a...
Person found dead inside burned car on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police have launched an investigation after a person was found dead inside a car on the southeast side. According to IMPD, Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 3 a.m. to 5350 E. Thompson Rd. for a reported vehicle fire. Firefighters found a person inside...
Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit against Ball State
The Indiana Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit filed against Ball State University by a student.
Victims’ families mystified as evidence is tossed from triple murder trial
INDIANAPOLIS — Caden Smith was supposed to be in Marion Superior Court Monday morning to begin his trial for the murders of three friends in some woods on the south side last October. Instead, he’ll be at home, with a GPS monitoring device strapped to his ankle, as the...
Armed suspects caught on camera robbing east side Starbucks
Police are searching for two armed robbers who broke into a Starbucks on the city's east side. The suspects were both caught on camera.
