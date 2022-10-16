Albuquerque police search for woman suspected of helping steal $2k worth of retail items
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) needs help from the public to find a woman. They alleged the woman helped steal more than $2,000 worth of goods from a department store.
APD was called to Kohl’s near Ellison and Coors in northwest Albuquerque Saturday for a report of two shoplifters.Albuquerque Police: Man charged with sex crime, child abuse, aggravated battery
Police stated a man, identified as Dakota Blythe, and an unidentified woman allegedly stole items from the store and tried to leave out the back door. Blythe was caught with nearly $2,200 worth of goods, and the woman escaped.
APD is asking anyone with information about the woman to give them a call, and reports can be submitted anonymously.
