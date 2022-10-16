ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque police search for woman suspected of helping steal $2k worth of retail items

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIl33_0ibYJYwV00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) needs help from the public to find a woman. They alleged the woman helped steal more than $2,000 worth of goods from a department store.

APD was called to Kohl’s near Ellison and Coors in northwest Albuquerque Saturday for a report of two shoplifters.

Albuquerque Police: Man charged with sex crime, child abuse, aggravated battery

Police stated a man, identified as Dakota Blythe, and an unidentified woman allegedly stole items from the store and tried to leave out the back door. Blythe was caught with nearly $2,200 worth of goods, and the woman escaped.

APD is asking anyone with information about the woman to give them a call , and reports can be submitted anonymously.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 12

SnowWhite
2d ago

How can you try & identity anyone if there is no pictures?!?! It could literally be anyone 🤣🙄🙄...It's no wonder why everyone gets away with petty crimes.

Reply(1)
4
nobodys business
2d ago

Last time I shopped there I seen so many individuals walk out with bags and suitcases full of items it was absolutely ridiculous.

Reply
3
Capt. R
2d ago

Maybe, if....... Police, DA had Something like Real Laws...... Maybe People Wouldn't Steal so much........

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

APD investigating delayed homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a man died months after he was injured, and they are now investigating the case as a homicide. Police say they responded to Freeway Liquors on 2nd St. last month about a man, later identified as 55-year-old David Kelhoyoma, with a head injury. At the time, the injury […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Albuquerque Halloween store robbed at gunpoint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A terrifying situation at a popular Halloween store on the west side. A Spirit Halloween store was robbed in broad daylight. When an employee tried to stop the suspects, one pulled a gun in front of small kids. Jesse Orion is the New Mexico District...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man who shot at deputies now accused of stealing cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enrique Torres, the man who shot at a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy, is back in jail. Torres is accused of stealing cars and stripping the stolen vehicles. Torres was caught Tuesday in the South Valley along with another man allegedly stripping stolen vehicles. Torres was arrested after a foot chase. Torres shot […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Robber sporting Nike gear robs Santa Fe bank

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Santa Fe police are asking for the public’s help in finding a bank robber. Officials say the robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. They say an unknown man walked into the First National Bank at 540 W. Cordova Road. The man demanded money from a teller and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police launch evidence portal for in-progress crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is launching a new evidence portal for crimes happening in real-time. The Community Supporting Investigations Portal will allow people calling 911 to upload any video or photo evidence as officers respond to the call. The Real Time Crime Center will be able to access that evidence and decide […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Calls for new APD unit, Man on the run, Quiet weather, Public meetings, Noise cameras

Wednesday’s Top Stories Parents of kids with disabilities say New Mexico is failing them VIDEO: Albuquerque Halloween store robbed at gunpoint Election ads are costing New Mexico’s candidates millions Dragons House of Horror hits roadblock Santa Fe planning commission will hear midtown proposal Nob Hill wall remains standing following council vote Victims speak out after […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal crash leaves motorcyclist dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near 2nd Street and San Lorenzo. Police say Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. a motorcycle and SUV were involved in a crash that left the motorcyclist dead. APD says the motorcycle was speeding and did not have its front headlight on when an SUV […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Victims speak out after road rage suspect pulls gun on them

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple who had a gun pointed at them during a road rage incident is telling their story. It comes a day after a judge ordered the suspect released from jail. The couple, who didn’t want to be identified, say they’re lucky to be alive....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Department of Public Safety hosting missing persons event

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Saturday is New Mexico’s missing persons day. The Department of Public Safety is hosting an event to help the families of those that have gone missing. The event will be at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families of missing persons will be able to file and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Convicted killer asks judge to reconsider life sentence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Esias Madrid, the killer of Manzano High School student Jayden Chavez-Silver, is asking a judge to reconsider his life sentence. His attorney’s argue he should have been prosecuted and sentenced under the serious youthful offender guidelines, since he was 17-years-old at the time. Madrid shot Chavez-Silver in a drive-by at a house […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A terrifying situation at a popular Halloween store on the westside

A terrifying situation at a popular Halloween store on the westside. A terrifying situation at a popular Halloween store …. A terrifying situation at a popular Halloween store on the westside. Victims speak up after road rage suspect pulls gun …. Victims speak up after road rage suspect pulls gun...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

APD: man, teen caught with fentanyl, guns in ABQ bust

An Albuquerque man and teen were arrested Friday after police say they found the pair with five rifles, five pistols, 400 fentanyl pills and more than $11,000 cash. Rebecca Atkins of the Albuquerque Police Department said Richard Baca, who just turned 17, and 28-year-old Andres Armijo are facing drug trafficking charges.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
corralescomment.com

Police Find Dynamite During Traffic Stop on Loma Larga; Driver Arrested

During a morning traffic stop on Loma Larga Rd. on Aug. 29, Corrales Police Department found two sticks of dynamite in the car of a Tres Piedras resident. The discovery prompted responses from APD Bomb Squad and Federal law enforcement. The suspect was arrested and now faces charges. 51-year-old Dezy...
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy