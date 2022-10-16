Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
wbrz.com
Mississippi River levels at 10-year low in Baton Rouge, bringing problems and opportunities
BATON ROUGE - The historically low Mississippi River levels in Baton Rouge have brought residents some entertainment. The receding water uncovering a 19th century shipwreck, that has people flocking to the levee downtown for a glimpse of history and allowing for some much needed inspections to be done on the USS Kidd.
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
westkentuckystar.com
Historic low river levels affect shipping, farming, cities
Since September, the Mississippi River has been at its lowest level in at least a decade. The sights and the effects of the lack of water are apparent for nearly the whole length of the largest waterway in America. Even in Minnesota at the river's headwaters, they've just experienced their driest September on record.
brproud.com
Louisiana officials to celebrate construction of new Bayou Lafourche Pump Station with groundbreaking ceremony
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Friday, October 21 groundbreaking ceremony is set to usher in the construction of a project that’s expected to bring more freshwater into a south Louisiana bayou. The much-anticipated project centers around the Bayou Lafourche Pump Station. According to the Coastal Protection and...
theadvocate.com
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
theadvocate.com
The Mississippi River is the lowest its been in 10 years. Here are the problems that causes.
People walking along the Mississippi River levee in Baton Rouge are used to seeing the USS Kidd — but usually not its underbelly. The WWII destroyer has been sitting high and dry in recent days, just one of many unusual symptoms of the river falling to its lowest level in a decade.
wbrz.com
FREEZE WATCH in effect for I-10/12 corridor Tuesday night
A *FREEZE WATCH* is in effect from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning and temperatures could reach 32 degrees or lower. This includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa Parishes as well as Wilkinson, Amite and Pike Counties. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
KHOU
Suspects in AMBER Alert caught in Louisiana with 1 of 5 missing boys, authorities say
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell were taken into custody near the LSU campus. Harris County authorities said they're being charged with injury to a child.
wbrz.com
Tuesday AM Forecast: Freeze Warnings issued for the Baton Rouge area
Freeze Warnings have been issued for the Baton Rouge area. A *FREEZE WARNING* has been issued for Amite, Pike, Wilkinson, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Ascension, and Livingston Parishes from 1am – 9am Wednesday. This means sensitive plants could be killed due to cold. Ensure people and pets have access to warm shelter.
wbrz.com
Woman, 29, killed by truck while crossing Airline Highway in Ascension
PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a highway in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Highway near Commerce Street. The victim, 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville, was trying to cross the road when a pickup truck heading south struck her, police said.
No, a Bear Did Not Get Locked in a Car in Lafayette—But Here’s The Truth Behind Those Facebook Photos
Every day there is a new Facebook scam or some hoax that makes its rounds on social media. One of the latest examples is the bear that got locked in a vehicle and completely destroyed the inside. It's a Facebook post that has shown up in a "Buy, Sell, Trade" type group in both Lafayette and Breaux Bridge—but the scam goes far beyond Acadiana.
theadvocate.com
Outcry over Baton Rouge's proposed new fee derails meeting: 'That makes this all stink'
East Baton Rouge leaders once again found themselves defending their proposed new stormwater fee in front of a large — and hostile — crowd Monday night. Residents packed an at-capacity meeting room and overflow room at the Pride-Chaneyville library, demanding officials explain why the fee is set to be voted on so quickly after it was announced. The presentation portion of the meeting quickly went off the rails as questions were shouted from the audience and multiple residents stood up to give lengthy speeches against the fee.
thelouisianaweekend.com
13th Gate Halloween Haunted House
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - 13th Gate Escape Room and Haunted House has scared Baton Rouge for the past 21 years. This year 13th gate is adding more frightful attractions just in time for Halloween. The Haunted House was voted #2 Haunted House in the USA for 2022. It takes about 30 minutes to go through the Haunted House. Beware, there is something inside to scare everyone.
brproud.com
Walker man killed in Livingston Parish crash
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Livingston Parish, Tuesday, October 18, around 3 p.m. According to LSP, the crash happened on LA 1024, east of LA 447. According to police, an investigation revealed that Freddie Minton, 81, of...
andthevalleyshook.com
5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU
LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
brproud.com
Does Walmart send you money to be a secret shopper? Baton Rouge woman was almost victim of fraud scam
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever heard of someone being sent money to act as a secret shopper at Walmart?. No? That’s because it doesn’t exist. It’s a scam. Linda De Simone was almost a victim. De Simone says she received two checks, one on October 1 and the other on October 8, with instructions from Walmart calling her a secret shopper and telling her what to do with the checks.
brproud.com
Group of juvenile inmates transferred to Angola Tuesday, a look inside the facility
ANGOLA, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, State Sen. Pat Connick told WGNO-TV that ten “high-risk” youths were transferred from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a temporary juvenile detention facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary. According to Connick, the transfer happened around 5:45 a.m.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly’s daughter calls out Florida fans after visiting The Swamp
Brian Kelly’s daughter wasn’t feeling any Southern hospitality from the Florida faithful on Saturday. LSU (5-2, 3-1) avoided a losing streak by beating Florida 45-35 in The Swamp. Apparently, Gators fans took an L too from Kelly’s daughter, who went on TikTok to trash the atmosphere. “I...
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In West Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Louisiana on Thursday. The car crash happened on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415. The driver was injured in the crash.
Comments / 0