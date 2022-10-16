ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Historic low river levels affect shipping, farming, cities

Since September, the Mississippi River has been at its lowest level in at least a decade. The sights and the effects of the lack of water are apparent for nearly the whole length of the largest waterway in America. Even in Minnesota at the river's headwaters, they've just experienced their driest September on record.
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud

Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
FREEZE WATCH in effect for I-10/12 corridor Tuesday night

A *FREEZE WATCH* is in effect from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning and temperatures could reach 32 degrees or lower. This includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa Parishes as well as Wilkinson, Amite and Pike Counties. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Tuesday AM Forecast: Freeze Warnings issued for the Baton Rouge area

Freeze Warnings have been issued for the Baton Rouge area. A *FREEZE WARNING* has been issued for Amite, Pike, Wilkinson, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Ascension, and Livingston Parishes from 1am – 9am Wednesday. This means sensitive plants could be killed due to cold. Ensure people and pets have access to warm shelter.
Woman, 29, killed by truck while crossing Airline Highway in Ascension

PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a highway in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Highway near Commerce Street. The victim, 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville, was trying to cross the road when a pickup truck heading south struck her, police said.
Outcry over Baton Rouge's proposed new fee derails meeting: 'That makes this all stink'

East Baton Rouge leaders once again found themselves defending their proposed new stormwater fee in front of a large — and hostile — crowd Monday night. Residents packed an at-capacity meeting room and overflow room at the Pride-Chaneyville library, demanding officials explain why the fee is set to be voted on so quickly after it was announced. The presentation portion of the meeting quickly went off the rails as questions were shouted from the audience and multiple residents stood up to give lengthy speeches against the fee.
13th Gate Halloween Haunted House

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - 13th Gate Escape Room and Haunted House has scared Baton Rouge for the past 21 years. This year 13th gate is adding more frightful attractions just in time for Halloween. The Haunted House was voted #2 Haunted House in the USA for 2022. It takes about 30 minutes to go through the Haunted House. Beware, there is something inside to scare everyone.
Walker man killed in Livingston Parish crash

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Livingston Parish, Tuesday, October 18, around 3 p.m. According to LSP, the crash happened on LA 1024, east of LA 447. According to police, an investigation revealed that Freddie Minton, 81, of...
5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU

LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
Does Walmart send you money to be a secret shopper? Baton Rouge woman was almost victim of fraud scam

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever heard of someone being sent money to act as a secret shopper at Walmart?. No? That’s because it doesn’t exist. It’s a scam. Linda De Simone was almost a victim. De Simone says she received two checks, one on October 1 and the other on October 8, with instructions from Walmart calling her a secret shopper and telling her what to do with the checks.
