Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 5 could be impacted by rainy night in New York
NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
Yankees reveal starting pitcher for ALCS Game 1 — if they make it
NEW YORK — It’s not exactly how the Yankees drew it up, but they were out of options. Who will start Game 1 of the American League Championship Series for the Yankees … if they make it there?. “It’ll be Jamo,” manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday....
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere
The New York Yankees decided to remove a former member of the Boston Red Sox after he appeared in just one game during the ALDS.
Red Sox have Yankees, Mets stars on free agency radar, MLB insider says
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove, with plenty of buzz surrounding the Red Sox. Boston finished in last place in the American League East for the fifth time in 11 years, and that has insiders thinking Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might be ready to wheel and deal.
ALDS Odds: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 10/17/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will face off in a decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Monday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below.
MLB
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
Castellanos Shares Candid Feelings About Girardi, Managerial Change
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos claims his teammates weren't always feeling their best before Rob Thomson took over as manager.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees announce ALDS Game 5 lineup
The New York Yankees’ run through the gauntlet of their 2022 American League Division Series showdown with the Cleveland Guardians has somewhat mirrored the long season. They surged to an advantage by winning Game 1 and grabbing an early lead in Game 2, only to see it fade away due to an incredibly frustrating 14 innings of baseball between the second half of Game 2 and the chaotic Game 3 that ended in walk-off heartbreak. Then, just when optimism was at its lowest, they rallied to win Game 4 on the road.
Pinstripe Alley
Torre’s Yankees versus Boone’s Yankees
C - J.Posada. DH - D. Strawberry, (‘96, ‘98) R. Sierra, (‘96, ‘98) C. Fielder, (‘96, ‘98) R. Rivera, (‘96, ‘98) C. Davis (‘99), D. Justice (2000), J. Conseco (2000). Pitchers. 1996 - A. Pettitte, D. Cone, G. Lloyd, D. Gooden,...
Pinstripe Alley
SI Says 2023 Yankees Will Have a Different Manager
Aaron Boone Is in His Final Days as Yankees Manager There is no way that Aaron Boone keeps his job. No matter what happens in tonight’s Game 4, or in Monday’s Game 5, if they can get that far—which is a big if based on all that unfolded last night, during and after the game. No matter if he was actually the person who made last night’s baffling bullpen decision. No matter if his options were extremely limited due to injuries (Ron Marinaccio, Scott Effross, Michael King) and abandonment (Aroldis Chapman). No matter what, the Yankees will have a different manager in 2023.
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Decide To Keep Important Leadership In Place
The St. Louis Cardinals currently find themselves just over a week into their offseason after being eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card Series. Gone are team legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, and there’s no official word on what Adam Wainwright‘s plans are for 2023.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: ALCS Preview
You know how Batman movies can’t seem to resist going back to the Joker as the villain? They might dabble in a Riddler, Bane, or Scarecrow from time to time, but there’s a reason why the audience is utterly fascinated by the Joker. He is the perfect foil to Batman and a charismatic antagonist in his own right — as much as Batman might only grudgingly make such a confession.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/19/22
It’s Wednesday, October 19, and the Yankees season is still alive. Pushed to the brink, Gerrit Cole saved the club with seven brilliant innings on Sunday night. The team then buckled down and led wire-to-wire in Game 5, dispatching Cleveland and claiming their spot in the ALCS. Now, it’s...
Pinstripe Alley
ALDS Game 5 postponed; will be played Tuesday afternoon
It took over three hours of deliberating, but MLB finally decided to can Monday’s ALDS Game 5, with the game rescheduled for 4:07pm ET on Tuesday from Yankee Stadium. The league provided essentially no updates to fans waiting in the stands until finally announcing the rainout at 9:36pm ET. It was not a banner day for MLB public relations.
Comments / 0