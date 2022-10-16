The big story today is a front that will be passing by this evening. Today will still be warm. In the mid 80s south and east and lower 80s north and west. The front comes in this evening. As it does, I’m expecting some very isolated showers to pop up. It’ll be nothing significant, but something to look at for the commute home. After it passes, we turn breezy and cold.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO