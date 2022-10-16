Read full article on original website
wrbl.com
Father and daughter star athlete combo
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Darrel and Kayla Wright have a unique way of spending their father daughter quality time. They spend their time together inside a boxing ring. Darrel Wright is a former boxer and owner of Wright Way Fitness in Columbus, Georgia. He is also the proud father and trainer for his daughter, Kayla, who is now the #3 ranked boxer in her age and weight class in the country.
WALB 10
Week 9 Play of the Week: Jeremiah Hutchins Breaks Away for a 94-yard Touchdown
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The Week 9 play of the week comes from the big game last Friday night at Early County. Bobcats running back Jeremiah Hutchins takes the hand off from his own 6-yard line and. explodes through the hole for the 94-yard touchdown. It was the lone score...
Tifton, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WTVM
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calling all ghouls and goblins. It’s time to put on your best costume to collect lots of candy. Cities and counties in the Chattahoochee Valley are releasing trick or treat hours - however, the cities and counties are reminding all participants of a few safety tips:
WALB 10
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
wrbl.com
Southern chill! Freeze warnings begin tonight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some of the coldest air that we have seen since late winter will filter in today through Thursday. As high-pressure settles, we’ll see plenty of sunshine but temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 50s. Winds will stay gusty with gust up to 20 mph, this means it will feel a few degrees cooler throughout the day.
WALB 10
58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brings $60k-$80k in economic impact
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The 58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brought crowds to Sylvester. The Peanut Festival is a two-day event with live music, a parade, vendors and carnival games for kids. Wendy Kennedy, the Chairperson of the Georgia Peanut Festival, has been a part of this event for more...
WALB 10
Blast of colder sends temps tumbling
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday’s warm 80s will be the last for the week. There’s a cold front moving across SGA with the leading edge of the coldest air of the season so far. Ahead of the front a few sprinkles but otherwise it’s virtually dry. Increasing winds from the NW will usher in the colder air which settles in for the week.
Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
Albany Herald
SAM Shortline celebration right on track
CORDELE — In October, the SAM Shortline Excursion Train is celebrating 20 years of bringing tourists and economic development to southwest Georgia. The train made its first public trip from Cordele through Leslie, Americus, and Plains to Archery on Oct. 26, 2002. That run capped two years of planning and fulfilled the desire of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn to maintain the prosperity of their hometown of Plains.
WALB 10
Cold Air Arrives Tonight - Records Possible Midweek
The big story today is a front that will be passing by this evening. Today will still be warm. In the mid 80s south and east and lower 80s north and west. The front comes in this evening. As it does, I’m expecting some very isolated showers to pop up. It’ll be nothing significant, but something to look at for the commute home. After it passes, we turn breezy and cold.
WALB 10
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
Mild Sunday before cold front brings big changes next week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Plenty of sunshine continues for the start of Sunday, but clouds will gradually build throughout the afternoon and evening as a frontal boundary nears us from the north. Temperatures in the afternoon will be quite mild with readings reaching the mid 80s; however, drastic changes are coming in your First Alert […]
WALB 10
Albany civil rights leader Charles Sherrod laid to rest
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone can argue, that Rev. Charles Sherrod is the most important person in Albany’s history. He was a driving force in the Albany movement in the early 60′s and he kept fighting long after others, even Martin Luther King Jr. moved on. His funeral Saturday was considered a celebration of a legacy that will never be forgotten.
WALB 10
Increased law enforcement at DCSS football games in place after gunfire incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A truck belonging to an official who was officiating the Oct. 14 game between Dougherty and Monroe was hit three times by gunfire, according to incident reports. The gunfire came from an undisclosed location outside Hugh Mills Stadium and off of school property. The truck was...
WTVM
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
southgatv.com
Albany’s night court preps
ALBANY, GA – The City of Albany’s Municipal Court and Community Court partner, Albany Technical College (ATC), will pilot a night court session at ATC on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 6 p.m. ATC’s Dean of Academic Affairs Kenneth Singleton was pleased to open the doors of the...
WJCL
'American Idol' runner up, Georgia native Willie Spence dead at the age of 23
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia native Willie Spence, who captured the nation's heart during his stint on "American Idol" in 2021, has died at the age of 23, according to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. The report states Spence was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County...
Homicide victims’ families restore Columbus memorial honoring those killed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Nearly one month ago, a Columbus memorial set to honor the lives taken by homicide was found destroyed. The Columbus Homicide Victims Memorial was reported vandalized by the Columbus Parks and Rec on Sept. 19. The memorial has been overseen by the District Attorney’s Victim Witness Office since the mid 90’s after […]
southgatv.com
Find the ‘Farmer of the Year’
MOULTRIE, GA – Back to today’s opening of the 44th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo. Where we found this year’s Swisher Southeastern Farmer of the Year. This year’s Swisher Luncheon was packed. Members of the Sunbelt Ag Expo committee welcomed Georgia’s Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black,...
