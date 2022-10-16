ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrell County, GA

wrbl.com

Father and daughter star athlete combo

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Darrel and Kayla Wright have a unique way of spending their father daughter quality time. They spend their time together inside a boxing ring. Darrel Wright is a former boxer and owner of Wright Way Fitness in Columbus, Georgia. He is also the proud father and trainer for his daughter, Kayla, who is now the #3 ranked boxer in her age and weight class in the country.
COLUMBUS, GA
High School Football PRO

Tifton, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Tift County High School on October 18, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calling all ghouls and goblins. It’s time to put on your best costume to collect lots of candy. Cities and counties in the Chattahoochee Valley are releasing trick or treat hours - however, the cities and counties are reminding all participants of a few safety tips:
PHENIX CITY, AL
WALB 10

Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
AMERICUS, GA
wrbl.com

Southern chill! Freeze warnings begin tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some of the coldest air that we have seen since late winter will filter in today through Thursday. As high-pressure settles, we’ll see plenty of sunshine but temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 50s. Winds will stay gusty with gust up to 20 mph, this means it will feel a few degrees cooler throughout the day.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Blast of colder sends temps tumbling

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday’s warm 80s will be the last for the week. There’s a cold front moving across SGA with the leading edge of the coldest air of the season so far. Ahead of the front a few sprinkles but otherwise it’s virtually dry. Increasing winds from the NW will usher in the colder air which settles in for the week.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Albany Herald

SAM Shortline celebration right on track

CORDELE — In October, the SAM Shortline Excursion Train is celebrating 20 years of bringing tourists and economic development to southwest Georgia. The train made its first public trip from Cordele through Leslie, Americus, and Plains to Archery on Oct. 26, 2002. That run capped two years of planning and fulfilled the desire of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn to maintain the prosperity of their hometown of Plains.
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Cold Air Arrives Tonight - Records Possible Midweek

The big story today is a front that will be passing by this evening. Today will still be warm. In the mid 80s south and east and lower 80s north and west. The front comes in this evening. As it does, I’m expecting some very isolated showers to pop up. It’ll be nothing significant, but something to look at for the commute home. After it passes, we turn breezy and cold.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Mild Sunday before cold front brings big changes next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Plenty of sunshine continues for the start of Sunday, but clouds will gradually build throughout the afternoon and evening as a frontal boundary nears us from the north.  Temperatures in the afternoon will be quite mild with readings reaching the mid 80s; however, drastic changes are coming in your First Alert […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Albany civil rights leader Charles Sherrod laid to rest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone can argue, that Rev. Charles Sherrod is the most important person in Albany’s history. He was a driving force in the Albany movement in the early 60′s and he kept fighting long after others, even Martin Luther King Jr. moved on. His funeral Saturday was considered a celebration of a legacy that will never be forgotten.
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
COLUMBUS, GA
southgatv.com

Albany’s night court preps

ALBANY, GA – The City of Albany’s Municipal Court and Community Court partner, Albany Technical College (ATC), will pilot a night court session at ATC on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 6 p.m. ATC’s Dean of Academic Affairs Kenneth Singleton was pleased to open the doors of the...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Find the ‘Farmer of the Year’

MOULTRIE, GA – Back to today’s opening of the 44th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo. Where we found this year’s Swisher Southeastern Farmer of the Year. This year’s Swisher Luncheon was packed. Members of the Sunbelt Ag Expo committee welcomed Georgia’s Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black,...
GEORGIA STATE

