Queen Jemison
2d ago
My prayers to those 3 young guys. The system definitely failed y'all families. He will end up killing more just because he was able to get away with this
Related
Suspect shot man to death during dispute over less than $100, doc alleges
The suspect in a homicide last week on Indianapolis' east side shot the victim to death over less than $100, a court document alleges.
IMPD sergeant indicted on federal charge in excessive force case
A federal grand jury has indicted an Indianapolis police sergeant on allegations he violated a man's civil rights by using excessive force during a September 2021 arrest.
cbs4indy.com
Former Henry County reserve deputy faces federal obstruction of justice charge
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A former reserve sheriff’s deputy is now charged federally in connection with a case involving a former New Castle police officer. Adam Guy, 25, faces one count of witness tampering. Federal prosecutors said he “engaged in misleading conduct toward another person with the intent to interfere” with an investigation.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Indy man armed at funeral ‘recklessly’ swung AR-15 after police pursuit led to crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man spotted with a firearm while attending a homicide victim’s funeral ended up leading officers on a police pursuit before crashing on I-465 and “recklessly swinging” an AR-15 while fleeing from police on foot. Raymond Bowie, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis man charged in connection with deadly Cumberland shooting
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into a shooting outside a gas station that left two people wounded and another dead. The shooting happened on September 21 outside the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, police said innocent bystanders ducked for cover inside the gas station and even hid in drink refrigerators.
cbs4indy.com
Docs: Indy convict shoots and kills man during fight over stolen money
INDIANAPOLIS — Less than 72 hours after a man was shot dead on the sidewalk outside his apartment, IMPD arrested the man who they believe pulled the trigger. Milton Porter, 24, was arrested in the murder of Calvin Lawson Jr. at the Parkway Terrace apartments in the 4500 block of E. Washington Street.
Indiana judge convicts man in Black man's 2020 killing
A man has been convicted of reckless homicide in the fatal 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by outrage over George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police. Prosecutors had charged Tyler Newby, 32, with murder, but after a one-day bench trial a Marion County...
WISH-TV
Dismissal of FedEx mass shooting lawsuit disappoints Sikh community
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A representative of the Indianapolis Sikh community expressed disappointment Tuesday, a day after a federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by the families of five of the the eight people who died in last year’s shooting at the FedEx Ground facility. At least four...
Tyler Newby convicted of reckless homicide for killing man during the 2020 riots
A Marion County judge on Monday found Tyler Newby guilty of criminal recklessness in the shooting that killed a man during a night of Downtown rioting in May 2020.
Woman shot on Indianapolis' west side dies after arriving at Hendricks County hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman shot on Indianapolis' west side died after arriving at a Hendricks County hospital Tuesday night. Shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 18, IMPD officers responded to IU Health West Hospital in Avon for a report of a walk-in person shot. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound(s), who was pronounced dead by medical staff.
3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Officers believe she was shot in […]
Trial of suspect in deadly shooting after downtown protests ends with guilty verdict
INDIANAPOLIS — A new trial for a suspect in a deadly shooting in downtown Indianapolis after the 2020 protests ended with a guilty verdict. A judge found Tyler Newby guilty of a lesser charge of reckless homicide. Prosecutors had been seeking a conviction on a murder charge. A previous trial ended in a hung jury.
cbs4indy.com
Muncie woman sentenced after supplying heroin to overdose victim
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman has learned her sentence after she was found guilty of dealing heroin to another woman who then overdosed and died. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Vera R. Morgan to 32 years in prison for the charge of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. Another eight years were added to her sentence for being a habitual offender.
20-year-old Lawrence man charged following armed bank robbery in Fishers
A 20-year-old Lawrence man is facing 12 charges after being arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery in Fishers last week.
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against FedEx by family of 5 killed in shooting
On Monday, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit filed by families of five people killed in the mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in April 2021.
Woman dies at hospital after being shot on Indy's east side
A woman died at a local hospital Tuesday after being shot on Indianapolis' west side, according to IMPD.
WISH-TV
Police investigate Anderson man found dead
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department say they found a man dead Tuesday. Police have identified the man as Grover C. McPhaul, 55, of Anderson. Investigators found him in the 1300 block of Locust Street in Anderson. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the...
Columbus police investigate 3 shootings in 5 days
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus are appealing to the public for help after responding to three different shootings in the span of five days. According to the Columbus Police Department, the first reported shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Officers responded to the 900 block of 11th Street. No injuries were […]
cbs4indy.com
Fishers bank robbery suspect may be connected to more burglaries
FISHERS, Ind. — Police have a man in custody in connection with a recent armed bank robbery. The investigation uncovered he may be connected to more unsolved crimes. The Fishers Police Department said the robbery happened at Star Financial Bank on October 11. The suspect displayed a handgun before demanding cash from an employee of the bank.
wbiw.com
A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
