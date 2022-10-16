Read full article on original website
Adobe adds new features to almost its entire software suite
Adobe MAX kicked off on Tuesday, and as expected, the company has announced a slew of new features and tools coming to its flagship products. While many of Adobe's products will get new features...
Firefox version 106 adds PDF editing & lowers CPU usage on Mac
Mozilla has released Firefox version 106 to the public, adding the ability to edit PDFs directly within the browser. Firefox 106 continues to add privacy and customization features for users. It also includes a...
Magic Keyboard Folio for new iPad will cost you $249
Apple has introduced the Magic Keyboard Folio for the new iPad, a keyboard and stand similar to the iPad Pro version. Launched alongside the updated tenth-generation iPad, the Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad is a cover for the tablet that also incorporates a keyboard. Covering both the front and rear, the Magic Keyboard Folio consists of a back cover and a detachable front, with the latter holding the keyboard itself.
New iPad requires USB-C Apple Pencil adapter for pairing & charging
While the new iPad has adopted both USB-C and the flat-edge design of theiPad Pro and iPad Air, it will not work with the same second generation Apple Pencil that those models do. Instead,...
Apple's 10th-gen iPad arrives with more speed & new colorful design
Apple's tenth-generationiPad has an overhauled design that more closely matches that of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Launched alongside the updated M2 iPad Pro, the tenth-generation iPad has undergone the biggest design change...
How to run Windows 95 as an app on your Mac for nostalgia
Slack developer Felix Rieseberg built an Electron app forMac that can run Windows 95. Here's how to get started. Rather than purchasing a complex virtualization environment, the nostalgic or curious can take a trip...
Compared: M2 MacBook Air versus Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple'sMacBook Air. Here's how the two compare. Microsoft's refresh of its hardware lineup included quite a few...
What to try if Siri isn't working after iOS 16.0.3 update
For some users,Siri doesn't work at all after updating to iOS 16.0.3. While there's no guaranteed fix yet, here are a few things you can try. Some iPhone owners have reported that Siri and...
Apple seeds macOS Ventura Release Candidate beta
As Apple gets closer to a public release, it has handed over a twelth beta and Release Candidate build ofmacOS Ventura to developers. The newest builds can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center...
YouTube drops 'experiment' reserving 4K for paying viewers
Following multiple reports that YouTube was planning to charge viewers to watch 4K videos, the company has called it an experiment that has now been "turned off." As previously reported, a number of YouTube...
Intel's Thunderbolt 5 has twice the speed of Thunderbolt 4
Intel has previewed an early prototype for its next-generation Thunderbolt, showcasing faster speeds and improved external display support. The next generation of Thunderbolt will deliver 80 gigabits per second of bidirectional bandwidth, double that of Thunderbolt 4. The increased speed would be beneficial for transferring large files from one device to the next.
Apple Store goes down ahead of expected iPad launch
Apple has taken down its online store in advance of a refresh that is expected to include a new M2iPad Pro. As it always does ahead of a major launch, Apple has replaced its...
How to customize the Home app in iOS 16
Apple's new Home app iniOS 16 has a new user interface for controlling accessories. Here's how to customize the Home app to have a personalized smart home experience. The new Home app is different....
New leak says 10th-gen iPad has moved camera to the side
The tenth-generation iPad's front camera could shift position, with a screen protector seemingly indicating it may be better positioned for landscape use. Apple has continually placed its front-facing camera in the middle of the top edge of the iPad, sitting at the top of the display when held in portrait orientation. If an accessory is to be believed, that camera may have moved to another edge.
Octane X and DaVinci Resolve for iPad coming in 2022
Video & 3D production on the 2022 iPad Pro will become more viable in the future, with both Octane X and DaVinci Resolve heading to the tablet. Many creative professionals have clamored for pro-level tools to be produced for the iPad. Apple's promotional video for the iPad and iPad Pro indicates that some are on the way.
Logitech Crayon for iPad updated with USB-C port
A new version of the Logitech Crayon for iPad is available with USB-C and a power switch for $69.95. The Logitech Crayon is a product made in collaboration between Apple and Logitech. The original model debuted as a cheaper alternative with a quick pairing radio for education markets. This updated...
Apple brings M2 to iPad Pro alongside Wi-Fi 6E
Announced as part of Apple's October special event, the updated iPad Pro range is largely an internal spec bump, with the chief change to the premium tablets being the shift over from using the M1 chip to the M2. The chip that has already been released in the MacBook Air...
Apple's Daily Cash Savings & Key Sharing are in iOS 16.1
The most recent developer release of iOS 16.1 includes details for multiple delayed features it contains, ranging from the Daily Cash saving and Wallet key sharing toApple Fitness+ improvements. Apple has issued a release...
Apple no longer selling 2015 Apple TV HD
Apple has discontinued sales of its fourth-generation Apple TV after unveiling the newApple TV 4K at its Take Note event on Tuesday. The introduction of the new device has seemingly bumped off the Apple...
Life simulator 'The Sims 4' is now free on Mac
Almost eight years after the game launched on macOS, life simulator The Sims 4 is now free for all, as of October 18. The base game is available to all new players to download on Windows via the EA app or Origin, Mac via Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Xbox One.
