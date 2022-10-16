Suspect With Knife Shot & Killed By Police In SW Oklahoma City, Authorities Say

Police said a stabbing suspect was shot and killed by officers in SW Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Oklahoma City Police said officers were called to the scene near SW 25th Street and S. Blackwelder Ave. where two adults were outside a home.

Captain Littlejohn with the OCPD said one person had a knife and stabbed the other person.

Littlejohn said officers on the scene deployed tasers, but they were ineffective, so they shot the armed suspect because of "threatening gestures" after refusing to drop the weapon.

OCPD said the taser was deployed twice by one officer and shots were fired by the other two. The two officers that fired guns are on administrative leave.

Authorities said the stabbing victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Right now, the relationship between the two adults is unknown. Police are investigating.

No officers were injured during the altercation.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.