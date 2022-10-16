Pork fritter product recalled due to discovery of ‘hard pieces of plastic’

ENID, Okla. — AdvancePierre Foods Inc. recalled more than 4,000 pounds of pork loin steak fritter product that could be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically, hard pieces of plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement Sunday.

The raw, frozen cubed pork loin steak fritter item was produced on June 16, 2022.

FSIS says the recall affects 10.14-lbs. bulk cases containing 27 pieces of “GOLD LABEL AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Steak Fritters” with lot code 1672AFE06.

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service

It has establishment number “EST. 2260Y” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

This item was shipped to distributors in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska and Virginia.

The product was also distributed to restaurants and other food service operations.

FSIS received two complaints from restaurant staff who found hard pieces of plastic in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the product, but FSIS says to contact your healthcare provider if you’re concerned about an injury or illness.

FSIS added that it’s concerned product being in the refrigerators and/or freezers of restaurants and food service operators, and it urges those companies not to serve this product. Instead, businesses should throw away the product or return it where they bought it.

