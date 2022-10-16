Read full article on original website
Pair of ex-roommates face off in Phillies-Padres NLCS
As if there isn’t enough excitement surrounding the National League Championship Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will travel to San Diego to face the Padres in Game 1 on Tuesday. The unlikely championship series matchup is made up of two Wild Card teams. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Phillies in 4: Padres hype song automatically eliminates them from NLCS
The San Diego Padres are off to the NLCS for the first time since 1998, and there are some pretty cringy celebrations as a result. The San Diego Padres are off to the NLCS for the first time since 1998. It’s undeniably an exciting feat for the underdogs, but there are some pretty cringy celebrations happening. A hype song recently surfaced of a group of men in Padres jerseys singing about their upcoming matchup against the Phils.
NLCS Odds: Phillies vs. Padres Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies travel west to take on the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS tonight. Zack Wheeler is the starter for the visiting Phillies, while Yu Darvish will take the mound for the home Padres. The first pitch is slated for 8:03 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Padres prediction and pick.
Friar fever continues into the Padres Team Store for NLCS merch
After the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, downtown San Diego was electric. That feeling continued through the next day as a line wrapped around the inside of the Padres Team Store, so fans could get their hands on the NLCS merchandise.
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city’s first NLCS since 1998.
Watch Parties to be held at Petco Park for NLCS Games 3 and 4
Padres fans will be able to watch Games 3 and 4 of the National League Championship Series this weekend live inside Petco Park.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLCS: Phillies Vs. Padres Schedule, Start Times, TV Info & How To Watch
Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres took down the top-seeded teams in the National League in their Division Series matchups, and now the two will battle it out in the NL Championship Series beginning on Tuesday. The Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games, taking...
Yardbarker
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineups on Twitter Tuesday afternoon for game one of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park in San Diego, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET. Zack Wheeler will receive the game one start for the Phillies. Padres manager...
FOX Sports
How to watch Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1
After the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians round out the MLB Divisional Round on Tuesday afternoon, the NLCS kicks off on Tuesday night. The San Diego Padres (89-73), the No. 2 NL Wild Card, host the Philadelphia Phillies (87-75), the No. 3 NL Wild Card, in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
Montana Baseball History
San Diego Little League players offer Padres ‘words of wisdom’ for NLCS Game 2
Despite only playing Little League, these San Diegans think they know what it takes to take home a win.
