San Diego, CA

NJ.com

Pair of ex-roommates face off in Phillies-Padres NLCS

As if there isn’t enough excitement surrounding the National League Championship Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will travel to San Diego to face the Padres in Game 1 on Tuesday. The unlikely championship series matchup is made up of two Wild Card teams. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Phillies in 4: Padres hype song automatically eliminates them from NLCS

The San Diego Padres are off to the NLCS for the first time since 1998, and there are some pretty cringy celebrations as a result. The San Diego Padres are off to the NLCS for the first time since 1998. It’s undeniably an exciting feat for the underdogs, but there are some pretty cringy celebrations happening. A hype song recently surfaced of a group of men in Padres jerseys singing about their upcoming matchup against the Phils.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

How to watch Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1

After the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians round out the MLB Divisional Round on Tuesday afternoon, the NLCS kicks off on Tuesday night. The San Diego Padres (89-73), the No. 2 NL Wild Card, host the Philadelphia Phillies (87-75), the No. 3 NL Wild Card, in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Distinctly Montana

Montana Baseball History

Montana Baseball History Never mind that Frank James Burke — most often referred to as “Brownie and best known for standing just four feet, seven inches — started out as a mascot. Despite his small stature, the Marysville native ended up making a big impact on the national pastime. ...
MONTANA STATE

