The San Diego Padres are off to the NLCS for the first time since 1998, and there are some pretty cringy celebrations as a result. The San Diego Padres are off to the NLCS for the first time since 1998. It’s undeniably an exciting feat for the underdogs, but there are some pretty cringy celebrations happening. A hype song recently surfaced of a group of men in Padres jerseys singing about their upcoming matchup against the Phils.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO