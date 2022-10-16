ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games

Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Calls for HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing grow after Broncos' 2-4 start

After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears more and more likely to be packing his bags. His team is 2-4 and has now looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman has harsh criticism for Broncos offense

The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: Albert Okwuegbunam a healthy scratch

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee), safety Caden Sterns (hip), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring), safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, wide receiver Jalen Virgil, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam won’t play on MNF.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Bills ‘Hurdle’ Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Melvin Gordon Dishes on Closed-Door Sit-Down with Broncos HC

By now, most Denver Broncos fans are aware that running back Melvin Gordon was benched in the team's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Most fans probably know about Gordon's viral post-game comments, too, and his passive-aggressive social-media behavior, liking tweets that advocate for the Broncos to trade him.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Diontae Johnson Addresses Reported Confrontation With Mitchell Trubisky

View the original article to see embedded media. Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson addressed a report for the first time Wednesday that he and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky got into a heated argument during halftime of the Week 4 matchup against the Jets. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin benched Trubisky for the...
Wichita Eagle

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers is the gift that keeps on giving. After having a difficult previous two games in which he went a combined 21 of 44 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mariota turned in his most efficient performance to date in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over San Francisco, finishing 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 6?

Many Ole Miss Rebels football players want to play in the NFL, but only a few make it. Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. Let's take a look out how some of them played this past Sunday. Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox hadthree catches,...
OXFORD, MS

