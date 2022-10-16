ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

Dodgers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly made a decision on manager Dave Roberts. Los Angeles fell to San Diego, 3-1, in the National League Divisional Series. Despite the Dodgers' early playoff exit, there will be no change at manager. According to Jack Harris, the Dodgers will bring Roberts back for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The San Diego Padres stand in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are three wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies return to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.Game 2 is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. Tuesday at Petco Park,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: NBA Twitter Chastises Rob Pelinka After L.A.’s Miserable Shooting Night

During a brutal 123-109 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in Chase Arena, your Los Angeles Lakers frequently looked outgunned, outworked, and just outclassed to kick off what could be a long 2022-23 season. L.A. struggled to hold onto the rock, turning over the ball a whopping 21 times. Though the team did look somewhat scrappier on defense, Los Angeles put on a woeful jump-shooting performance. L.A.'s depth looked particularly weak, as the club's three priciest players accounted for 77 of its total points.
LOS ANGELES, CA

