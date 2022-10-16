ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Hicks gets injury update after scary Yankees collision in ALDS vs. Guardians

New York Yankees fans endured a scary moment in the third inning of Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians when outfielder Aaron Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera while the two were tracking a pop fly in left field. Hicks, Cabrera and third baseman Josh Donaldson converged on the ball, with Hicks accounting for Donaldson’s presence- but not Cabrera’s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Yankees LF Aaron Hicks out for postseason with knee injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Hicks went to a hospital for an MRI after exiting Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the...
NEW YORK STATE
Empire Sports Media

The Yankees have one secret weapon they can utilize in Game 5 of ALDS

The New York Yankees will need to show up offensively in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians. They haven’t scored more than five runs in each of the last four games played, suggesting they haven’t reached their peak capabilities. Game 5 would be a great time for the Bombers’ offense to completely take over and showcase one of their vintage double-digit performances, but it will take everybody and then some to get the job done.
CLEVELAND, OH
Reuters

Yankees OF Aaron Hicks (knee) to miss rest of postseason

October 19 - New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason due to a left knee injury. Hicks exited Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians following a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera in the third inning on Tuesday. An MRI revealed that Hicks' injury will take six weeks to heal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere

The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Aaron Boone’s latest comments on bullpen, Gerrit Cole should terrify Yankees fans

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on his bullpen plan for Monday night’s Game 5, and while ideal for him, it’s scary for fans. Boone could be on his last legs as Yankees manager. If he loses to the low-payroll Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, he could very well be fired by the end of the week. Eventually, New York baseball fans need to see results. And in this case, ‘results’ consists of a pennant, at the very least.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy