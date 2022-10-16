Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’
Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
Photo | TJ Dillashaw is absolutely shredded for UFC 280 title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “I’m in the best shape of my life”
Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw says he is in the best shape of his life ahead of Saturday’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the promotions bantamweight world title when he collides with current champion Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280.
MMAmania.com
Henry Cejudo contemplating not returning after Alexander Volkanovski news: ‘I won’t fight for anything other than gold’
Henry Cejudo is feeling lost ahead of his potential comeback. The former dual-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion hung up his gloves following a May 2020 Bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz. This year, Cejudo returned to the United States Anti-Doping Association (USADA) testing pool in preparation for a hopeful return to action.
MMAmania.com
Khabib trashes Charles Oliveira’s nonexistent ground game — ‘You tap eight times in UFC’
Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira holds the record for most submissions in UFC at 16, as well as the record for most finishes at 19. The Brazilian is also second all time behind Jim Miller (46) for most submission attempts at 40. Too bad “Do Bronx” has no ground game....
Wichita Eagle
Jacob Malkoun explains decision to not go after Nick Maximov’s leg
LAS VEGAS – Jacob Malkoun beat Nick Maximov with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 212 in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Malkoun, who capitalized on what appeared to be a first-round Malkoun lower leg injury and used takedowns to control the fight.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan replaced by Paul Felder at UFC 280 commentary table
Joe Rogan is out, Paul Felder is in. “The Irish Dragon” will handle one half of the color commentary for the upcoming UFC 280 “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card alongside play-by-play man Jon Anik and fellow fighter-turned-analyst Daniel Cormier, according to MMA Junkie. Rogan does not...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 280 Countdown Video: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
UFC 280 Countdown previews the main card bout between former bantamweight champion and top contender Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. O’Malley (15-1, 1 NC) was riding a three-fight winning streak until his last outing ended in a no contest with Pedro Munhoz due to an accidental eye poke. O’Malley enters the match ranked No. 12 in the division, but taking out the top contender would catapult O’Malley into contender status.
Sean O’Malley vows to put Petr Yan “face first into the canvas” at UFC 280: “This fight is how superstars get created”
Sean O’Malley is confident he won’t just beat Petr Yan but will KO him. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career when he faces Yan at UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup as Yan is coming off the title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling, while O’Malley is getting a massive step up in competition. Despite it being his toughest test to date, ‘Suga’ is confident he will beat Yan and do so in violent fashion.
Javier Mendez says Islam Makhachev unbothered by Alexander Volkanovski being replacement fighter at UFC 280: “You could put whoever you want”
American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez and his pupil Islam Makhachev are set to fight anyone on Saturday. The Russian is set for the biggest fight of his career this weekend at UFC 280. In the pay-per-view headliner, Makhachev is expected to face Charles Oliveira. The bout will likely crown the new UFC lightweight champion.
Charles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev's UFC 280 title shot 'only happening because of' Khabib
ABU DHABI – Charles Oliveira will take on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280, because that’s what’s next, although the former champion doesn’t necessarily believe it should’ve been made. “I think Islam deserves all the respect in the world,” Oliveira told...
Cub Swanson issues statement following TKO loss to Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 62
UFC veteran Cub Swanson has issued a statement following his loss to Jonathan Martinez last weekend. When Cub Swanson announced that he’d be making the move down to bantamweight for the next phase of his career, many questioned just how well that would go for him. While the weight cut itself appeared to be quite smooth, his actual performance inside the Octagon on Saturday night didn’t quite live up to his expectations.
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling training alongside ‘fellow Jamaican’ Leon Edwards in UFC 280 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1)
Aljamain Sterling is putting in work ahead of his UFC 280 bantamweight title defense against former champion TJ Dillashaw, which takes place this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) in the “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” co-main event from Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. And “Funk Master”...
CBS Sports
2022 UFC event schedule: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen on tap
The second half of 2022 is heating up in a big way for UFC. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes in the first eight months of the year. Perhaps the biggest upset of the year came...
Centre Daily
Video: UFC 280 open workouts with Islam Makhachev (as Khabib watches), Charles Oliveira, more
ABU DHABI – UFC 280 open workouts took place Wednesday inside of Yas Mall, and MMA Junkie was on scene for the festivities. Participating in open workouts were Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley, and Petr Yan. Oliveira and Makhachev square off in the UFC 280...
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Oliveira vs. Makhachev
The Octagon returns to the familiar shores of “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, this Saturday (Oct. 22, 2022) for UFC 280, which sees Charles Oliveira face Islam Makhachev for the Lightweight title. Before that dynamite main event, Aljamain Sterling defends his Bantamweight title against former titlist T.J. Dillashaw and Sean O’Malley looks for the biggest win of his professional career against the ever-lethal Petr Yan.
UFC 280 live stream: How to watch Oliveira vs Makhachev online and on TV this weekend
Two title fights will round out a stacked card in Abu Dhabi this Saturday, as UFC 280 plays out at the Etihad Arena.In the main event, Charles Oliveira looks to regain the vacant lightweight title as he takes on Islam Makhachev, a man who has long been seen by many as champion in waiting.In May, Oliveira (33-8, 1 No Contest) was stripped of the lightweight belt after missing weight one day before his scheduled defence against Justin Gaethje, whom he then submitted in the first round. That result extended the Brazilian’s records for most finishes and most submissions in...
