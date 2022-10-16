ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

BREAKING: Chelsea Target Kylian Mbappe Confirms He Didn't Ask To Leave PSG

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9NZW_0ibYJ21k00

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he never asked to leave PSG after their game against Marseille tonight.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea are serious about pursuing the possibility of Kylian Mbappe in the coming months, but the player has tonight confirmed himself that he never asked to leave PSG, despite heavy rumours.

The truth can only be known internally, and it could very well be a PR spin, or perhaps the reports were indeed wrong, and Mbappe has always been happy in PSG. The news has now been denied by Luis Campos and the player himself.

Chelsea will continue to monitor the situation, and the truth is expected to come out closer to the January transfer window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCYNn_0ibYJ21k00
Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he never asked to leave PSG.

IMAGO / @guelbergoes

Speaking to RMC Sport after PSG's win over Olympique Marseille tonight in the French League, and confirmed he never wanted to leave the club despite the rumours suggesting he was furious with the club.

“I have not asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January. I’m not furious with the club, it’s not true”.

The truth can only be known by those inside the club, and it is likely to become more evident after the World Cup. Mbappe may have want to leave, an could be using some PR to save his image after the outrage the news received in the media.

It will be something Chelsea are interested in, and financially they are one of the only clubs around that could possibly afford to pay for Mbappe's full financial package.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Why Karim Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or 2022

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favourite to pick up the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday evening. When Real Madrid started the 2021/22 season, they were by no means anyone's favourites to win the Champions League come May, and were largely unfancied in La Liga against an Atletico Madrid side which had strengthened their league-winning squad with Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul.
ESPN

PSG's Messi signing focus of European court case from Barcelona fans

The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardised Barcelona's finances. The court in Luxembourg heard the demand on Tuesday from a fan group in Lyon that argued their rights as Barcelona...
Yardbarker

Spanish report: Juventus and Inter consider the same manager

Prior to the first kickoff, fans and observers alike expected Inter and Juventus to be amongst the main protagonists in the Scudetto race. After all, these two giants arguably boast the two strongest squads in Italy. However, they both find themselves trailing behind the likes of Napoli, Atalanta and others,...
Yardbarker

Juventus tracking the son of their former defender

Between 2001 and 2006, Lilian Thuram was a part of a formidable Juventus backline. The 1998 World Cup hero made the Bianconeri alongside Gianluigi Buffon from Parma, before ultimately leaving towards Barcelona amidst the Calciopoli scandal. The defender retired from the sport a long time ago, but his son Marcus...
The Guardian

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté facing four months out after hamstring operation

Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kanté for four months after the midfielder underwent surgery on a hamstring injury on Tuesday. Kanté, whose hopes of representing France at the World Cup next month are over, has not played since limping off against Tottenham on 14 August. The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries since 2019 and his latest setback will heighten doubts over whether Chelsea intend to offer him a new contract before his deal expires next June.
mailplus.co.uk

5 asides: West Ham face charge after Cissoko punch

1 WEST HAM could face an FA charge after defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were sent off in the final minutes of their 2-1 win at Aston Villa. Cissoko saw red for a punch on Sarah Mayling. Then a confrontation with the Villa dugout saw tensions rise further. Konchesky, who claimed to be defending his player, was sent off for aggressive behaviour.
Yardbarker

PSG looking to rival Chelsea in pursuit of RB Leipzig star

PSG are looking to rival Chelsea in their pursuit of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku. Nkunku has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in European football over the last few years. The Frenchman has managed seven goals so far for Leipzig this season in the Bundesliga and is starting to attract interest from some of the biggest clubs around Europe.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy