Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style

Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
Draymond arrives 'looking like money' in vibrant green suit

Draymond Green arrived at Chase Center in style. The Warriors' star forward showed off a flashy green suit, an outfit fit for someone of Green's stature. "Let's go! Looking like money, you what I'm talking about?" Green said as he buttoned up his jacket. When asked if he was ready for the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green was.
TNT makes big announcement about ‘Inside the NBA’ crew

America’s favorite TV quartet is officially running it back for several more years to come. TNT announced Monday that their famed “Inside the NBA” crew of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson have all agreed to long-term contract extensions with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports.
Klay Thompson (conditioning) to begin Warriors season with minutes limit

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (conditioning) is not expected to play "30-plus minutes a night" to start the season, per head coach Steve Kerr. “I don’t think we’re ready to have our top five or six guys play 30-plus minutes a night," Kerr said. "We have to rely on our depth.” It looks like Thompson, Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney will be limited for the first few games of the season. As a result, there should be larger roles for Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman to start the season. Thompson's absence could also potentially open up additional minutes for Moses Moody. The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in the season-opener.
What we learned as Warriors breeze past Lakers to open season

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tuesday night at Chase Center began with every single fan on their feet, enjoying every single second of yet another Warriors championship ring night. It ended how many expected, with a 123-109 blowout win for the reigning champions over the Los Angeles Lakers. The first half was...
Steph's perfect joke about adding Dream Shake to loaded bag

Even the Warriors star isn’t sure how far he can reach into it before he hits the bottom. Curry’s depth was on display early on in Golden State’s 123-109 opening-night victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at Chase Center, when the point guard hit the Dream Shake for his first bucket of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Jordan Poole issues first public comments about Draymond Green incident

Jordan Poole has officially broken his silence over Draymondgate. The Golden State Warriors guard Poole spoke with reporters on Sunday and made his first public comments about the highly-publicized incident earlier this month where teammate Draymond Green sucker-punched him. “He apologized,” said Poole of Green, per C.J. Holmes of the...
Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake

Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
Why Klay's perfect Loon nickname 'means a lot' to Dubs big man

When Klay Thompson gives you a nickname, it’s almost a guarantee it will stick. Thompson dubbed Warriors center Kevon Looney the perfect moniker last season after Loon’s historic 22-rebound performance in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies. "Kevon Looajuwon." And several months later,...
Wiggins' scoring evolution evident in Warriors' season opener

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every defense searches for the weakness of an opposing player. For Andrew Wiggins, his inconsistency from the 3-point line led to issues over his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He forced too many contested shots and had a tendency to take long 2-pointers -- a shot that...
