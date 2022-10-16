Read full article on original website
Warriors GM Bob Myers Speaks On Draymond Green’s Future
The Golden State Warriors got to work this past weekend hammering out some new contracts for their players before the 2022-23 NBA season. Jordan Poole was the first player to agree to a new deal, as he earned a four-year, $140 million rookie extension. Just a few hours after that,...
Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."
Bob Myers didn't think the Warriors would sign Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to these big-money extensions.
NBC Sports
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
The Warriors gave out $250 million in contracts over the weekend, leading to speculation that Draymond Green could be the odd-man out
While Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins got extensions, Draymond Green did not, as the Warriors look to cut salary.
Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style
Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
NBC Sports
Draymond arrives 'looking like money' in vibrant green suit
Draymond Green arrived at Chase Center in style. The Warriors' star forward showed off a flashy green suit, an outfit fit for someone of Green's stature. "Let's go! Looking like money, you what I'm talking about?" Green said as he buttoned up his jacket. When asked if he was ready for the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green was.
TNT makes big announcement about ‘Inside the NBA’ crew
America’s favorite TV quartet is officially running it back for several more years to come. TNT announced Monday that their famed “Inside the NBA” crew of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson have all agreed to long-term contract extensions with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports.
Ivica Zubac Warns The League About Kawhi Leonard Looking Like His Pre-Injury Self: "He’s Healthy, Strong, And Quick. He Gets To His Spots As Always... He's Looking Like Kawhi"
Ivica Zubac is anticipating a big return to the NBA for Kawhi Leonard, who spent the entirety of the 2021-22 season out with an ACL tear.
Jeff Van Gundy Thinks The Warriors Will Be Unaffected By The Drama Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "Their Two Best Players, Curry And Thompson, Are Absolute Rays Of Sunshine."
Jeff Van Gundy says the Warriors will be okay despite the issues between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (conditioning) to begin Warriors season with minutes limit
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (conditioning) is not expected to play "30-plus minutes a night" to start the season, per head coach Steve Kerr. “I don’t think we’re ready to have our top five or six guys play 30-plus minutes a night," Kerr said. "We have to rely on our depth.” It looks like Thompson, Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney will be limited for the first few games of the season. As a result, there should be larger roles for Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman to start the season. Thompson's absence could also potentially open up additional minutes for Moses Moody. The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in the season-opener.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors breeze past Lakers to open season
SAN FRANCISCO -- Tuesday night at Chase Center began with every single fan on their feet, enjoying every single second of yet another Warriors championship ring night. It ended how many expected, with a 123-109 blowout win for the reigning champions over the Los Angeles Lakers. The first half was...
NBC Sports
Steph's perfect joke about adding Dream Shake to loaded bag
Even the Warriors star isn’t sure how far he can reach into it before he hits the bottom. Curry’s depth was on display early on in Golden State’s 123-109 opening-night victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at Chase Center, when the point guard hit the Dream Shake for his first bucket of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Jordan Poole issues first public comments about Draymond Green incident
Jordan Poole has officially broken his silence over Draymondgate. The Golden State Warriors guard Poole spoke with reporters on Sunday and made his first public comments about the highly-publicized incident earlier this month where teammate Draymond Green sucker-punched him. “He apologized,” said Poole of Green, per C.J. Holmes of the...
NBC Sports
Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake
Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports
Why Klay's perfect Loon nickname 'means a lot' to Dubs big man
When Klay Thompson gives you a nickname, it’s almost a guarantee it will stick. Thompson dubbed Warriors center Kevon Looney the perfect moniker last season after Loon’s historic 22-rebound performance in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies. "Kevon Looajuwon." And several months later,...
NBC Sports
Wiggins' scoring evolution evident in Warriors' season opener
SAN FRANCISCO -- Every defense searches for the weakness of an opposing player. For Andrew Wiggins, his inconsistency from the 3-point line led to issues over his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He forced too many contested shots and had a tendency to take long 2-pointers -- a shot that...
Yardbarker
Klay Thompson on Warriors possibly breaking up: 'You never know what happens'
The Golden State Warriors made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener on Tuesday night. Repeating in the NBA is never easy, and the Warriors have a lot of work ahead of them this year. Beyond that, contract woes and internal strife are a threat to...
NBC Sports
Bronny James secures Beats by Dre NIL deal, stars in commercial with LeBron
It's been quite the month for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' son, Bronny James. Just days after the young Sierra Canyon star finalized a NIL endorsement deal with Nike, he secured another NIL deal with Beats by Dre. It is just 14 years after LeBron James joined Beats by...
NBA
Report: Grizzlies guard Danny Green joins ESPN in part-time analyst role
Danny Green has reportedly agreed to a TV deal with ESPN to serve as a part-time analyst for the network this season, all while continuing to play for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022-23, too. Per Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Green will make 15 appearances on ESPN to...
