Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (conditioning) is not expected to play "30-plus minutes a night" to start the season, per head coach Steve Kerr. “I don’t think we’re ready to have our top five or six guys play 30-plus minutes a night," Kerr said. "We have to rely on our depth.” It looks like Thompson, Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney will be limited for the first few games of the season. As a result, there should be larger roles for Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman to start the season. Thompson's absence could also potentially open up additional minutes for Moses Moody. The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in the season-opener.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO