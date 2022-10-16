Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett, Chargers’ Brandon Staley “cherish” jobs that have already brought heat

As the second half and overtime wore on Monday night, ESPN cameras showed Denver running back Melvin Gordon on the sideline without his helmet on and clearly frustrated. Gordon didn’t get a carry after early in the second quarter and only played nine offensive snaps overall compared to 28 snaps for Latavius Murray and 21 for Mike Boone. After the game, he told NFL Network in the locker room that his lack of playing time caught him by surprise and that he was disappointed and frustrated.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO