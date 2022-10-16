Read full article on original website
‘I’m not saying we won’t make mistakes’ – violin sensation Nicola Benedetti on becoming EIF’s first female director
She was leading an orchestra at the age of eight and won Young Musician of the Year at 16. What is the virtuoso’s vision for Edinburgh international festival? Audiences moved to tears and bagpipes going global
Woman found headless believed she was being healed by killer, court told
A woman whose headless body was found by holidaymakers in Devon said she was being "healed" by the woman accused of killing her, a court has heard. Mee Kuen Chong, from Wembley, north-west London, was allegedly murdered and decapitated by Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, also in north-west London. The...
Queen Consort dazzles as she presents Booker Prize alongside Dua Lipa
The Queen Consort made an appearance at London’s Roundhouse last night to present the 2022 Booker Prize. Dressed in all black, she was spotted chatting with pop singer Dua Lipa, who delivered a speech on the night. This year’s Booker Prize ceremony, the first fully in-person since 2019, has been described as part of a ‘new look, vibrant winner ceremony, designed to celebrate and connect this year’s Booker writers with a wide range of readers’ by its organisers.
Royal Opera House announces Jakub Hrůša as its new music director
The Royal Opera House today announces the appointment of Jakub Hrůša as its music director. Hrůša, 41, will begin his tenure in September 2025. He succeeds Antonio Pappano, who steps down from the post at the end of the 2023-24 season after 22 years in the role – making him the Royal Opera’s longest serving music director. In the 2024-25 season, Hrůša and Pappano will share house responsibilities, and both will appear as special guest conductors.
Little Simz named winner of 2022 Mercury Prize
Little Simz has won the 2022 Mercury Prize with her fourth studio album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.The 28-year-old artist was among the 12 acts who were in the running for the prestigious award, alongside Harry Styles and Sam Fender.The announcement was made by DJ Jamz Supernova during the award ceremony, which recognises the best British or Irish album of the year, at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, west London, on Tuesday evening.And the winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize with @FreeNow_UK is... @LittleSimz - 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' 💫 🏆#MercuryPrize pic.twitter.com/PqMWA59e0C— Mercury Prize (@MercuryPrize) October 18, 2022Accepting her...
Family tribute to fun-loving father, 40
A man who died after being hit by a vehicle will be remembered for his fun-loving personality, according to his family. Andrew Howat, 40, died on the A483 Wrexham bypass at Gresford Bank on Saturday at 22:40 BST. His family described him as a deeply loved husband, father, son and...
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells goes on tour to celebrate 50th anniversary
Mike Oldfield collaborator Robin Smith leads new live version of Tubular Bells out on tour in February and March
London rapper Little Simz wins prestigious Mercury Prize
London rapper Little Simz on Tuesday won Britain's prestigious Mercury Prize for album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert", beating off competition from "One Direction" singer Harry Styles, among others. Guitarist Bernard Butler, who won the second ever Mercury Prize with iconic indie band Suede in 1993, reappeared on the shortlist again, this time for his collaboration with actress Jessie Buckley.
Lewis Capaldi and Jonny Greenwood among winners at Ascap awards
Lewis Capaldi and Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood were among the big winners at the Ascap London Music Awards.The event, organised by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, celebrates British songwriting and composing talent for their US successes.Scottish singer Capaldi, who in 2021 won Songwriter of the Year, took home the Winning Hot Dance/Electronic Award for his work on Lasting Lover, performed by Sigala and James Arthur.Ascap also recognises the best composers in film and TV with 11 awards.Top Box Office Film awards went to Radiohead guitarist and film composer Greenwood for his work on Spencer, and Christopher Benstead...
'I'm ready and so are the songs': Lewis Capaldi reveals he's releasing a brand new album and preparing for a European tour
Lewis Capaldi announced that he will be releasing a brand new album and heading off on a European tour after his recent success in the UK charts. The Scottish singer recently teased a tour and the release of a new record, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent which will drop on May 19th next year, on Twitter.
Eurovision 2023 Update: Exec Team Confirmed, Two Countries Withdraw From Competition
The BBC has set its executive team overseeing the broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, which is set to take place in Liverpool next year. Although the U.K. is hosting, the BBC have promised that the show will “celebrate Ukraine’s victory as well as U.K. creativity.” Ukraine were unable to host the contest due to security issues stemming from the ongoing Russian invasion. Martin Green has been appointed managing director for the operation, which will see the BBC broadcasting in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Green was recently the chief creative officer of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and was...
LS Lowry's Going To The Match sells for £7.8m at auction
An LS Lowry painting described as an "iconic masterpiece" has been sold at auction for a record-breaking £7.8 million. Going To The Match depicts a bustling throng of football fans gathered at the former home of Bolton Wanderers. It had been loaned to The Lowry gallery in Salford by...
EU proposes joint gas buying and curbs on energy price spikes – business live
European Commission proposes mechanism to cap “excessive and volatile” gas price moves, and to let member countries start jointly buying gas
Independent Scotland to have own currency when 'time right' - Sturgeon
An independent Scotland would keep the pound and move to its own currency when the "time is right". Nicola Sturgeon outlined the view at a briefing giving updated arguments for what could happen if the country voted for independence. The first minister said a timetable for creating a Scottish currency...
Noel Duggan: founding member of Clannad dies aged 73
Noel Duggan, a founding member of the Irish folk group Clannad, has died aged 73. The band shared the news on its Twitter account, adding that Duggan had died “suddenly in Donegal” on 15 October. “Noel will be for ever remembered for his outstanding guitar solos, his love...
Liverpool roadworks on hold until after Eurovision
The second stage of a redevelopment of a major Liverpool road has been delayed until after the city stages Eurovision. The multi-million pound revamp of The Strand from Bath Street to James Street was finalised in November after work began in June 2020. New trees and public spaces were installed...
