New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Sleepy Buckeyes can find mattress options at Sandman SleepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show giant pumpkin winner weighs in at 1,837 pounds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There's a new pumpkin champion in Circleville. Bob and Jo Liggett are the winners of this year's largest pumpkin at the 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show, weighing in at 1,837.5 pounds. That's 13 pounds less than the 2021 champion, but still quite heavier than the 1,755 pound...
columbusmonthly.com
Sandwich Man: McGinnis’ Grill Owner Has His Sights Set on Expansion
After 16 years working at a diverse range of classic Columbus restaurants, from Plank’s Bier Garten to Rigsby’s Kitchen, John McGinnis decided it was time to do his own thing. The owner of McGinnis’ Grill, a food truck featuring craft sandwiches, launched his business in September of 2021 and has been steadily growing his customer base ever since.
Circleville police prepare for hundreds of thousands of spectators for Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — As vendors prepare for this year’s Pumpkin Show, a silent anticipation fills Circleville’s Mainstreet. The rides. The pumpkins. The food. On Franklin Street, prime real estate is already being claimed by way of folding chairs for the festival’s seven parades. That’s where we...
Second-ever Amazon Style store opens at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amazon's second-ever physical clothing store opened Tuesday at Easton Town Center. The company says Amazon Style is equipped with "innovative technology and machine learning algorithms" to help customers discover new styles through a personalized shopping experience. The store features one of every item in its showroom...
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunities
FOMO, a new Columbus bar, is set to open Halloween weekend. Credit: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo. For those who aren’t into barhopping, FOMO has you covered, with the experience of multiple venues in one location.
614now.com
Thousands of local connoisseurs voted on the top 10 Columbus pizzerias; Here’s this year’s list
At over 54,000 members strong, the Pizza Connoisseurs of Columbus has become—more than just a Facebook group—a touchstone for Central Ohio foodies. So when they name the best pizza in the City, we listen. At midnight on Saturday, the group officially concluded voting for the 2022 Pizza Connoisseurs...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating! Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and […]
columbusmonthly.com
Grandad's Pizza Opens on Bethel; Block's Sues Fox's Bagel & Deli
The company that operates Block’s Bagels, HB3 LLC, has filed a lawsuit against Fox’s Bagel & Deli and Jeremy Fox, who was previously the operator of Block’s bagel shops in Bexley and the North Market under a partnership agreement. The lawsuit, alleging breach of contract, was filed Oct. 12 in the Franklin County Court of Commons Pleas. Fox recently announced that he was rebranding the North Market and Bexley shops. You can read the complaint here.
columbusnavigator.com
The Most Delicious Strawberry Cake In The World Is Right Here In Columbus
Every now and then, you just need something sweet. There are plenty of places around town to satisfy your sweet tooth, but there’s only one place that makes the perfect strawberry cake: Golden Delight Bakery. For over 20 years, Golden Delight has been gaining a loyal following here in...
columbusunderground.com
Bridge Park Expanding With Boutique Hotel
A third hotel at Bridge Park was announced today by representatives of Bridge Park developer Crawford Hoying and hotel partner Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. The new project is the first joint hospitality venture from the partnership, and will be located on an undeveloped site along Riverside Drive, south of Dublin-Granville Road.
macaronikid.com
The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow
It is time for the Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow! This event is always a great adventure, and a wonderful way to spend a chilly October evening with your family. I am always ASTONISHED by the amazing pumpkin designs. It is impressive that Westerville has so many talented artists that volunteer their time, and talent to make this event spectacular! One of our absolute favorite scenes last year, was the “ocean display” with floating jellyfish, tropical fish and even an octopus! This event will be one of your favorite Halloween stops! Get your tickets HERE and start a new annual Halloween Tradition!
spectrumnews1.com
Amazon opens second-ever in person shopping experience in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amazon’s second-ever in-person shopping experience is now open in Easton Town Center. Amazon Style brings advanced technology to shopping their clothing selection in a physical setting, creating what they say is a personalized and convenient new way to shop. Inside the store, shoppers use the...
Smith and Wollensky Closing Early 2023
A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years.
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus Area
If you're looking for a delicious seafood boil, you should check out these places in Greater Columbus. Located in Westerville, this restaurant serves great Cajun-style seafood including seafood boils. All of their seafood boils include corn on the cob and potato. Choose from seafood like green mussels, clams, lobster tails, king crab legs, and more. Seasoning options include Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, Old Bay, and Two Claws Signature Spice. Spice levels are non-spicy, mild, medium, hot, and extra hot. If you're not in the mood for seafood boils, customers also enjoy their fried shrimp and fried soft-shell crab.
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
Record-Herald
Community invited to honor Terry family
Join the Terry family as they celebrate and honor their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fulton and Bertha Terry. An open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Fayette County Commission on Aging, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Feel free to stop by anytime between 2-4 p.m.
10TV
