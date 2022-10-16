ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
NBC Sports

Draymond arrives 'looking like money' in vibrant green suit

Draymond Green arrived at Chase Center in style. The Warriors' star forward showed off a flashy green suit, an outfit fit for someone of Green's stature. "Let's go! Looking like money, you what I'm talking about?" Green said as he buttoned up his jacket. When asked if he was ready for the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green was.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win

Even as the Golden State Warriors collected their rings and raised a banner to open this NBA season, there has been a “is this the last dance” vibe hanging over the team. There already were questions about if the Warriors could afford to keep this roster together and if Draymond Green would be the odd man out before Green threw a right cross at Jordan Poole.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Sports

Why DiVincenzo ‘sure as hell’ glad Wiggs is his Dubs teammate

Winning a championship has changed Andrew Wiggins' demeanor -- just ask his new teammate Donte DiVincenzo. Following Warriors practice Monday, DiVincenzo shared with reporters just how much more confident the 27-year-old and the rest of the team have gotten. "I think their confidence is going to be at an all-time...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Warriors shouldn't be punished for rewarding proficiency

SAN FRANCISCO – Thirty names sit atop the organizational chart of NBA teams, and the one thing each name has in common is tremendous wealth. What they do with it is an individual decision. Some like the cachet of ownership. Some like authority. Some like the riches. Some like...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond likely opting in to contract next summer

In the aftermath of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins' contract extensions, questions regarding Draymond Green's own Warriors contract situation took center stage. Despite speculation regarding Golden State's ability to retain Green, with the Warriors' astronomical tax bill looming, ESPN's senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski says it's entirely possible for the 32-year-old to remain in the Bay Area past this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Poole issues first public comments about Draymond Green incident

Jordan Poole has officially broken his silence over Draymondgate. The Golden State Warriors guard Poole spoke with reporters on Sunday and made his first public comments about the highly-publicized incident earlier this month where teammate Draymond Green sucker-punched him. “He apologized,” said Poole of Green, per C.J. Holmes of the...
NBC Sports

Steph's perfect joke about adding Dream Shake to loaded bag

Even the Warriors star isn’t sure how far he can reach into it before he hits the bottom. Curry’s depth was on display early on in Golden State’s 123-109 opening-night victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at Chase Center, when the point guard hit the Dream Shake for his first bucket of the 2022-23 NBA season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors breeze past Lakers to open season

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tuesday night at Chase Center began with every single fan on their feet, enjoying every single second of yet another Warriors championship ring night. It ended how many expected, with a 123-109 blowout win for the reigning champions over the Los Angeles Lakers. The first half was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake

Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Myers, Warriors believe JP’s work ethic shows contract worth

The Warriors agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract with Jordan Poole because they see the 23-year-old's potential to take his game to another level. Poole extending his tenure in the Bay Area shows that the former Michigan product is a building block for the Warriors to prolong their NBA championship window.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Sports

Classic Klay moment, JP meme highlight Warriors' ring ceremony

Klay Thompson is known for hitting timely shots as a key cog in Golden State's championship runs. However, before he received his fourth NBA championship ring, the Warriors star shot his shot a little too early. After speaking to the fans at Chase Center about how he and Kevon Looney...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid scuffle in season opener

There's no love lost between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Their rivalry was renewed during Tuesday night's Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers season opener at TD Garden. Early in the third quarter, Smart took exception to Embiid holding his arm on a rebound attempt. Smart, clearly in pain, grabbed Embiid's leg and caused the Sixers big man to slip, leading to a minor scuffle. C's star Jaylen Brown quickly entered the fracas and had words for Embiid before the two sides were separated.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Wiggins' scoring evolution evident in Warriors' season opener

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every defense searches for the weakness of an opposing player. For Andrew Wiggins, his inconsistency from the 3-point line led to issues over his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He forced too many contested shots and had a tendency to take long 2-pointers -- a shot that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Klay's perfect Loon nickname 'means a lot' to Dubs big man

When Klay Thompson gives you a nickname, it’s almost a guarantee it will stick. Thompson dubbed Warriors center Kevon Looney the perfect moniker last season after Loon’s historic 22-rebound performance in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies. "Kevon Looajuwon." And several months later,...

