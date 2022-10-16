Read full article on original website
Warriors GM Bob Myers Speaks On Draymond Green’s Future
The Golden State Warriors got to work this past weekend hammering out some new contracts for their players before the 2022-23 NBA season. Jordan Poole was the first player to agree to a new deal, as he earned a four-year, $140 million rookie extension. Just a few hours after that,...
Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."
Bob Myers didn't think the Warriors would sign Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to these big-money extensions.
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
The Warriors gave out $250 million in contracts over the weekend, leading to speculation that Draymond Green could be the odd-man out
While Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins got extensions, Draymond Green did not, as the Warriors look to cut salary.
Draymond arrives 'looking like money' in vibrant green suit
Draymond Green arrived at Chase Center in style. The Warriors' star forward showed off a flashy green suit, an outfit fit for someone of Green's stature. "Let's go! Looking like money, you what I'm talking about?" Green said as he buttoned up his jacket. When asked if he was ready for the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green was.
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win
Even as the Golden State Warriors collected their rings and raised a banner to open this NBA season, there has been a “is this the last dance” vibe hanging over the team. There already were questions about if the Warriors could afford to keep this roster together and if Draymond Green would be the odd man out before Green threw a right cross at Jordan Poole.
Why DiVincenzo ‘sure as hell’ glad Wiggs is his Dubs teammate
Winning a championship has changed Andrew Wiggins' demeanor -- just ask his new teammate Donte DiVincenzo. Following Warriors practice Monday, DiVincenzo shared with reporters just how much more confident the 27-year-old and the rest of the team have gotten. "I think their confidence is going to be at an all-time...
Why Warriors shouldn't be punished for rewarding proficiency
SAN FRANCISCO – Thirty names sit atop the organizational chart of NBA teams, and the one thing each name has in common is tremendous wealth. What they do with it is an individual decision. Some like the cachet of ownership. Some like authority. Some like the riches. Some like...
Report: Draymond likely opting in to contract next summer
In the aftermath of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins' contract extensions, questions regarding Draymond Green's own Warriors contract situation took center stage. Despite speculation regarding Golden State's ability to retain Green, with the Warriors' astronomical tax bill looming, ESPN's senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski says it's entirely possible for the 32-year-old to remain in the Bay Area past this season.
Jordan Poole issues first public comments about Draymond Green incident
Jordan Poole has officially broken his silence over Draymondgate. The Golden State Warriors guard Poole spoke with reporters on Sunday and made his first public comments about the highly-publicized incident earlier this month where teammate Draymond Green sucker-punched him. “He apologized,” said Poole of Green, per C.J. Holmes of the...
Steph's perfect joke about adding Dream Shake to loaded bag
Even the Warriors star isn’t sure how far he can reach into it before he hits the bottom. Curry’s depth was on display early on in Golden State’s 123-109 opening-night victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at Chase Center, when the point guard hit the Dream Shake for his first bucket of the 2022-23 NBA season.
What we learned as Warriors breeze past Lakers to open season
SAN FRANCISCO -- Tuesday night at Chase Center began with every single fan on their feet, enjoying every single second of yet another Warriors championship ring night. It ended how many expected, with a 123-109 blowout win for the reigning champions over the Los Angeles Lakers. The first half was...
Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake
Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
Myers, Warriors believe JP’s work ethic shows contract worth
The Warriors agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract with Jordan Poole because they see the 23-year-old's potential to take his game to another level. Poole extending his tenure in the Bay Area shows that the former Michigan product is a building block for the Warriors to prolong their NBA championship window.
Classic Klay moment, JP meme highlight Warriors' ring ceremony
Klay Thompson is known for hitting timely shots as a key cog in Golden State's championship runs. However, before he received his fourth NBA championship ring, the Warriors star shot his shot a little too early. After speaking to the fans at Chase Center about how he and Kevon Looney...
WATCH: Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid scuffle in season opener
There's no love lost between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Their rivalry was renewed during Tuesday night's Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers season opener at TD Garden. Early in the third quarter, Smart took exception to Embiid holding his arm on a rebound attempt. Smart, clearly in pain, grabbed Embiid's leg and caused the Sixers big man to slip, leading to a minor scuffle. C's star Jaylen Brown quickly entered the fracas and had words for Embiid before the two sides were separated.
Wiggins' scoring evolution evident in Warriors' season opener
SAN FRANCISCO -- Every defense searches for the weakness of an opposing player. For Andrew Wiggins, his inconsistency from the 3-point line led to issues over his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He forced too many contested shots and had a tendency to take long 2-pointers -- a shot that...
Why Klay's perfect Loon nickname 'means a lot' to Dubs big man
When Klay Thompson gives you a nickname, it’s almost a guarantee it will stick. Thompson dubbed Warriors center Kevon Looney the perfect moniker last season after Loon’s historic 22-rebound performance in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies. "Kevon Looajuwon." And several months later,...
Bob Myers Addresses Concerns on If Warriors' Big Three Facing ‘Last Dance'
Has the 'Last Dance' season finally arrived for the Warriors? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The future of the Warriors’ Big Three became a little unclear this offseason, and fans are worried this could be the last dance with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green playing together.
