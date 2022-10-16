ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview

Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
Daily Mail

Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style

Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win

Even as the Golden State Warriors collected their rings and raised a banner to open this NBA season, there has been a “is this the last dance” vibe hanging over the team. There already were questions about if the Warriors could afford to keep this roster together and if Draymond Green would be the odd man out before Green threw a right cross at Jordan Poole.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Sports

Myers believes Draymond's player option puts him in great spot

The Warriors signed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to contract extensions Saturday, and now the question many are asking is, where does this leave Draymond Green?. Green will earn $25.8 million this season and has a player option for the 2023-24 NBA season worth $27.5 million. If he plays through his contract, he will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports

Draymond arrives 'looking like money' in vibrant green suit

Draymond Green arrived at Chase Center in style. The Warriors' star forward showed off a flashy green suit, an outfit fit for someone of Green's stature. "Let's go! Looking like money, you what I'm talking about?" Green said as he buttoned up his jacket. When asked if he was ready for the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green was.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Klay on moving past Dray-JP incident: Not Warriors without them

With their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season under their belts, the Warriors seem to have moved past this month’s altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole just fine. But it’s still a hot conversation topic, and Golden State veteran Klay Thompson was asked about how they have...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy