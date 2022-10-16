ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Sheriff: South Carolina troopers struck by vehicle, injured

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol officers were injured, one critically, when they were hit by a vehicle early Sunday during a traffic stop in Greenville, authorities said.

The driver fled but was later taken into custody, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The officers were taken to a hospital, and one of them was treated and released. The other officer was critically injured, the sheriff’s office said in on its Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office did not update the officer’s condition or identify the suspect.

WSOC Charlotte

