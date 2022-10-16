ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers stun Brady, Tampa Bay Bucs, 20-18

Despite losing starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to a third-quarter head injury, Pittsburgh held on behind backup Mitch Trubisky for a 20-18 win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, snapping its four-game losing skid in the process. The banged-up, underdog Steelers (2-4) got contributions from...
Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful

BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
Injury to Patriots special teamer had Matthew Slater ‘in the Twilight Zone’ for rest of game

Matthew Slater was visibly shaken in the second quarter of Sunday’s 38-15 win over the Browns. On a kickoff return, Cody Davis went down with an obvious knee injury, and Slater knelt beside the core special teamer in distress. The captain put his head in his hands, and then appeared to bow his head in prayer as Davis laid on the turf. Even with 15 years in the league, Slater said this particular injury had him rattled.
New England Patriots D/ST wreaks havoc in Week 6 win over Browns

The Patriots' defense totaled two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks during Sunday's win over the Browns. The unit surrendered just 15 points in the process. Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Dugger led the way for New England, amassing one interception, two passes defended, and eight tackles. Jalen Mills also picked...
Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win

In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
Jerod Mayo explains why some players struggle after leaving Patriots

It’s a common tale: A player rises to prominence with the New England Patriots, earns himself a big payday and doesn’t find the same success elsewhere in the league. We’ve seen it in recent years with guys like Jamie Collins, Malcolm Butler, Trey Flowers, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins again, Trent Brown, Nate Solder, Shane Vereen, Patrick Chung, Jamie Collins perhaps a third time.
Coach gives update on Lions player taken off in ambulance vs. Patriots

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had some good news on the condition of Saivion Smith. Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance early in the Lions’ game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 9. Smith was loaded onto a board, with an ambulance quickly called for the rookie defensive back, who was transported to a nearby hospital. Ten days layer, Cambell had some positive updates.
Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby

Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football operations and had a "major voice" in the organization, per Schefter. Easterby gained notoriety with...
Brad Marchand Reacts To First Bruins Practice Since Hip Surgery

For the first time since his hip surgery in the offseason, Brad Marchand participated in Bruins practice. Boston held practice Sunday as it prepares to take on the Florida Panthers on Monday. Marchand is still expected to be out for the first few games of the season, and the winger plans on sticking to his recovering timeline, but Marchand still wanted to get out on the ice and be with his teammates.
