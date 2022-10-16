Read full article on original website
What Robert Kraft Told Bailey Zappe Inside Patriots Locker Room
Does Robert Kraft have “Zappe Fever” like the rest of New England?. That might be a stretch, but the Patriots owner clearly was pleased with how rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played in Sunday’s win over the Browns in Cleveland. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of...
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Everything Bill Belichick, Patriots said about Bailey Zappe’s second win
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe won his second straight start as New England’s starter. The rookie hasn’t seemed overwhelmed on the field playing or at the podium talking about it. Here’s everything Bill Belichick, the Patriots players and Zappe himself said about his role in Sunday’s win:
Bill Belichick explains snubbing Brenden Schooler's fumble celebration
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is obviously a man who leads by example, as evident in him snubbing special-teamer Brenden Schooler’s fumble celebration in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Schooler, who came up with a muffed punt late in the fourth quarter, attempted to give the...
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
Augusta Free Press
Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers stun Brady, Tampa Bay Bucs, 20-18
Despite losing starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to a third-quarter head injury, Pittsburgh held on behind backup Mitch Trubisky for a 20-18 win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, snapping its four-game losing skid in the process. The banged-up, underdog Steelers (2-4) got contributions from...
NFL Rumors: Jack Easterby Claims He Left Patriots For Bizarre Reason
Jack Easterby’s puzzling tenure in Houston finally came to a close Monday when the Texans relieved the 39-year-old of his duties as executive vice president of football operations. Easterby’s rapid rise to power in Houston came after a six-year tenure in New England, where he served as a character...
Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful
BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
Tyquan Thornton’s performance ‘speaks volumes’ to Patriots as rookie battles personal issues
Tyquan Thornton made a major impact in just his second career NFL game on Sunday. The Patriots’ second-round rookie receiver caught four passes for 37 yards and had three carries for 16 yards. Most importantly, Thornton scored his first two NFL touchdowns (a receiving and a rushing touchdown) to help the Patriots beat the Browns, 38-15.
Injury to Patriots special teamer had Matthew Slater ‘in the Twilight Zone’ for rest of game
Matthew Slater was visibly shaken in the second quarter of Sunday’s 38-15 win over the Browns. On a kickoff return, Cody Davis went down with an obvious knee injury, and Slater knelt beside the core special teamer in distress. The captain put his head in his hands, and then appeared to bow his head in prayer as Davis laid on the turf. Even with 15 years in the league, Slater said this particular injury had him rattled.
fantasypros.com
New England Patriots D/ST wreaks havoc in Week 6 win over Browns
The Patriots' defense totaled two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks during Sunday's win over the Browns. The unit surrendered just 15 points in the process. Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Dugger led the way for New England, amassing one interception, two passes defended, and eight tackles. Jalen Mills also picked...
iheart.com
Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win
In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
Bucs OL on being target of Tom Brady sideline rant: ‘I love that from him’
On Sunday, Tom Brady screaming at his offensive linemen on the sidelines during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. (You can check out the clip here.) On Wednesday, one of the linemen who was on the receiving end of the expletive-filled verbal explosion said that he was all for his quarterback showing that sort of fire.
Jerod Mayo explains why some players struggle after leaving Patriots
It’s a common tale: A player rises to prominence with the New England Patriots, earns himself a big payday and doesn’t find the same success elsewhere in the league. We’ve seen it in recent years with guys like Jamie Collins, Malcolm Butler, Trey Flowers, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins again, Trent Brown, Nate Solder, Shane Vereen, Patrick Chung, Jamie Collins perhaps a third time.
Julian Edelman has horror stories of Patriots negotiations: ‘Like pulling teeth’
Julian Edelman was the ultimate story of an unheralded player rising to prominence with the New England Patriots. On the field, it was a feel-good story of a player spending his entire career with one organization. But when it came to the business aspect, it wasn’t easy. During the most...
Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe might never have reached NFL if not for pandemic
FOXBOROUGH — Bailey Zappe doesn’t know if he’s starting for the Patriots when they host the Bears on Monday Night Football this week. Bill Belichick declined to give an update on whether Mac Jones might be ready to return this week. But the fact that starting again is even a possibility remains a little hard-to-believe for Zappe.
Coach gives update on Lions player taken off in ambulance vs. Patriots
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had some good news on the condition of Saivion Smith. Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance early in the Lions’ game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 9. Smith was loaded onto a board, with an ambulance quickly called for the rookie defensive back, who was transported to a nearby hospital. Ten days layer, Cambell had some positive updates.
NBC Sports
Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby
Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football operations and had a "major voice" in the organization, per Schefter. Easterby gained notoriety with...
Patriots TE Hunter Henry played 2021 season with serious shoulder injury, needed surgery
On Monday morning, Bill Belichick lauded Hunter Henry for being physically stronger this season. There’s a good reason for that: Henry isn’t hurt. On a Zoom call Monday afternoon, the tight end revealed that throughout the 2021 season he was battling a shoulder injury severe enough to warrant a procedure in the winter.
Brad Marchand Reacts To First Bruins Practice Since Hip Surgery
For the first time since his hip surgery in the offseason, Brad Marchand participated in Bruins practice. Boston held practice Sunday as it prepares to take on the Florida Panthers on Monday. Marchand is still expected to be out for the first few games of the season, and the winger plans on sticking to his recovering timeline, but Marchand still wanted to get out on the ice and be with his teammates.
