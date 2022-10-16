ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evil serial killer Peter Tobin’s ashes dumped at sea in secret after no family came forward to claim his body

Morgan Johnson
 2 days ago
EVIL serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes were secretly dumped at sea after no family members came forward to claim his body.

The sick and twisted man died alone chained to a hospital bed last week.

Peter Tobin died last week chained to a hospital bed Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Edinburgh City Council arranged for the serial killer to be cremated and dumped at sea Credit: PA
Tobin was handed three life sentences for the murders of (left to right) Angelika Kluk, Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol Credit: PA

It is believed Edinburgh City Council were then forced to make arrangements to have the murderer's body cremated and disposed of.

Despite only being found to have committed three murders, the Scottish serial killer is thought to have been behind more and has been linked to at least seven others in the last decade.

Police officers cordoned off Tobin's cell after his death in a bid to find evidence connecting him to more crimes.

The Sunday Mail reports, a source said: “After he died, this was dealt with quickly.

"Like serial killers Robert Black and Angus Sinclair, it was considered best that his remains were scattered in the sea.”

Tobin - who was also a convicted sex offender - fell down in August at HMP Edinburgh, breaking his hip.

He was taken to hospital where he then stayed until he died.

The dad of Vicky Hamilton - one of Tobin's known victims - made a plea asking for the 76-year-old's ashes so he could flush them down the toilet.

Questions have since risen about the cause of Tobin's death as it is currently noted as unascertained - but those in the know allege he suffered from terminal cancer.

In the month leading up to his death, Tobin was said to have been refusing food and medication - he was declared dead at 05.33am on October 8.

Edinburgh City Council confirmed the cremation saying: "The remains of Peter Tobin were cremated in accordance with the requirements of Section 87 of the Burials and Cremation (Scotland) Act 2016.

“Ashes from the cremation were dispersed into the sea. The Council’s thoughts are with the victims of his crimes and their loved ones.”

Tobin was serving three life sentences for the murder of Vicky Hamilton, 15, in 1991, the rape and murder of Angelika Kluk, 23, in 2006, and the murder of Dinah McNicol, 18, who hadn't been seen since 1991.

Police scientific officers searching Tobin's garden for victim remains Credit: Ray Collins - The Sun
Tobin was declared dead at 05.33am on October 8 Credit: Mirrorpix

