ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills vs. Chiefs Halftime Update: 3 First Half Observations

By Geoff Maglioccheti
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asVo3_0ibYEebs00

The Buffalo Bills are probably wondering where this defense was back in January. They are tied 10-10 with the Kansas City Chiefs at the break.

At the midway points of one of the most anticipated games on the NFL docket, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have engaged in a defensive struggle that's a far cry from their bombastic AFC Divisional showdown from January.

Though Kansas City struck first on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Bills score through familiar means, namely a Gabriel Davis touchdown grab from Josh Allen, to build an apparent 10-7 halftime lead. Alas for the Bills, a minuscule amount of time ... this time 12 seconds ... came back to haunt them, as that was enough for Kansas City to mount an attempt for a long field goal, which Harrison Butker cashed in upon from 62 yards out to create a 10-10 tie.

From a Bills' perspective, what can we take away from the first half-hour off the clock?

Au Kaiir

Perhaps Kaiir Elam has finally earned a trip to Dairy Queen after the game. After giving himself an "F-minus" despite hauling in his first career interception last week against Pittsburgh, Elam helped shift momentum in Sunday's contest, tearing away a would-be Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass away from Mecole Hardman in the end zone. Elam being tough on himself is humorous when the team is winning, but there's no denying that teams will continue to pick on him throughout his rookie season. Elam has responded well to the challenge so far ... he's kept his men off the score sheet in the early going

Pressure Drop

Even with a win, the Bills and their supporters will likely receive no vacation from the timely taunts of "13 seconds," as detractors will likely wonder where this type of defense was during the Divisional playoff disaster. Nonetheless, the Bills are undoubtedly raising the pressure on Mahomes, even without the services of Houston-bound Jerry Hughes, who was responsible for half of Buffalo's four quarterback hits in January, also achieving two sacks of Mahomes in the process. The Bills have already matched that pressure tally and should only continue to raise the heat if they're going to stage a comeback. Shaq Lawson, responsible for the first official takedown (the other going to Von Miller), continues to prove his worth in the pass rush and could well become a dominant x-factor against Kansas City.

God Save the Quessenberry

The strong defensive effort has been, alas, countered by a struggling offense. The road is set to be only rockier in the second half: Spencer Brown was injured on a doubly futile fourth down, one that saw the Bills fail to cash in on a goal-to-go situation. Buffalo's starting right tackle is questionable to return. Until then, it's time for David Quessenberry to fulfill the faith the Bills placed upon him with a one-year deal to improve their blocking depth.

Stat Leaders

Bills (10)

PASSING: Josh Allen (13-of-23, 180 yards, 1 TD)
RUSHING: Devin Singletary (10 carries, 76 yards)
RECEIVING: Stefon Diggs (4 receptions, 79 yards)

Chiefs (7)

PASSING: Patrick Mahomes (12-of-22, 1 TD, 1 INT)
RUSHING: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (4 carries, 16 yards)
RECEIVING: JuJu Smith-Schuster (4 receptions, 72 yards, 1 TD)

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
DENVER, CO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight

The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
ARIZONA STATE
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
2K+
Followers
929
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy