Spartans defeat Jr. Enforcers at First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was home opening weekend for the Elmira Junior Enforcers this weekend.

The Jr. Enforcers Premier team wrapped up a weekend on home ice with a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Spartans at First Arena on Sunday. Niko Schoner scored a go-ahead goal in the second period on a power-play to give Nashville a 2-1 lead and finished the game with a hat trick and an assist. Nathan Garau scored two goals for Elmira.

The Jr. Enforcers Elite team also lost to the Spartans at First Arena on Sunday 10-2. Eian Robinson scored both goals for Elmira.

