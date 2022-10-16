ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Spartans defeat Jr. Enforcers at First Arena

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was home opening weekend for the Elmira Junior Enforcers this weekend.

The Jr. Enforcers Premier team wrapped up a weekend on home ice with a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Spartans at First Arena on Sunday. Niko Schoner scored a go-ahead goal in the second period on a power-play to give Nashville a 2-1 lead and finished the game with a hat trick and an assist. Nathan Garau scored two goals for Elmira.

The Jr. Enforcers Elite team also lost to the Spartans at First Arena on Sunday 10-2. Eian Robinson scored both goals for Elmira.

