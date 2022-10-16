A senior, Schram won the Jefferson County Activities Association individual championship Saturday for the second time, covering the five-kilometer (3.1 mile) Festus home course at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park in 15:54.97 and edging out a host of all-state competition. He previously won in 2020 in 16:27.56 on the same course. Although the Tigers’ streak of 15 straight JCAA team titles was broken by Hillsboro, Festus will seek payback against the Hawks in the upcoming Class 4 District 1 meet at Arnold as the Tigers pursue their ninth straight state championship and 11th overall. Schram placed ninth at state in 2020 and eighth in 2021.

