Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Dolores Marie ‘Dodie’ (Lamm) Miller, 82, Hillsboro
Dolores Marie “Dodie” (Lamm) Miller, 82, of Hillsboro died Oct. 12, 2022, in Bluffton, S.C. Mrs. Miller was a retired sales account representative for Hillshire Farms. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, the St. Vincent de Paul Society and a lifetime member of American Legion Post 172. She loved spending time with family members and friends. She will be remembered for her loving nature. Born Feb. 20, 1940, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Gladys Mercier and Norbert Lamm Sr.
myleaderpaper.com
Robert ‘Lester’ Ratliff, 85, Arnold
Robert “Lester” Ratliff, 85, of Arnold died Oct. 15, 2022, in south St. Louis County. Mr. Ratliff worked for 35 years, from 1963 to 1999, at Pevely Dairy in St. Louis. He had strong faith and was a member of First Baptist Church of Arnold. He loved spending time with his family. Born Feb. 1, 1937, in Jefferson County, Ill., he was the son of the late Gladys Lorene (Neal) and Silas Russell Ratliff.
myleaderpaper.com
Mary Christine Yeager, 79, St. Louis
Mary Christine “Chrissy” Yeager, 79, of St. Louis, formerly of Crystal City, died Oct. 5, 2022, at Festus Manor Nursing Facility. Mrs. Yeager was a homemaker. She loved spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed fishing, sewing, dancing and listening to the blues. She was known as the “Lemonade Lady” and will be remembered for her friendliness and big heart. Born Sept. 1, 1943, in Helena, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Louise (Johnson) Franks and Jack Simms.
myleaderpaper.com
Billy Ray Warren, 79, Festus
Billy Ray Warren, 79, of Festus died Oct. 12, 2022, in Festus. Mr. Warren was a building and grounds supervisor for the De Soto School District before he retired. Born Oct. 9, 1943, in Sikeston, he was the son of the late Bertha Mae (Harper) and Shirley Lee Warren. He was preceded in death by his wife: Linda Warren.
myleaderpaper.com
Ruth Ellen Akers, 80, De Soto
Ruth Ellen Akers, 80, of De Soto died Oct. 17, 2022, in De Soto. Mrs. Akers served in the Navy and received an honorable discharge in July 1964. She then worked as a secretary in the trucking industry before retiring. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary with Post 1831 and the Amvets Post 48, both in De Soto. She enjoyed playing bingo, quilting, embroidering, sewing and most of all, spending time with family and friends. Born Sept. 21, 1942, in Fisk, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Edgerton) Mock and Homer Roberts.
myleaderpaper.com
Jimmie F. Price, 86, Cedar Hill
Jimmie F. Price, 86, of Cedar Hill died Oct. 16, 2022, in Cedar Hill. Mr. Price loved dirt races and raced for 27 years. He often could be found at the senior center or CIA hall in De Soto singing and dancing. He also enjoyed bowling and, and he and his late wife liked dressing up for holidays. He will be remembered as a cheerful, fun-loving person. Born Jan. 25, 1936, in Belleview, he was the son of the late Pearl (Tullock) and Thomas Price.
myleaderpaper.com
Joyce Claudine Schafer, 84, High Ridge
Joyce Claudine Schafer, 84, of High Ridge died Oct. 11, 2022, in High Ridge. Mrs. Schafer enjoyed puzzles and traveling and was an avid collector of cookie jars. Born Dec. 23, 1937, in Dent County, she was the daughter of the late Kathleen (Cornelius) and Claude Whitaker. She was preceded...
myleaderpaper.com
District softball results for Jefferson County teams, Eureka
1. Valley Park; 2. Jefferson; 3. Montgomery County; 4. Hermann; 5. Bishop DuBourg; 6. Metro; 7. Hancock. Hermann 14, DuBourg 4; Jefferson 15, Hancock 0; Montgomery County 15, Metro 0. Oct. 12. Valley Park 12, Hermann 2; Montgomery County 17, Jefferson 3. Oct. 14. Championship: Valley Park 4, Montgomery...
myleaderpaper.com
Athlete of the Week (Oct. 18, 2022) -- Ian Schram, Festus cross country
A senior, Schram won the Jefferson County Activities Association individual championship Saturday for the second time, covering the five-kilometer (3.1 mile) Festus home course at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park in 15:54.97 and edging out a host of all-state competition. He previously won in 2020 in 16:27.56 on the same course. Although the Tigers’ streak of 15 straight JCAA team titles was broken by Hillsboro, Festus will seek payback against the Hawks in the upcoming Class 4 District 1 meet at Arnold as the Tigers pursue their ninth straight state championship and 11th overall. Schram placed ninth at state in 2020 and eighth in 2021.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis teen charged in connection with seven burglaries
A St. Louis 15-year-old has been charged with seven counts of burglary for incidents that occurred in August in Fenton or other parts of St. Louis County. A 17-year-old also connected to the incidents is in custody, the St. Louis County Police reported. In addition, detectives from the Bureau of...
myleaderpaper.com
Long-awaited Redbird project announcement expected Thursday
Crystal City and county officials are inviting the public to attend an “Economic Development Announcement” on Thursday, Oct. 20, presumably about a proposed industrial development the officials have been calling the Redbird project. The project’s developer insisted on a non-disclosure agreement for all involved parties, leading to the...
myleaderpaper.com
Money stolen from pickup at Eureka construction site
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of $1,000 from a pickup that was left unlocked at the construction site for the St. Andrew’s at Francis Place senior community. The victim did not report the theft until three days after he believed it occurred, Eureka Police reported. A 38-year-old De...
myleaderpaper.com
Three more face charges for Arnold teen’s reported overdose death
Federal prosecutors have charged three more people in connection with a 19-year-old Arnold woman’s reported overdose death in June outside the Walgreens pharmacy, 3937 Vogel Road, in Arnold. Two of them allegedly supplied drugs to William Edward Martin, 21, of St. Louis, who previously was charged with selling fentanyl to the teenager, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County Job Fair connects those seeking jobs with those offering positions
Job seekers would be wise to attend the fourth annual Jefferson County Job Fair, which will offer an opportunity for local businesses and companies looking to hire to connect with those who are looking for employment. The free event is slated to run from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold City Council members approve car wash to be built off Jeffco Boulevard
Arnold City Council members approved a business license for a car wash to be built in the northern part of the city, despite a split vote by the city’s Planning Commission rejecting the venture. The City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 15 to approve a conditional-use permit that will...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge woman charged in unemployment insurance scam
A High Ridge woman is facing three federal charges for allegedly abusing her position with the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ Division of Employment Security by allowing at least eight people to receive a total of $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely water main break leads to boil water order for portion of city
Pevely officials issued a 72-hour boil water order this afternoon, Oct. 17, for those who live or work west of Riverview Drive and east of I-55. City Administrator Andy Hixson said the water main was damaged at about 2:30 p.m. at Oak Street and El Camino Drive when a contractor doing work for the city “clipped” a water main.
myleaderpaper.com
Sticker shock: Eureka residents receive higher water bills
Eureka residents stunned by their higher water bills under Missouri American Water will realize a small reprieve on their next bill. Brian Eisenloeffel, senior director of operations, said Missouri American Water will give residents a 20 percent credit on their next water bill because they were charged for too many days of service on the first bill they received from the company.
Comments / 0