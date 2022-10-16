Read full article on original website
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Heartland Funeral Home. Chapel service at Heartland Funeral Home will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, with...
Dortha Jo Jamison, 75, of Bangs
Dortha Jo Jamison, age 75, of Bangs formerly of California passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Graveside Services for Dortha will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Bangs Cemetery with Dianna Coutee officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Carol Ann Blackerby, 73, of Brownwood
Carol Ann Blackerby, age 73, of Brownwood passed away on Friday, October 14, 2002, at a local nursing facility. A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ Family Life Center with J. Tom Washburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94, passed away peacefully at 8 AM on Sunday morning October 16 at Hendricks Hospital in Brownwood, TX. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19 at 4 PM at Heartland Funeral Home – 303 Early Blvd. in Early. There will be a brief tribute at 5:30 pm at the end of the visitation.
Danny Atchison, 67, of North Lake Brownwood
Danny Atchison, age 67, of North Lake Brownwood peacefully passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life for Danny will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel; a private family interment will be held at a later date in Ruidoso, NM. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Noemi Gamez Aguirre, 81, of Brady,
Noemi Gamez Aguirre, age 81, of Brady, Texas passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Noemi was born December 3, 1940 in Hatchel, Texas to Horace Gamez and Maria (Valdez) Gamez. She married Abel Aguirre on February 15, 1963 in Hereford, Texas. In 1967 Abel and Noemi moved to Brady. Noemi retired from the Brady Independent School District, where she worked for 20 years. Noemi was active in her community. After retiring, she volunteered at the McCulloch County Helping Hands center for several years. She also volunteered in the concession stands for the Brady Youth Sports Foundation and the Brady Independent School District and she served on the Catholic Life Insurance Board for several years. She had a welcoming nature about her and always had the door open. She was a big Elvis Pressley fan and enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking and cooking. She especially loved her grandbabies and the parties for them and she treasured the family gatherings. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady and a member of the Guadalupanas.
Norman Tinkler, 69, of Brownwood
Clinton Norman Tinkler, 69, passed on to his heavenly life on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home, while surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15th at the First Christian Church with Richard Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.
Michael Head, 46
Michael Head, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Michael was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1976 in Houston, Texas to Robert and Linda Head. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Durango, Colorado to get away from city life and enjoy the outdoors. While attending Durango Senior High School his hobbies included skateboarding, reading comics, and listening to punk rock music. He graduated from Durango Senior High School in 1994, and soon afterwards Mike and his family moved back to Texas.
VFW Post to Host Dance Friday Night
The Brownwood VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary invites everyone to join them for a night of music and dancing with the Ramblin’ Rose Band. The dance is Friday, October 21, at the VFW Post, 2300 Stephen F. Austin, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm. There will also be a...
Brownwood Chamber luncheon scheduled for October 21st
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon is on Friday, October 21st. The luncheon will be held at the Brownwood Country Club. Buffet lunch opens at 11:30 AM and the program will begin at noon. This month, there will be a School Board Candidate Forum presented by AccelHealth....
Brownwood, Early, Bangs Volleyball Teams Drop Matches
The Brownwood Lady Lions came up short against the District 6-4A front-running Stephenville Honeybees, 25-16, 26-7, 25-11 in their next-to-last match of the regular season Tuesday night at Warren Gym. Despite the loss, the Lady Lions (4-22, 0-7) still have an opportunity to extend their season when they host Mineral Wells at 5 p.m. Friday in the home and regular season finale. With a victory, the Lady Lions would draw even with Mineral Wells for fourth place and thus force a play-in match to determine District 6-4A’s final postseason berth.
Four in Custody After Wednesday Morning Shooting
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:40 am the Brownwood Police Department received a 911 call of a home invasion. The caller stated that multiple subjects were attempting to enter the residence which was in the 1500 Block of Ave A. When officers arrived in the area, there were...
Nov. 8 General Election Early Voting Period Starts Oct. 24
Early voting in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election begins Monday, Oct. 24 with all early voting in Brown County taking place at the Elections Administration Office, located at 613 N. Fisk St., Suite 200. Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28; 8 a.m.to...
Hidden Gems: New owners of Santa Anna motel, RV park work to improve & preserve history
SANTA ANNA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Ranger Motel and RV Park in Santa Anna now has a new set of owners, who want to let others know about the history of this location and even let them experience it for themselves. New owners, Todd and Vicki Virden, said they drove by the site at […]
Danny Wayne Crowder, 60, of Coleman
Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 pm at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
Brownwood, Early, Bangs marching bands advance to Area round
The Brownwood High School, Early High School and Bangs High School marching bands each competed in Regional competition in Mineral Wells on Saturday, and all three advanced to the Area round.
Early Chamber of Commerce presents awards during annual banquet
The Early Chamber of Commerce held its 2021-22 Membership Banquet Monday night at Prima Pasta, where 10 awards were presented to various business and individuals who have helped the community thrive over the last year. Awards presented were:. Citizen of the Year: Victory Life Church Pastor Craig Smee. Public Servant...
Smith Enjoys Performance-Based Education Model at TSTC
Robert Smith enjoys the way he is able to study Computer Networking and Systems Administration at Texas State Technical College. Smith is taking advantage of TSTC’s performance-based education model to get ahead in his studies. He is also taking the time to visit the Brownwood campus to have instructor Renee Blackshear grade his progress in each assessment.
UPDATE: Driver of vehicle found at fault for hitting bus transporting inmates in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a statement Tuesday night, after a bus hauling inmates were involved in a wreck with another car. A driver in a sedan was found at fault for hitting the bus. In the release, Texas DPS detailed that a Texas Department of Corrections […]
HAPPENING NOW: Prison bus crashes in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A prison bus crashed in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 about 25 miles west of Cross Plains sometime around 3:00 p.m. It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, which involved a small, white car and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus. Witnesses say there […]
