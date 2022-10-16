ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWL

What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
atozsports.com

The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
atozsports.com

Former Saints’ star calls out two players after loss to Bengals

The New Orleans Saints once again failed to finish today. They struggled in every phase in the fourth quarter. A former star for the Saints noticed. Lance Moore, a wideout for New Orleans during some of their best offensive seasons, had some harsh criticism for QB Jameis Winston and punter Blake Gillikin.
