Kansas City, MO

Harrison Butker returns for the Chiefs and sets franchise record in game against Bills

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Welcome back, Harrison Butker .

After missing all but the first quarter of the season opener in Arizona, Butker returned to the Chiefs for Sunday’s highly anticipated game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Butker, who had been out with a severely sprained left ankle suffered against the Cardinals, made an immediate impact in his first game back. He drilled a franchise-record 62-yard field goal as time expired to end the first half. That tied the game at 10-10.

The old Chiefs record stood for a mere six days.

Matthew Wright, who filled in for Butker for a pair of games, made a 59-yard field goal against the Raiders in the Chiefs’ 30-29 victory on Monday Night Football.

Here is Butker’s kick.

Butker missed his next attempt, a 51-yard field-goal attempt that went over the left upright on the Chiefs’ first drive of the third quarter.

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

