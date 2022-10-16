Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Gatorland in Orlando reopens after Hurricane Ian for its annual Halloween eventRickyOrlando, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
disneydining.com
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
disneydining.com
Widow of Man Who Died After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Speaks Out
We previously shared the tragic news of an 83-year-old man who died after riding the iconic Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopoleMover attraction at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. Now, the widow of the deceased man is speaking out. The elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding Magic...
disneydining.com
After Being Neglected for 30 Years, Walt’s Plane FINALLY Finds a New Home
Walt’s plane may be done taking to the skies, but it has made a comeback with a new home for Disney fans, young and old, to enjoy. What’s so special about a plane, you ask? Purchased by Walter Elias Disney in 1963, Walt’s Grumman Gulfstream G-159 airplane was used to plan Walt Disney World Resort, the World’s Fair of 1964–65, and three decades of other Walt Disney Company projects. The plane was nicknamed “Mickey Mouse One.”
disneydining.com
Now You Can Step Inside Belle’s Cottage at Disney World’s Golden Oak Community
Homes in Disney World’s Golden Oak Community sell for around $12 million–some for more, some for slightly less, and not only do these homes boast a prime location near Disney’s largest theme park resort, but some of them were also constructed with a Disney theme. Others were built as masterfully crafted structures that resemble homes in some of Walt Disney’s most beloved animated classics.`
disneydining.com
Magic Kingdom Fight Details Surface with Alleged Disney Star Involvement
Months after the theme park fight at Magic Kingdom Park went viral, we’re learning new details, including the alleged involvement of a Disney star. On the evening of Wednesday, July 20, 2022, breaking Walt Disney World news spread throughout Disney fandom, with Disney’s Fantasyland as the center of attention. A massive brawl involving multiple people broke out in the Disney Park, reportedly due to what one family felt was a line-skipping incident.
disneydining.com
Elderly Man Dies After Riding PeopleMover Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom
An 83-year-old man who was visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom died following a ride aboard the PeopleMover attraction, according to a report from the State of Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom on September 25. His is the first death of a Guest by a major theme park in the state of Florida since May 2021, when a nearly-60-year-old man died after riding the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT. He subsequently lost consciousness after exiting the attraction and later died at the hospital.
disneydining.com
Iconic Universal Attraction Shows Reopening Progress After Hurricane
Just moments away from Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s top competitor, Universal Orlando Resort, is finally showing signs of the possible reopening of an iconic attraction. Hurricane Ian tore through the Sunshine State in late September 2022. Several coastal communities are still rebuilding, and even Central Florida was not...
disneydining.com
BREAKING NEWS: Akershus Royal Banquet Hall is Reopening
Hear ye! Here ye! The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Akershus Royal Banquet Hall is finally returning after two very long years! This royal character buffet is one of the last restaurants to return from the Covid closures!. Beginning on November 4, 2022 you can...
disneydining.com
Popular Disney Springs Shops Quietly Get Replaced
Out with the old and in with the new? Walt Disney World Resort has quietly replaced not one but two fan-favorite shops at Disney Springs. Disney Springs, the massive dining, shopping, and entertainment district, seemingly grows in popularity year after year. The once quiet Downtown Disney has been renamed and overhauled, adding many more restaurants and shops throughout the property.
disneydining.com
Young Expectant Woman Goes into Labor After Riding Magic Kingdom Attraction with Posted Warnings
An expectant mother went into spontaneous labor following a ride at the Tomorrowland Speedway at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in September. An official report released by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) on Tuesday lists a 27-year-old female as one of six Guests who were injured or experienced a medical incident while visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida during the months of July, August, and September 2022, and required a hospital transport and at least a 24-hour hospital stay.
disneydining.com
The Best Disney Lounge No One Talks About
Some of our very favorite Disney experiences are those that it seems like very few know about. They are what we consider the hidden gems throughout Walt Disney World’s Parks and Resorts. So, while we prefer to keep this one a secret, we can’t help but share with Disney...
disneydining.com
A Walt Disney World Transportation Tour
A Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be a stressful and complicated thing when Guests take into account Disney Park reservations, Genie +, Advanced Dining Reservations, and more, but there is one aspect that is as easy as can be. Disney transportation is a complimentary service throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that allows Guests easy access to all areas of the property without having to worry about hiring a car service or other inconveniences.
disneydining.com
The Best Pies in Walt Disney World
One of the most beloved desserts in the world is pie. Warm and savory, chilled and sweet…the possibilities are endless! With so many delicious types of pies to enjoy, it is no surprise that there are some incredible options throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that are sure to satisfy any craving! Let’s check out some of the best pie options to indulge in on any vacation. Happy eating!
disneydining.com
Universal’s Mardi Gras Celebration Name Hints to Change
Universal Orlando is celebrating Mardi Gras again in 2023. The celebration takes place at Universal Studios every year. However, this year we’ve noticed something a bit different: rather than simply being dubbed a Mardi Gras celebration, Universal is calling their party Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.
disneydining.com
VIDEO: Sonny Eclipse Trailer Leaves Disney Fans Wanting a Movie
Food is most definitely required to fuel a day at Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort. While we highly recommend dining reservations at table-service restaurants such as Be Our Guest or Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen, sometimes quick-service restaurants make for an easy meal on the go.
disneydining.com
Tusker House and Kona Cafe Will Debut Major Updates!
It’s an excellent day for Disney food lovers! Not only is Akershus coming back, but Tusker House and Kona Cafe also are experiencing exciting changes! All three restaurants are extremely popular, and we are so excited to share their most recent updates with you! Beginning in November, eating your way around Walt Disney World will get a lot more exciting! While Akershus is finally making its long-awaited return, Tusker House and Kona Cafe both reopened some time ago but are experiencing massive transformations.
Comments / 0