Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
WCVB
No deal: Classes canceled again Friday as Haverhill teacher strike continues
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill Public Schools will remain closed Friday as the standoff between teachers and the district drags on. Talks resumed at 10 a.m. Thursday, but the district and the union failed to reach a deal on a new contract for teachers during the sixth consecutive day of negotiations.
WCVB
Haverhill teachers, district reach tentative deal to end strike
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in Haverhill announced late Thursday that their strike is over after reaching a tentative agreement with the district and it will allow classrooms to reopen on Friday for some students. "We have a deal. After many hours of negotiation and back and forth we were...
WCVB
Methuen mayor decries state agency he says placed 216 people, including children, in hotel without notification
METHUEN, Mass. — After 55 homeless families were unexpectedly moved to a hotel in his community, a Massachusetts mayor is publicly critiquing the state agency responsible for their placement. Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said he became aware that 86 adults and 130 children were placed in the Days Inn...
WCVB
Boston students take to course to be BAA's Fastest Middle Schoolers in city
BOSTON — More than 400 Boston Public School students took to a one-mile course around Franklin Park on Thursday, hoping to earn the title of Fastest Middle Schooler in the city. “I’m going to run this race and hopefully win it,” said Bradon Spiess, an eighth grader at John...
WCVB
Editorial: Oct. 21, 2022: A Protracted Tragedy
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The images of the drug-dependent, homeless and mentally troubled living in squalor on the streets of a city known for its world-class health care are hard to process. Frequent sweeps by the city of blocks of encampments on Southampton Street don’t seem to work. This week’s...
WCVB
Wednesday, October 26: Yankee Ingenuity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ever wonder who invented the golf tee or where earmuffs made their debut? Ted Reinstein is celebrating “yankee ingenuity” with a tour of homegrown innovations dreamed up by local inventors and found in countless New England barns and basements. Ted meets the owner of one of the largest collections of apple parers (yes, really) as well as the Maine inventor of a wallet for the front pocket. And no discussion of yankee ingenuity would be complete without a visit to the Vermont Country Store, where we find gadgets aplenty.
WCVB
'In honor of Colleen, do something good today': Family honors legacy of Danvers teacher
DANVERS, Mass. — The family of a Danvers, Massachusetts teacher who was killed nine years ago today is asking people to do good deeds Saturday to honor her legacy. Colleen Ritzer was killed by a student inside Danvers High School in 2013. "Nine years ago today, the world lost...
WCVB
Teamsters ratify new agreement, ending strike against Sysco Boston
PLYMPTON, Mass. — A strike that lasted 20 days ended Thursday when union members in Massachusetts voted overwhelmingly to accept a new 5-year agreement with a wholesale food distribution company. More than 300 Teamsters with Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco Boston, in Plympton, on Oct. 1,...
WCVB
New details outline depth of ex-Woburn police officer John Donnelly's role in Charlottesville race riot
New details have been released about the depth of the involvement of a former Woburn police officer who is accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Earlier this month, Woburn police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said Officer John Donnelly was placed...
WCVB
Halloween revelers wanting to visit Salem: Pack patience, plan ahead, Witch City officials say
SALEM, Mass. — Officials in Salem are urging those who want to visit the city during the remainder of the Halloween season to pack their patience and plan ahead. Salem, known as the "Witch City," sees many visitors every October for Halloween events and celebrations. "There are going to...
WCVB
Cat adoption event at Salem and Cape Cod this weekend
SALEM, Mass. — More than 50 cats will be available for adoption at the MSPCA-Angell’s Cape Cod Adoption Center in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem this Saturday. The two shelters transported dozens of cats from South Carolina to Massachusetts this week, a spokesperson said. This transport...
WCVB
Power lines fall on I-495 in Chelmsford, closing highway in both directions
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Drivers were urged to avoid Interstate 495 in Chelmsford for part of Thursday evening after live power lines fell, forcing officials to close the highway in both directions. Power lines fell in the area of Exit 88, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said. The 5 Alert...
WCVB
Stopping by Viet Citron to try Vietnamese street food and feasting on french fries at Saus
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The creation of an architect turned chef who is sharing her love of Vietnamese street food with her customers atViet Citron in Burlington, Massachusetts. Looking for french fries with a little extra oomph? Try Saus in downtown Boston for its Belgian-style fries, poutine and wild toppings.
WCVB
Thursday, October 27: Flavors of Fall
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we get the story behind the spookily-named Phantom Farms in Cumberland, R.I., and raise a glass of Artifact hard cider. Prefer the smell of fall, rather than the taste? We meet a candle maker in Allston with a line of fall-scented candles. We also sample spirits inspired by cranberry bogs, and Anthony Everett learns the art of pumpkin-decorating from some jack-o-lantern experts.
WCVB
Mobile businesses drive up convenience
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Sue Hayes and Leanne Boyd are the proud owners and operators of a four-wheeled flower shop calledTin Can Flower Co. Best friends since elementary school, the Lexington natives outfitted a 1985 Dodge Ram so that they could sell flowers to the public from parking lots, farmers markets and events.
WCVB
Fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood under investigation
BOSTON — A fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is under investigation. Police were called 1 a.m. Saturday to the area of 39 Baird St., where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 36-year-old victim was taken to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced...
WCVB
Monday, October 24: Dogs on Duty
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Service dogs, K-9 officers – even a four-legged doggie influencer with his own glam squad and “momager.” At NEADS World Class Service Dogs we meet puppies prepping for a career of service. The “employees” of Goats to Go help businesses tame out-of-control vegetation, while the mini-horses of Lifting Spirits connect with people in need of comfort and support. We also visit a home for retired monkeys who can no longer work as service animals.
WCVB
Inmate faces charges in attack on Massachusetts correction officer at MCI-Shirley
WOBURN, Mass. — An inmate charged in connection with an attack on a Massachusetts correction officer is was arraigned Thursday,. Roy Booth, 40, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and mayhem. Authorities said the attack happened shortly after 2...
WCVB
Ukrainian national rowing team to compete in Head of the Charles Regatta
Mass. — More than 11,000 athletes will compete in the Head of the Charles Regatta this weekend and for the first time that includes Ukraine's national rowing team, which is competing for the first time while war rages on in their home country. The athletes and coaches are...
WCVB
Police: Man in pictures no longer 'person of interest' in Jean McGuire attack; no one facing charges
Police in Boston said a man in pictures released in connection with an attack on a 91-year-old civil rights pioneer in Franklin Park last week is no longer a person of interest. Jean McGuire, who was the first Black woman on the Boston School Committee and a founder of the...
