Malden, MA

WCVB

Haverhill teachers, district reach tentative deal to end strike

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in Haverhill announced late Thursday that their strike is over after reaching a tentative agreement with the district and it will allow classrooms to reopen on Friday for some students. "We have a deal. After many hours of negotiation and back and forth we were...
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Editorial: Oct. 21, 2022: A Protracted Tragedy

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The images of the drug-dependent, homeless and mentally troubled living in squalor on the streets of a city known for its world-class health care are hard to process. Frequent sweeps by the city of blocks of encampments on Southampton Street don’t seem to work. This week’s...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, October 26: Yankee Ingenuity

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ever wonder who invented the golf tee or where earmuffs made their debut? Ted Reinstein is celebrating “yankee ingenuity” with a tour of homegrown innovations dreamed up by local inventors and found in countless New England barns and basements. Ted meets the owner of one of the largest collections of apple parers (yes, really) as well as the Maine inventor of a wallet for the front pocket. And no discussion of yankee ingenuity would be complete without a visit to the Vermont Country Store, where we find gadgets aplenty.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Teamsters ratify new agreement, ending strike against Sysco Boston

PLYMPTON, Mass. — A strike that lasted 20 days ended Thursday when union members in Massachusetts voted overwhelmingly to accept a new 5-year agreement with a wholesale food distribution company. More than 300 Teamsters with Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco Boston, in Plympton, on Oct. 1,...
PLYMPTON, MA
WCVB

Cat adoption event at Salem and Cape Cod this weekend

SALEM, Mass. — More than 50 cats will be available for adoption at the MSPCA-Angell’s Cape Cod Adoption Center in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem this Saturday. The two shelters transported dozens of cats from South Carolina to Massachusetts this week, a spokesperson said. This transport...
SALEM, MA
WCVB

Thursday, October 27: Flavors of Fall

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we get the story behind the spookily-named Phantom Farms in Cumberland, R.I., and raise a glass of Artifact hard cider. Prefer the smell of fall, rather than the taste? We meet a candle maker in Allston with a line of fall-scented candles. We also sample spirits inspired by cranberry bogs, and Anthony Everett learns the art of pumpkin-decorating from some jack-o-lantern experts.
CUMBERLAND, RI
WCVB

Mobile businesses drive up convenience

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Sue Hayes and Leanne Boyd are the proud owners and operators of a four-wheeled flower shop calledTin Can Flower Co. Best friends since elementary school, the Lexington natives outfitted a 1985 Dodge Ram so that they could sell flowers to the public from parking lots, farmers markets and events.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood under investigation

BOSTON — A fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is under investigation. Police were called 1 a.m. Saturday to the area of 39 Baird St., where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 36-year-old victim was taken to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, October 24: Dogs on Duty

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Service dogs, K-9 officers – even a four-legged doggie influencer with his own glam squad and “momager.” At NEADS World Class Service Dogs we meet puppies prepping for a career of service. The “employees” of Goats to Go help businesses tame out-of-control vegetation, while the mini-horses of Lifting Spirits connect with people in need of comfort and support. We also visit a home for retired monkeys who can no longer work as service animals.
NEEDHAM, MA

