NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ever wonder who invented the golf tee or where earmuffs made their debut? Ted Reinstein is celebrating “yankee ingenuity” with a tour of homegrown innovations dreamed up by local inventors and found in countless New England barns and basements. Ted meets the owner of one of the largest collections of apple parers (yes, really) as well as the Maine inventor of a wallet for the front pocket. And no discussion of yankee ingenuity would be complete without a visit to the Vermont Country Store, where we find gadgets aplenty.

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO