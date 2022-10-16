Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar near Reading, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, according to WFMZ. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. Authorities ruled his death a homicide. It is unknown whether police have identified a suspect or suspects, and they...
Report: Steelers Quarterback Had 'Locker Room Confrontation' With Wide Receiver
Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came off the bench and helped propel Pittsburgh to a 20-18 win over Tampa Bay this past Sunday. His benching, which many thought was simply due to inconsistent play over the first four weeks, might not have been as straight-forward as it seemed. In ...
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for team’s laughable first-half performance
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
NFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson ejected by his own team after arguing with coaches, sitting away from teammates
The Panthers are reportedly shopping multiple big names in the wake of coach Matt Rhule's dismissal, including starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson. After Sunday's game against the Rams, there's little doubt Carolina will be motivated to move the veteran pass catcher. Held without a catch into the fourth quarter, Anderson was spotted sitting on Gatorade coolers, away from his teammates, while on the sidelines. Then, after visible arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks, the wideout was ejected by his own club, told to leave for the locker room before the game's conclusion.
NFL sponsors $200M in Titans domed stadium deal after Dan Snyder deal for Commanders falls apart
News that the Tennessee Titans plan to build a $2.2 billion domed stadium wounds Washington, where Dan Snyder has vied for the same for the Commanders. Today is a great day to be a Tennessee Titans fan as the city of Nashville throws its weight behind building a brand-new domed stadium worth $2.2 billion.
NFL World Calling For 1 Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
Could another notable NFL head coach be shown the exit this Monday night? The Chargers trailed the Broncos 10-0 at the end of the first quarter tonight's MNF game. Brandon Staley's defense is getting shredded by Russell Wilson, who hasn't had much success so far this season. Staley's defense ...
Buffalo Bills Are Releasing Veteran Player Just Coming Off A Suspension
This Monday afternoon the Buffalo Bills announced they are releasing a veteran player. The funny thing is he's just now coming off a suspension. The Bills are releasing veteran linebacker Andre Smith Jr. this Monday. "The #Bills are releasing LB Andre Smith, source said. He is coming ...
Joe Buck suggests Broncos might have 1 big regret
The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Denver is one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as well as the worst offensively. Joe Buck, who announced the Monday night game on ESPN, says...
NBC Sports
This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day
Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
SB Nation
Russell Wilson needs to fire whoever is asking him to make fake, corny TikToks
So much has changed about Russell Wilson since the end of the 2021 season. Obviously, the big element that people are trying to determine is why his performance is suffering at career-lows with no appreciable signs of improvement, but there’s something else going on with Russ that, frankly, puts me off much more.
Look: Robbie Anderson Shares His Reaction To Monday's Trade
A notable trade shook up the NFL world this Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers are dealing wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. The news comes just one day after Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks sent Anderson to the locker room during the team's loss to the Rams ...
Anderson confused after being sent off during Panthers' loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Robbie Anderson walked out of the locker room wearing a jacket that said “Lover Boy” on the back. When it comes to matters between the Carolina Panthers wide receiver and his coaches, things appear to be far from hunky dory. Anderson was sent off the field and into the locker room by coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Wilks, named the team’s interim coach after Matt Rhule was fired last Monday, did not elaborate on why he made the decision to end Anderson’s day early. “It was a sideline-type situation and that’s something we will discuss as we further get into the week,” Wilks said.
NBC Sports
Big Ben gives brutally honest take on Tom Brady's ugly Week 6 loss
Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was supposed to be one of those "get right" games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers entered Week 6 with a 1-3 record, a banged up defense and a bit of a mess at quarterback. It was a tremendous opportunity for the Buccaneers...
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Kansas City Chiefs Waived Cornerback Following Loss To Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs are reshuffling their defensive back room following a 24-20 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. In a move announced by Chiefs Wire's Charles Goldman Monday, Kansas City has decided to waive cornerback Dicaprio Bootle. "#Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr.'s suspension was ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Crushing Injury News On Tuesday
Tampa Bay will be without a key defensive piece for the next several weeks. After injuring his foot in the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to Kansas City, Ian Rapoport announced today via twitter that defensive back Logan Ryan is scheduled for surgery tomorrow and anticipates the corner/safety ending up on ...
NBC Sports
Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub
Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
NBC Sports
Cameron Brate released from Pittsburgh hospital, flying back to Tampa with Bucs
There’s good news on the scary injury suffered by Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate today. Brate has been released from the Pittsburgh hospital where he was being evaluated and is flying home to Tampa with the rest of the team. Brate was attended to on the field for several...
