Charlotte, NC

NBC Sports

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar near Reading, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, according to WFMZ. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. Authorities ruled his death a homicide. It is unknown whether police have identified a suspect or suspects, and they...
READING, PA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Robbie Anderson ejected by his own team after arguing with coaches, sitting away from teammates

The Panthers are reportedly shopping multiple big names in the wake of coach Matt Rhule's dismissal, including starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson. After Sunday's game against the Rams, there's little doubt Carolina will be motivated to move the veteran pass catcher. Held without a catch into the fourth quarter, Anderson was spotted sitting on Gatorade coolers, away from his teammates, while on the sidelines. Then, after visible arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks, the wideout was ejected by his own club, told to leave for the locker room before the game's conclusion.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

NFL World Calling For 1 Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

Could another notable NFL head coach be shown the exit this Monday night? The Chargers trailed the Broncos 10-0 at the end of the first quarter tonight's MNF game. Brandon Staley's defense is getting shredded by Russell Wilson, who hasn't had much success so far this season.  Staley's defense ...
NBC Sports

This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day

Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SB Nation

Russell Wilson needs to fire whoever is asking him to make fake, corny TikToks

So much has changed about Russell Wilson since the end of the 2021 season. Obviously, the big element that people are trying to determine is why his performance is suffering at career-lows with no appreciable signs of improvement, but there’s something else going on with Russ that, frankly, puts me off much more.
The Associated Press

Anderson confused after being sent off during Panthers' loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Robbie Anderson walked out of the locker room wearing a jacket that said “Lover Boy” on the back. When it comes to matters between the Carolina Panthers wide receiver and his coaches, things appear to be far from hunky dory. Anderson was sent off the field and into the locker room by coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Wilks, named the team’s interim coach after Matt Rhule was fired last Monday, did not elaborate on why he made the decision to end Anderson’s day early. “It was a sideline-type situation and that’s something we will discuss as we further get into the week,” Wilks said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Big Ben gives brutally honest take on Tom Brady's ugly Week 6 loss

Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was supposed to be one of those "get right" games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers entered Week 6 with a 1-3 record, a banged up defense and a bit of a mess at quarterback. It was a tremendous opportunity for the Buccaneers...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Athlon Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Crushing Injury News On Tuesday

Tampa Bay will be without a key defensive piece for the next several weeks. After injuring his foot in the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to Kansas City, Ian Rapoport announced today via twitter that defensive back Logan Ryan is scheduled for surgery tomorrow and anticipates the corner/safety ending up on ...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub

Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
CLEVELAND, OH

