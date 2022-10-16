ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater

By Laurilie Jackson
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHnsG_0ibYC1OU00

A Palm Springs woman was killed in a rollover wreck along Interstate 10 east of Whitewater.

According to California Highway Patrol, the solo vehicle crash happened at 7:35 a.m. Saturday. The woman was identified as Gloria Miles-Flores, 28, of Palm Springs.

Miles-Flores was driving a brown Honda Accord eastbound on the I-10 in the #3 lane when she reportedly lost control of the vehicle and veered to the right. The car overturned into the desert approximately 100 feet off the roadway.

Authorities say Miles-Flores was the only person in the vehicle and she was not wearing a seatbelt. They did not say whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Miles-Flores was pronounced dead at the scene by Cal Fire.

The post Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley

10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two adults and eight children injured in crash on SR-62

A crash on State Route 62 in Joshua Tree left two adults and 8 children with injuries ranging from minor to major Wednesday evening. The crash happened on SR-62, approaching Hillview Road at around 6:45 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened when a man driving a Honda Accord turned left directly The post Two adults and eight children injured in crash on SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused Of Killing Woman In Highway 71 Crash In Corona Arrested

A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman on the Corona (71) Expressway and then fleeing the scene, hiding out in Mexico until he was apprehended, was out of custody Friday after posting a $150,000 bond. Robert Chico Griffin, 46, of Chino was turned over to California Highway Patrol investigators...
CORONA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Desert Hot Springs Apartment Vandalized

Imagine waking up to the sounds of loud booms and crashes in the early hours of the morning, and to your surprise, shattered glass and debris across your living room floor. That’s what happened to one Desert Hot Springs resident who thought she was safe and sound in her own apartment, before this incident.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
onscene.tv

Dodge Charger Crashes Into Market | Fontana

10.21.2022 | 11:05 PM | FONTANA – CHP responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a market at 15446 San Bernardino Ave in Fontana. Officers located a Charger partially inside the structure. After removing the vehicle from the building, a broken water line was discovered flooding the building.
FONTANA, CA
Nationwide Report

3 People Hospitalized After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

According to the Fontana Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning in Rancho Cucamonga. The officials stated that the incident started at around 11:45 p.m. in Fontana when officers tried to stop a vehicle. The driver of the car fled the scene and during the pursuit, the vehicle crashed a patrol vehicle and two other vehicles.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed, Three Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Hemet Road

A 39-year-old man was fatally injured in a two-car collision near downtown Hemet when the driver of the vehicle he was riding in lost control and veered into oncoming traffic, authorities said Wednesday. Angel Rodela Jr. of San Jacinto was killed about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on Warren Road just north...
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.

Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com

Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail

An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

$36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments, CVAG, announced Friday it's been recommended to receive $36.483 million from the state’s competitive Active Transportation Program to build an extension of the CV Link through the cities of La Quinta, Indio and Coachella. The Arts and Music Line will reinvent how cyclists and pedestrians travel along Avenue 48, according to a CVAG news release The post $36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge

Palm Springs hosted its 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge Saturday morning. Participants were able to run or walk the 6k trail that begins at the bottom of Tram Way and ends at the Tram's Valley station. The race also known as the 'World's Toughest 6k' has an elevation gain of over 1,900 The post Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident

A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy