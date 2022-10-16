Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater

A Palm Springs woman was killed in a rollover wreck along Interstate 10 east of Whitewater.

According to California Highway Patrol, the solo vehicle crash happened at 7:35 a.m. Saturday. The woman was identified as Gloria Miles-Flores, 28, of Palm Springs.

Miles-Flores was driving a brown Honda Accord eastbound on the I-10 in the #3 lane when she reportedly lost control of the vehicle and veered to the right. The car overturned into the desert approximately 100 feet off the roadway.

Authorities say Miles-Flores was the only person in the vehicle and she was not wearing a seatbelt. They did not say whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Miles-Flores was pronounced dead at the scene by Cal Fire.

