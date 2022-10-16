Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar near Reading, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, according to WFMZ. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. Authorities ruled his death a homicide. It is unknown whether police have identified a suspect or suspects, and they...
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
Tom Brady Throws F-Bombing Hissy Fit At Bucs Linemen During Loss To Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback may be showing the strain of on- and off-field woes.
NBC Sports
This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day
Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
NBC Sports
Big Ben gives brutally honest take on Tom Brady's ugly Week 6 loss
Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was supposed to be one of those "get right" games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers entered Week 6 with a 1-3 record, a banged up defense and a bit of a mess at quarterback. It was a tremendous opportunity for the Buccaneers...
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Augusta Free Press
Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers stun Brady, Tampa Bay Bucs, 20-18
Despite losing starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to a third-quarter head injury, Pittsburgh held on behind backup Mitch Trubisky for a 20-18 win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, snapping its four-game losing skid in the process. The banged-up, underdog Steelers (2-4) got contributions from...
Analysis: Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. Games are starting to slip from his grasp and so, too, is his touch.The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday.“There's too many plays we're not making,” Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 — his worst start after six weeks since 2012.“We didn't earn the win. It's a game of earning it and it's a game of playing well...
NBC Sports
Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win
The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts. Lynn...
Julian Edelman Congratulates Bill Belichick After NFL Milestone
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick moved into a tie for second on the NFL all-time wins list Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Belichick then was on the receiving end of some praise by longtime Patriots wideout Julian Edelman. “Huge congrats to Coach...
NBC Sports
Report: Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones had 'heated exchange' at owners meeting
Tempers reportedly flared between New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones while discussing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Seth Wickersham, NFL owners voted 31-1 to permit their compensation committee to open negotiations on a new contract with Goodell. Kraft was...
NBC Sports
'Self-inflicted wounds' doom Jimmy G, 49ers in loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — Jimmy Garoppolo believes the 49ers ultimately beat themselves in their 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No discredit to the Falcons and their ability to stop the 49ers on the field, but Garoppolo knows there were several mistakes that contributed to the offense’s inability to score in the second half.
SkySports
Tom Brady: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback not receiving special treatment, says head coach Todd Bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has defended his management of quarterback Tom Brady, saying the seven-time Super Bowl winner does not receive special treatment. Brady missed the team's walk-through practice on Saturday, prior to their 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, as he was allowed to attend New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding in New York on Friday.
NBC Sports
Cardinals activate DeAndre Hopkins, release Matt Ammendola
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially back with the Cardinals. Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances came to an end after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and the team announced that Hopkins is back on the 53-man roster Monday. They released kicker Matt Ammendola to make room for Hopkins.
NBC Sports
Saints to make game-time decision on QB; Five players ruled out for Thursday
The Saints aren’t saying who will be starting at quarterback against the Cardinals on Thursday night, but they have announced five players who will be out of action for Week Seven. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Wednesday that the team will be making a game-time decision about...
NBC Sports
Patriots place Cody Davis on injured reserve
The Patriots placed core special teams player Cody Davis on injured reserve Tuesday. It is not known how serious Davis’ injury is, but the Patriots immediately ruled him out Sunday. He leads the Patriots in special team tackles with six and serves as the punt protector. The team used...
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles won’t be asking Bruce Arians for input
Bruce Arians may officially be the special advisor to the General Manager of the Buccaneers. He won’t be an advisor, special or otherwise, to the head coach. Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles was asked on Wednesday whether he’d ask Arians for advice on how to fix a sputtering offense.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
NBC Sports
Rivera explains decision to start Heinicke over Howell
ASHBURN, Va. -- With starting quarterback Carson Wentz set to miss time after undergoing surgery on his throwing hand, the Washington Commanders are turning back to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback. Heinicke, who started 15 games for the club in 2021, will start this Sunday vs. Green Bay, head coach Ron...
NBC Sports
Why 49ers' terrible injury luck 'nothing new' to Warner
Injuries were the storyline of the 49ers’ frustrating 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but it’s not the first time. San Francisco star linebacker Fred Warner is all too familiar with injury-filled games and seasons, and his reaction said just that while speaking with reporters after the game.
