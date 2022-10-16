What's wrong with the Dolphins? Mike McDaniel says blaming 3-game losing streak on QB injuries 'the easy thing to do'

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Russell Wilson's personality may spark 'mutiny' in Broncos locker room, says former teammate
Russell Wilson has come under fire for his seemingly inauthentic and manufactured persona through the years, and it's been strikingly apparent in his first year with the Broncos. Well, that is according to former teammate Michael Robinson. With the Broncos sitting at 2-4 and their team entering something of a...
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
Sporting News
Nick Sirianni's fourth-quarter F-bomb in Eagles' win over Cowboys was so perfectly Philadelphia
The city of brotherly "love." Nick Sirianni has become definitively Philadelphia, largely thanks to the somewhat surprising start to his Philadelphia career since 2021. The sophomore head coach has guided the upstart Eagles to a 6-0 record in 2022, building on a promising 9-8 campaign from the season prior. On...
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from ESPN's Ryan Clark
The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game.
Spoelstra emotional for Haslem’s first final step? Heat captain hasn’t played an opener since 2015
It’s not that Erik Spoelstra didn’t want to go there, it’s just that he didn’t want to make this an 82-game process. And yet there the Miami Heat coach stood, on the practice court at FTX Arena, asked about Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. season opener against the visiting Chicago Bulls standing as the final opening night of Udonis Haslem’s 20-year career with the team. “Are we going to have to do that ...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
Stephen Ross, Brian Flores return in strange bit of timing. And Dolphins positional notes
In an oddly coincidental bit of timing, Dolphins managing general partner Stephen Ross regains full ownership privileges Tuesday, days before the South Florida return of the coach whose allegations inside a lawsuit triggered an investigation that led to Ross’ punishment by the league.
Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett Sound Off Following MNF Loss to Chargers
Hear from Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett following Broncos 19-16 loss against the Chargers on MNF.
Sporting News
How long is Zach LaVine out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bulls star
Lonzo Ball isn't the only member of the Bulls nursing an injury entering the 2022-23 season. Prior to the team's season-opener against the Heat, the Bulls listed Zach LaVine as questionable on the injury report. He was later ruled out and is said to be at risk of missing multiple games to start the season.
Miami finally finds its big-bodied, breakout receiver in Colbie Young. ‘Spectacular, right?’
Lackawanna [Junior] College football coach Mark Duda, the man who helped bring former University of Miami Outland Trophy winner Bryant McKinnie to the Hurricanes, figured a long time ago that Colbie Young might be Tyler Van Dyke’s new favorite target.
Steelers open as 7-point underdogs to Dolphins this week
Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off the biggest upset of the season when they pulled off a 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to snap a four-game losing streak. But according to the folks at Tipico Sportsbook, the Steelers will once again be an underdog this week against the Miami Dolphins.
Sporting News
Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting
There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
Sporting News
Week 7 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
The most brutal of all bye weeks is upon us (Eagles, Bills, Rams, Vikings), so having a set of reliable fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. As we always say, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 7 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News
Ben Roethlisberger thought Tom Brady 'didn't want to be out there' vs. Steelers: 'There's no way he's enjoying this'
Ben Roethlisberger was on hand for the Steelers' shocking 20-18 win over the Buccaneers in Week 6. The retired Pittsburgh quarterback watched from a suite as his former team was able to mount an excellent defensive effort and get after Tom Brady frequently to pull off the upset. Roethlisberger was...
Sporting News
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa explains aftermath of big hit, unconsciousness, concussion: 'I don't remember much'
Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to action for the Dolphins ahead of their Week 7 meeting with the Steelers on "Sunday Night Football." It was a long road back to action for Tagovailoa. The third-year starter suffered a serious-looking head injury in Week 4 after being sacked by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. He had to be carted off the field after the tackle.
Sporting News
Colts' Jim Irsay explains why Daniel Snyder could be removed as Commanders owner: 'You have to protect the game'
Colts owner Jim Irsay hinted Tuesday that embattled Commanders owner Daniel Snyder could be removed, telling reporters he thinks "potentially there will be" the necessary 24 votes to force a change. "I believe there is merit to removing him as owner," Irsay said, adding, "You have to protect the game,...
Sporting News
Who is playing on the NHL on TNT tonight? Times, matchups for Wednesday night's national tv doubleheader of games
The NHL on TNT doubleheaders are back yet again this week, and tonight, there are matchups between conference foes on the docket. Up first is the Flyers and Panthers. Philadelphia is off to a strong start to the season, winning its only two games so far. However, the Panthers will be the biggest test for a Flyers team that is expected not to be very good. Florida won its first two games, but dropped its first contest of the year last time out, suffering a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Bruins on Monday.
Mike McDaniel October 19 Takeaways
Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex
Miami Heat: Data shows that the ‘hate is real’ for top stars
The Miami Heat are who they are. With that, comes a lot of other things though. They aren’t going to do something because it’s trendy or en vogue, but they’ll always go with what works best for them. And in that same light, they aren’t afraid to change things, switch them up, or adapt to be malleable to their assets.
Sporting News
How to watch Mavericks vs. Suns today: TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA opening night game
The last time the Suns played the Mavericks didn't end well for them. With the series knotted at 3-3, the Suns hosted the Mavericks in Game 7 of the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals. Phoenix entered the game as the favorites, but Luka Doncic powered Dallas to a historic win to advance to the next round.
