The Independent

Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup

What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
The Independent

Ballon d’Or results LIVE: Winners revealed as Karim Benzema beats Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne to award

Karim Benzema has won the men’s Ballon d’Or, becoming just the second player outside of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be awarded the prize in the past 15 years. Benzema won the trophy after leading Real Madrid to the LaLiga and Champions League double last season and scoring a remarkable 44 goals in 46 appearances for the Spanish club.Benzema finished ahead of Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski at the Paris ceremony to crown a sensational year for the France international, as he followed his Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric by breaking through Messi and Ronaldo’s...
ESPN

Ballon d'Or Feminin: Barcelona's Alexia Putellas becomes first woman to win award twice

Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d'Or Feminin for a second successive year, becoming the first woman to win the award twice since it launched in 2018. Putellas, 28, was named the best women's player in the world at the Monday gala in Paris despite being sidelined since June with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
CBS Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup: Injury news, players who will miss the tournament and who could recover in time

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 21 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. However, there are already some players that won't participate due to their injuries in the past weeks. Let's see who will definitely miss the tournament, whose situation is cloudy and who might be back on time.
Sporting News

F1 United States Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week

After a chaotic Japanese Grand Prix, which was delayed due to heavy rain, Formula One returns from its week-long break for the 2022 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. With it comes a newly crowned world champion: Red Bull's Max Verstappen made it back-to-back drivers' championship titles after he secured his 12th victory of the season at Suzuka. The Dutchman mastered the conditions to finish 25 seconds clear of the pack, which proved just enough for him to take his second championship win.
overtimeheroics.net

Karim Benzema Wins 2022 Ballon d’Or Ceremony, With Top 25 Results

Karim Benzema came out on top on the 2022 Ballon d’Or award night, beating off competition from the likes of Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski to claim the 66th edition of the prestigious prize. The award took place on Monday, 17th October at the Théâtre du...
The Independent

England U21s to face defending champions Germany at Euro 2023

England Under 21s will face defending champions Germany at Euro 2023.Lee Carsley’s side, who were in Pot Two, were also drawn against the Czech Republic and Israel in Group C for next year’s tournament in Georgia and Romania.England beat Germany 3-1 in a friendly in Sheffield last month thanks to goals from Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer.Carsley said: “Getting to this point, we always knew there would be tough teams in all of the pots. It’s going to be tough. We know how difficult it has been with the qualifying campaign.“We had two difficult games against the Czech...
Axios

Fox Sports' World Cup coverage will stick to soccer

Next month's World Cup is one of the most controversial ever due to host nation Qatar's human rights record, but Americans won't hear about that while watching the games. What they're saying: Fox Sports executive producer David Neal told the Philadelphia Inquirer that its World Cup coverage will focus only on soccer.

