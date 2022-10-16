Read full article on original website
Related
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
Sporting News
Ballon d'Or 2022 winners, rankings, final awards results as Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas take top prize
The wait is over. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won his first career Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 17, becoming the second oldest player to win the award at age 34 and the oldest since Englishman Stanley Matthews who won the very first Ballon d'Or in 1956 at age 41.
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas makes history by becoming the first female player to retain the women's Ballon d'Or... with England and Arsenal star Beth Mead coming in second
Beth Mead was pipped to the women's Ballon d'Or by Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who became the first female player to win the award back-to-back. Arsenal winger Mead came second in the voting while Chelsea's Sam Kerr came third. Mead was named player of the tournament at the Women's Euros...
Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup
What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers – All 32 Teams Competing
The FIFA World Cup 2022 will feature 32 teams from across the globe with Qatar qualifying as hosts and France heading to the Middle East to defend the trophy.
Ballon d’Or results LIVE: Winners revealed as Karim Benzema beats Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne to award
Karim Benzema has won the men’s Ballon d’Or, becoming just the second player outside of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be awarded the prize in the past 15 years. Benzema won the trophy after leading Real Madrid to the LaLiga and Champions League double last season and scoring a remarkable 44 goals in 46 appearances for the Spanish club.Benzema finished ahead of Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski at the Paris ceremony to crown a sensational year for the France international, as he followed his Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric by breaking through Messi and Ronaldo’s...
Where To Watch 2022 Ballon d’Or Awards Ceremony Live Stream Details
Tonight, the 2022 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony takes place in Paris. Below you can find the details of where to watch.
Lionel Messi names 5 contenders & 2 favourites for 2022 World Cup glory
Lionel Messi has named five countries he expects to be competing for the World Cup and two he considers favourites.
Sporting News
Ballon d'Or live stream, TV channel for 2022 event as Benzema eyes first Golden Ball trophy
Karim Benzema is expected to be crowned as the best player in the world when the 2022 Ballon d'Or is awarded in Paris, France on October 17. The Real Madrid striker carried his team to a La Liga and Champions League double in 2021/22, firing in 44 goals across all competitions.
ESPN
Ballon d'Or Feminin: Barcelona's Alexia Putellas becomes first woman to win award twice
Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d'Or Feminin for a second successive year, becoming the first woman to win the award twice since it launched in 2018. Putellas, 28, was named the best women's player in the world at the Monday gala in Paris despite being sidelined since June with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Report: Mohamed Salah Set For Pundit Role During 2022 Qatar World Cup
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is reportedly set to feature in a commentary role during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, following Egypt's failure to qualify for the finals of the tournament.
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: Injury news, players who will miss the tournament and who could recover in time
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 21 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. However, there are already some players that won't participate due to their injuries in the past weeks. Let's see who will definitely miss the tournament, whose situation is cloudy and who might be back on time.
Sporting News
From Champions League to Ballon d'Or: List of players who won the Golden Ball after winning UCL
The Ballon d'Or, an annual individual honor awarded by France Football that crowns the best player in the world, was launched in the same year that the first European Cup was handed out in 1956. And it turns out that the award is often influenced by a player's success in...
Sporting News
F1 United States Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
After a chaotic Japanese Grand Prix, which was delayed due to heavy rain, Formula One returns from its week-long break for the 2022 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. With it comes a newly crowned world champion: Red Bull's Max Verstappen made it back-to-back drivers' championship titles after he secured his 12th victory of the season at Suzuka. The Dutchman mastered the conditions to finish 25 seconds clear of the pack, which proved just enough for him to take his second championship win.
Where To Watch Manchester United v Tottenham Premier League TV Channels and Live Stream
Manchester United host Tottenham tomorrow night and heres all the details for where you can watch the game.
FIFA 23 Base Icons guide with the best Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC rewards
Plus see all 98 ratings on the FIFA 23 Base Icons list
overtimeheroics.net
Karim Benzema Wins 2022 Ballon d’Or Ceremony, With Top 25 Results
Karim Benzema came out on top on the 2022 Ballon d’Or award night, beating off competition from the likes of Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski to claim the 66th edition of the prestigious prize. The award took place on Monday, 17th October at the Théâtre du...
England U21s to face defending champions Germany at Euro 2023
England Under 21s will face defending champions Germany at Euro 2023.Lee Carsley’s side, who were in Pot Two, were also drawn against the Czech Republic and Israel in Group C for next year’s tournament in Georgia and Romania.England beat Germany 3-1 in a friendly in Sheffield last month thanks to goals from Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer.Carsley said: “Getting to this point, we always knew there would be tough teams in all of the pots. It’s going to be tough. We know how difficult it has been with the qualifying campaign.“We had two difficult games against the Czech...
Fox Sports' World Cup coverage will stick to soccer
Next month's World Cup is one of the most controversial ever due to host nation Qatar's human rights record, but Americans won't hear about that while watching the games. What they're saying: Fox Sports executive producer David Neal told the Philadelphia Inquirer that its World Cup coverage will focus only on soccer.
Comments / 0