Each month we receive letters chastising us for our wanton glorification of impractical, expensive, ridiculously overpowered, and inefficient vehicles. Where are the real cars, you say? Well, here's one for you: the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE AWD. It costs $27,610, gets an EPA-estimated 44 mpg combined, and will probably still be running when the sun is but a cold gray orb in darkest space. It's also slow, hitting 60 mph in 9.0 seconds—except when its hybrid battery is depleted, in which case we're talking more like 10.2 seconds. The Corolla Hybrid's pleasures are cerebral rather than visceral. It's like the opposite of a Ram TRX. Please keep reading.
