insideevs.com

Hyundai's EV Hotel, Rivian, Amazon Vans, Honda OH: EV News Oct 14, 2022

This week, we have more news about Rivian production and the recall, Amazon's electric vans, Honda's upcoming EV factory in Ohio, and Hyundai's "hotel": Our Top EV News for the week of Oct 14, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and...
OHIO STATE
CarBuzz.com

Here's How GM Plans To Entice People Into Buying Electric Cars

General Motors has waged an all-out assault on the electric vehicle segment. Aside from the affordable Bolt, Cadillac has introduced the Lyriq recently to great success. Elsewhere, GMC's Hummer EV twins are proving successful, and soon, the Silverado EV and Blazer EV will hit the scene, too. But how will...
Engadget

GM is using its Ultium battery tech for a lot more than EVs

I wasn't kidding when I told you that GM is going all-in on Ultium, the battery technology behind the company's electrification efforts, not to mention an entire generation of Chevy and GMC EVs. On Tuesday, the automaker announced that it is expanding its portfolio into energy management services — think big stationary batteries to store rooftop-generated solar power on a home or business — with its new spin-off business, GM Energy.
FLORIDA STATE
Autoblog

EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades

Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
IDAHO STATE
teslarati.com

The Rolls Royce Spectre begins the brand’s transition to electric

Rolls Royce unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre. Since the dawn of modern electric vehicles, the electric drivetrain has been perfect for luxury vehicles. An electric motor’s quiet, smooth, and reliable operation make it ideal for a luxury use case. And now, the leader in luxury motor cars has finally taken notice and has created its first electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre.
electrek.co

BMW expands US EV and battery manufacturing footprint with new $1.7B investment

In the latest announcement from an automaker to expand electric vehicle manufacturing in the US, BMW released Wednesday it will invest $1.7 billion in its US EV operations to boost output. After setting a new US delivery record in the third quarter with 4,337 EVs delivered, BMW plans to accelerate...
24/7 Wall St.

The Move Back to $5 Gas

The price for a gallon of regular gas nationwide reached $5 in June. Not adjusted for inflation, this was the highest price in history. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had cut the global supply of crude. In turn, oil jumped well above $100 a barrel. While the global supply of oil has loosened somewhat since then, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

BMW Makes $1.7B Investment For EV Production In US

BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR)BMWYY is making a $1.7 billion investment in its U.S. operations as part of its electromobility plan. The investment includes $1 billion to prepare for the production of electric vehicles at the company's existing U.S. manufacturing facility in Plant Spartanburg, South Carolina, and $700 million to build a new high-voltage battery assembly facility nearby Woodruff, South Carolina.
SPARTANBURG, SC
torquenews.com

Tesla Powerwall Has a New Competitor From GM and It's Fierce

The competition between Tesla and GM is moving to another level, to the level of energy, Powerwall and Megapacks. Today, General Motors announced that GM Energy would be building on the company’s existing Ultium Charge 360 public charging service with two new units — Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial — to provide clients with stationary storage batteries, solar panels, and hydrogen fuel cells. This is quite similar to Tesla Energy, which has long offered stationary storage and solar products.
