Newswest9.com
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
insideevs.com
Hyundai's EV Hotel, Rivian, Amazon Vans, Honda OH: EV News Oct 14, 2022
This week, we have more news about Rivian production and the recall, Amazon's electric vans, Honda's upcoming EV factory in Ohio, and Hyundai's "hotel": Our Top EV News for the week of Oct 14, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and...
Here's How GM Plans To Entice People Into Buying Electric Cars
General Motors has waged an all-out assault on the electric vehicle segment. Aside from the affordable Bolt, Cadillac has introduced the Lyriq recently to great success. Elsewhere, GMC's Hummer EV twins are proving successful, and soon, the Silverado EV and Blazer EV will hit the scene, too. But how will...
Engadget
GM is using its Ultium battery tech for a lot more than EVs
I wasn't kidding when I told you that GM is going all-in on Ultium, the battery technology behind the company's electrification efforts, not to mention an entire generation of Chevy and GMC EVs. On Tuesday, the automaker announced that it is expanding its portfolio into energy management services — think big stationary batteries to store rooftop-generated solar power on a home or business — with its new spin-off business, GM Energy.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
Autoblog
EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades
Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
CNBC
Hyundai says Biden's new EV tax credit rules deal 'astronomical' blow to business
The Biden administration's elimination of tax credits for imported electric vehicles deals a massive blow to Hyundai Motor's business, an executive for the automaker said Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act immediately eliminated a tax credit of up to $7,500 for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles that are imported and sold...
Automakers need more time to meet U.S. minerals requirements for EVs -execs
DETROIT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. legislators need to give automakers operating in the United States more time to achieve the required sourcing levels of battery minerals used in electric vehicles to qualify for federal tax incentives, several industry executives said on Wednesday.
teslarati.com
The Rolls Royce Spectre begins the brand’s transition to electric
Rolls Royce unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre. Since the dawn of modern electric vehicles, the electric drivetrain has been perfect for luxury vehicles. An electric motor’s quiet, smooth, and reliable operation make it ideal for a luxury use case. And now, the leader in luxury motor cars has finally taken notice and has created its first electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre.
BMW invests $1.7 billion to build electric vehicles in U.S
SPARTANBURG, South Carolina Oct 19 (Reuters) - BMW AG (BMWG.DE) said on Wednesday it will invest $1.7 billion to build electric vehicles in the United States, the latest announcement from a major automaker about plans to ramp up U.S. EV production.
Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws
Plenty of lawsuits over Ford's 6.0-liter diesel engine in F-250 and F-350 trucks means know what you're getting and how to fix it. The post Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM is Selling Ultium Battery Packs to the US Military
via General MotorsGM's contract to supply the U.S. Department of Defense with batteries comes after it sold the Army a Hummer EV.
electrek.co
BMW expands US EV and battery manufacturing footprint with new $1.7B investment
In the latest announcement from an automaker to expand electric vehicle manufacturing in the US, BMW released Wednesday it will invest $1.7 billion in its US EV operations to boost output. After setting a new US delivery record in the third quarter with 4,337 EVs delivered, BMW plans to accelerate...
The Move Back to $5 Gas
The price for a gallon of regular gas nationwide reached $5 in June. Not adjusted for inflation, this was the highest price in history. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had cut the global supply of crude. In turn, oil jumped well above $100 a barrel. While the global supply of oil has loosened somewhat since then, […]
5 SUVs With High Rear-Seat Safety Ratings From Consumer Reports for 2022
These SUVs with high rear-seat safety ratings from Consumer Reports are the 2022 Nissan Rogue, Nissan Pathfinder, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford Bronco, and the Toyota Venza. The post 5 SUVs With High Rear-Seat Safety Ratings From Consumer Reports for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Verge
BMW will build a $1.7 billion EV battery factory in South Carolina
BMW says it will make batteries for its electric vehicles at a factory in South Carolina in the latest move by a major automaker to localize EV production in the United States. The German company plans to invest $1.7 billion in the US, including $1 billion for EV production at...
BMW Makes $1.7B Investment For EV Production In US
BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR)BMWYY is making a $1.7 billion investment in its U.S. operations as part of its electromobility plan. The investment includes $1 billion to prepare for the production of electric vehicles at the company's existing U.S. manufacturing facility in Plant Spartanburg, South Carolina, and $700 million to build a new high-voltage battery assembly facility nearby Woodruff, South Carolina.
What Nissan’s New Lease Option May Mean for the Automotive Industry
Nissan's new leasing program may change the face of leasing. The post What Nissan’s New Lease Option May Mean for the Automotive Industry appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla Powerwall Has a New Competitor From GM and It's Fierce
The competition between Tesla and GM is moving to another level, to the level of energy, Powerwall and Megapacks. Today, General Motors announced that GM Energy would be building on the company’s existing Ultium Charge 360 public charging service with two new units — Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial — to provide clients with stationary storage batteries, solar panels, and hydrogen fuel cells. This is quite similar to Tesla Energy, which has long offered stationary storage and solar products.
MotorBiscuit
