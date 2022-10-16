Iran to send missiles to Russia as Putin’s army continues loses weapons at ‘unsustainable rate’

IRANIAN missiles will reportedly be sent to Russia’s military after it was revealed Putin’s army is losing weapons at “an unsustainable rate”.

A deal between the two regimes was struck last month for Iran to provide the first new ammunition to Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine, according to The Washington Post.

Iranian manufacturing companies are said to be preparing a shipment of Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles.

The surface-to-surface weapons can strike targets up to 700km away.

Last week US intelligence director Morgan Muir said that Russian forces had lost more than 6,000 pieces of equipment and were “expending munitions at an unsustainable rate.”

Muir added that Western sanctions were forcing Russia to import electronics from nations such as North Korea and Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Saturday that they would not arm either Ukraine or Russia - but senior Iranian figures allegedly struck the deal with Putin’s forces in a crunch meeting last month.

In June new Lada cars rolled off the production line without seatbelts or airbags - safety components that would normally be purchased from the West.