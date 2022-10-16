Read full article on original website
fox8tv.com
Somerset House Fire
In Somerset Borough multiple crews responded to a structure fire this afternoon. It happened just after 2 on the 200 block of West Patriot Street. There were no injures reported and you can’t see any visible damage to the home. No other information is available at this time.
Man accused of stealing 11,000-pound tractor from Turner Dairy Farm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Bell Township man is facing motor vehicle theft charges, but investigators in Somerset County say it wasn't a car that was taken but a farm tractor.The deep cut of agricultural tires still remains in the front yard of Gary Lauffer's home. The only visible evidence of an alleged crime that has investigators scratching their heads.According to troopers, the tractor was discovered missing from the Turner Dairy Farm on state Route 819. The search then began for the missing 11,000-pound behemoth.According to investigators, the family immediately thought to check the property of one-time employee Gary Lauffer, who...
Police investigating shots fired in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County were on scene in an area where gunshots were reported just before midnight on Monday. On Oct. 17 around 11:03 p.m., there were reports of shots fired at 2709 Fairway Drive near the Logan Hills Apartments. There were no injuries and no damage, but officers did […]
Breezewood Hardee’s deemed total loss by fire
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews spent hours fighting a commercial building fire at the Hardee’s in Breezewood that left the restaurant destroyed. Breezewood Volunteer Fire Company Chief, Toby Colledge, said a broiler caught fire and threw flames into the ventilation. The building has been deemed a total loss. Crews were on scene for about […]
Westmoreland man arrested for alleged Turner Dairy Farm tractor theft
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Salem man is facing theft charges for allegedly taking a tractor belonging to Turner Dairy Farm. Gary A. Lauffer, 54, was arrested Sunday after state police in Westmoreland County said they found a missing tractor worth $15,000 at his home, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Two found dead after crashing truck in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were found dead by hunters on the side of a road Saturday morning in Huntingdon County after state police said they crashed their truck. The crash occurred sometime after midnight when 49-year-old Edward Hamman, of Mapleton Depot, was driving a Dodge pickup truck East on Jacks Mountain Road, […]
Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
Coroner called to scene of Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash in Franklin County. Police crews responded to the 4000 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township at 8:52 p.m. According to Franklin County 911 dispatch, the crash involved just one tractor-trailer. This is an updating story...
WGAL
One person killed in tractor-trailer crash in Franklin County
One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday night in Franklin County. The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on the 4400 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township. According to emergency dispatchers, the tractor-trailer flipped over and killed one person inside. The person's name has not yet...
foxbaltimore.com
Charges filed in Hagerstown arson fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Hagerstown house fire was ruled arson, Tuesday. According to fire officials, on October 14, 2022, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at a one story single-family residence just after noon near Nursery Road. 28 firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer fire company...
Man arrested in Altoona overdose death found hiding at rehab center
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested Tuesday at a rehab facility in Cambria County after he was accused of causing an overdose death in Altoona. According to a post by Altoona police, officers were sent to a home at the 1600 Block of 12 Street on April 14 for an individual who died […]
Toys “R” Us shop opens in Macy’s at Altoona Logan Valley Mall
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Toys “R” Us has made a comeback to Altoona as a new shop is opening in Macy’s at the Logan Valley Mall. The iconic toy store is opening inside Macy’s department stores across the country ahead of the holiday season. Macy’s and WHP Global, owner of the Toys “R” Us brand, announced […]
WJAC TV
New bridge being built to connect Ghost Town Trail, Duman Lake
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County, the Ghost Town Trail will soon be connected to Duman Lake thanks in part to a new bridge. The Center for Metal Arts is constructing a steel bridge over Elk Creek to replace a former maintenance bridge for the treatment plant.
Woman died in Franklin County crash
A woman died in a vehicle crash in Franklin County on Oct. 7, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg.
WJAC TV
Increased call volume, staffing shortages continue to impact local EMS agencies
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Support your local ambulance services. Nationwide, that plea is being heard more often with a critical shortage of emergency personnel and staffers for ambulance companies, and it comes as the calls for service in many areas are increasing. Post pandemic, for many ambulance companies,...
WJAC TV
One person hospitalized following late night shooting in Johnstown's West End, JPD says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Johnstown police department say a man was hospitalized following a shooting Monday night in the West End section of the city. Police say officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Chandler Ave., near Seminary Lane, around 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
abc27.com
Southgate Shopping Center officially purchased
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority (CAMA) officially completed its purchase of the Southgate Shopping Center, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. This comes as CAMA purchased the remaining balance of the shopping center, totaling $4.5 million. This purchase plan was broken into two separate phases.
State College
What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?
It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
Driver to pay fine, won’t lose license over crash that killed Cumberland County motorcyclist
A Cumberland County woman who struck and killed a 25-year-old motorcyclist last spring was ordered to pay hundreds of dollars in fines, but avoided criminal charges, police told PennLive Tuesday. Kiley B. Hennessey, 43, of Camp Hill, was cited with careless driving resulting in unintentional death and a left-turn violation...
2 shopping centers sold, and 20 other commercial real estate deals in central Pa.
AutoZone, a law firm, a logistics company, a marketing company and a wealth advisory firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Two shopping centers were also sold. Our latest list (the last one was back in September) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland,...
