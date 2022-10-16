ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
fox8tv.com

Somerset House Fire

In Somerset Borough multiple crews responded to a structure fire this afternoon. It happened just after 2 on the 200 block of West Patriot Street. There were no injures reported and you can’t see any visible damage to the home. No other information is available at this time.
SOMERSET, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of stealing 11,000-pound tractor from Turner Dairy Farm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Bell Township man is facing motor vehicle theft charges, but investigators in Somerset County say it wasn't a car that was taken but a farm tractor.The deep cut of agricultural tires still remains in the front yard of Gary Lauffer's home. The only visible evidence of an alleged crime that has investigators scratching their heads.According to troopers, the tractor was discovered missing from the Turner Dairy Farm on state Route 819. The search then began for the missing 11,000-pound behemoth.According to investigators, the family immediately thought to check the property of one-time employee Gary Lauffer, who...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating shots fired in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County were on scene in an area where gunshots were reported just before midnight on Monday. On Oct. 17 around 11:03 p.m., there were reports of shots fired at 2709 Fairway Drive near the Logan Hills Apartments. There were no injuries and no damage, but officers did […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Breezewood Hardee’s deemed total loss by fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews spent hours fighting a commercial building fire at the Hardee’s in Breezewood that left the restaurant destroyed. Breezewood Volunteer Fire Company Chief, Toby Colledge, said a broiler caught fire and threw flames into the ventilation. The building has been deemed a total loss. Crews were on scene for about […]
BREEZEWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Two found dead after crashing truck in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were found dead by hunters on the side of a road Saturday morning in Huntingdon County after state police said they crashed their truck. The crash occurred sometime after midnight when 49-year-old Edward Hamman, of Mapleton Depot, was driving a Dodge pickup truck East on Jacks Mountain Road, […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
ALTOONA, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to scene of Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash in Franklin County. Police crews responded to the 4000 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township at 8:52 p.m. According to Franklin County 911 dispatch, the crash involved just one tractor-trailer. This is an updating story...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

One person killed in tractor-trailer crash in Franklin County

One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday night in Franklin County. The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on the 4400 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township. According to emergency dispatchers, the tractor-trailer flipped over and killed one person inside. The person's name has not yet...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Charges filed in Hagerstown arson fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Hagerstown house fire was ruled arson, Tuesday. According to fire officials, on October 14, 2022, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at a one story single-family residence just after noon near Nursery Road. 28 firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer fire company...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WTAJ

Toys “R” Us shop opens in Macy’s at Altoona Logan Valley Mall

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Toys “R” Us has made a comeback to Altoona as a new shop is opening in Macy’s at the Logan Valley Mall. The iconic toy store is opening inside Macy’s department stores across the country ahead of the holiday season. Macy’s and WHP Global, owner of the Toys “R” Us brand, announced […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Increased call volume, staffing shortages continue to impact local EMS agencies

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Support your local ambulance services. Nationwide, that plea is being heard more often with a critical shortage of emergency personnel and staffers for ambulance companies, and it comes as the calls for service in many areas are increasing. Post pandemic, for many ambulance companies,...
abc27.com

Southgate Shopping Center officially purchased

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority (CAMA) officially completed its purchase of the Southgate Shopping Center, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. This comes as CAMA purchased the remaining balance of the shopping center, totaling $4.5 million. This purchase plan was broken into two separate phases.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
State College

What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?

It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy