Billings, MT

A beauty of a week ahead; check it out

By Matthew Hidalgo
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
Another mild day right around average but a high pressure system is moving into the region bringing warm and dry conditions.

Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer tomorrow and we will hold onto above average temperatures for much of the week.

Next weekend, cooler air and moisture will move into the area. Still a bit of ways out so make sure you are staying up to date with your weather forecasts.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 38°F

Tomorrow... Sunny with a high with near 70°F

Tomorrow night... Clear overnight skies with a low near 40°F

