NZ opens rugby league campaign by beating gritty Lebanon

 3 days ago
WARRINGTON, England (AP) — Top-ranked New Zealand opened its Rugby League World Cup account by seeing off Lebanon 34-12 on Sunday.

The Kiwis overcame conceding a try during the opening set by shining with six tries of their own. Lebanon was reduced to 12 men for the last quarter after Adam Doueihi was sent off for dissent.

Elsewhere, Ireland spoiled Jamaica’s World Cup debut by 48-2 in Leeds, and Italy upset Scotland 28-4 in Newcastle.

New Zealand relied on some magic from fullback Joseph Manu to earn some breathing space on the scoreboard against Lebanon.

The Cedars were ambitious from the start. A smart, short kickoff helped them regain possession for the opening set, which ended with Josh Mansour’s try.

New Zealand leveled almost immediately when Manu sucked in four defenders and offloaded for forward Kenny Bromwich to score.

Brandon Smith wriggled free to offload to Nelson Asofa-Solomona to bulldoze his way over, then center Peta Hiku dotted down for an 18-6 interval lead.

Lebanon closed to 18-12 after winger Abbas Miski’s try, but Manu snuffed out the Cedars’ comeback.

He danced around four defenders to gift Dylan Brown an easy score, then chipped the defense before collecting and spinning out of two tackles to score by the posts.

Doueihi’s marching orders were compounded by Jordan Rapana scoring in the corner to make it 34-12.

“I felt like we were a bit scrappy and Lebanon are a good side, too,” Manu said. “I just want to get back out there again next week and improve on what we put on out there tonight.”

Luke Keary proved a class apart in his Ireland debut after injury ruled him out of the 2017 tournament. The three-time Australian grand final winner was capped by Australia in 2018 but long held a connection to Ireland through his father.

The halfback inspired an impressive 10-try display from his side.

“I got a bit emotional last night when I finally got to see the jersey with my name on it,” Keary said. “I’ve had some pretty special experiences but it is one of the proudest moments of my career.”

Louis Senior was the only man to cross the tryline twice but it was Keary who was given the space to steal the show and he admitted the scoreline could have been much harsher but for some gutsy last-ditch defending from the outclassed Reggae Warriors.

Jamaica fashioned few chances but wasn’t overawed.

“It was a really special and emotional day,” captain Ashton Golding said. “You don’t have to catch every ball or make every pass, you just have to be ready to take the next ball and I never saw us give up at any point.”

Jamaica faces New Zealand next, while Ireland plays Lebanon.

Italy winger Jake Maizen scored the first hat trick of the tournament, in the second half against Scotland.

The Scots had no answer to the ball-handling skills of experienced forward Nathan Brown, who was in the Parramatta team that lost to Penrith in the Australian grand final this month and was a clear winner of the man-of-the-match award.

“It’s a privilege to captain my country and a proud moment for Italian rugby league,” Brown said. “We had a good preparation and all the boys believed we could do it.”

It was a victory that brought back memories of Italy’s stunning victory over Wales in Cardiff in its very first World Cup match in 2013.

It was routine for the Italians from the moment fullback Luke Polselli reached Radean Robinson’s kick with inches to spare to score the first try after nine minutes.

Hooker Dean Parata dummied his way to the second try and 12-0 at halftime.

While Scotland captain Dale Ferguson was in the sin-bin, Italy took advantage with Maizen’s first try. He added two more, the last over 80 meters for 28-0.

Winger Lachlan Walmsley scored Scotland’s only try four minutes from the end.

Italy returns to Kingston Park’s artificial turf to meet Fiji next weekend. Scotland has Australia on Friday.

