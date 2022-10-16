ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas with 324th win

By MITCH STACY
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XonR2_0ibYAle700

CLEVELAND — (AP) — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has made the most of the opportunity to get his name out there.

And people are learning how to say it now, too.

A little known fourth-round draft pick who played at Conference USA school Western Kentucky, Zappe — pronounced ZAPP-ee — was pushed into action two weeks ago when starter Mac Jones and veteran backup Brian Hoyer went out with injuries. He now has now won two games in as many starts.

On Sunday, he threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15. It was the 324th career win for coach Bill Belichick, who tied George Halas for second on the NFL's career list.

“We’re just playing football," the 23-year-old Zappe said. “It’s what we’ve been playing since we were 5 years old, so it’s fun to play with these guys.”

Zappe, starting for the second consecutive week, threw second-half TD passes to Tyquan Thornton and Hunter Henry as the Patriots pulled away from the anemic Browns.

Zappe finished 24 of 34 passing a week after throwing for 188 yards and a touchdown in his first start, a 29-0 win over Detroit.

“He has pretty good instincts, but again, there’s a lot for him to learn,” Belichick said of the young quarterback. "He saw some things today and he learned from them, he was able to take advantage and make a couple plays, so it was a solid performance.”

The Patriots’ offense took a while to get going in this one, and the Browns (2-4) never really did.

Late in the first half, Rhamondre Stevenson broke through, bounced left and tore down the sideline for a 31-yard score.

Early in the second half, Zappe hooked up with Jonnu Smith for 53 yards to get down to the Browns 20, and a 13-yard completion to Henry set up first-and-goal at the 2. Three plays later, Thornton grabbed Zappe’s short toss in the end zone.

Later Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley hit quarterback Jacoby Brissett as he was throwing, leading to a pick by Jalen Mills that gave them the ball at the Cleveland 40. Three plays later, Zappe found a wide-open Henry, who ran untouched for a 31-touchdown and a 24-6 New England lead.

The Browns' offense produced only a pair of field goals by Cade York in the first half.

Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, who entered leading the NFL in rushing, didn’t have a double-digit gain until late in the third quarter. He had 23 yards rushing and 14 receiving on that drive, but again the Browns stalled — and York came on for a 51-yard field goal.

Chubb finished with 12 carries for 56 yards, both season lows.

Brissett, who finished 21 for 45 for 266 yards with two interceptions, threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter but a 2-point attempt failed, leaving it a two-score game with 6:22 left.

New England sealed it with a 19-yard end-around for a touchdown by Thornton. Brissett fumbled the ball away on the Browns’ next drive, leading to Stevenson’s second TD, a 6-yard plunge with 3:40 left.

It was the most points allowed by Cleveland this season and its most lopsided loss.

“Every way you can get beat — offense, defense, special teams, coaching — we got beat," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "They beat us, and we also beat ourselves a few too many times.”

Defensive end Myles Garrett said Zappe caught the Browns off-guard when he came out throwing.

“The plan was they were going to run the ball, based on what’s happened the last two weeks," Garrett said. "But we shouldn’t have made it so easy on him.”

HISTORIC WIN

Belichick, who is 324-159 including the playoffs, has a chance to pass Halas next Monday night at home against Chicago — the franchise with which Halas won all his games. Don Shula tops the list with 347.

“You can’t win games in this league without good players, so I’ve been very fortunate to coach a lot of great players and have a lot of great coaches through the years," Belichick said. “A lot of those guys have gone on to great coaching careers and the players, obviously, some are going to the Hall of Fame."

GARRETT HURTING

Garrett became the Browns’ career sack leader with 62 1/2 when he stripped the ball from Zappe in the first quarter, but later had to leave the game with an injury. Garrett aggravated a shoulder injury he suffered in a car crash on Sept. 26, but said he plans to play next week. The three-time Pro Bowler surpassed Clay Matthews on the Browns' list.

INJURIES

Patriots: WR Kendrick Bourne left in the second quarter with a toe injury. ... DL Christan Barmore (knee) was helped off the field in the second quarter and was ruled out. ... Cody Davis suffered a knee injury in the first half and didn't return.

Browns: Pro Bowl RG Wyatt Teller left in the second quarter with a calf injury and did not return. He will have an MRI on Monday.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Host the Bears on “Monday Night Football” on Oct. 24.

Browns: At Baltimore to face the AFC North-rival Ravens next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win

The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts. Lynn...
fantasypros.com

New England Patriots D/ST wreaks havoc in Week 6 win over Browns

The Patriots' defense totaled two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks during Sunday's win over the Browns. The unit surrendered just 15 points in the process. Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Dugger led the way for New England, amassing one interception, two passes defended, and eight tackles. Jalen Mills also picked...
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

Yanks Win, Force Game 5 in NY Monday; NFL Giants, Jets, Patriots Win

In MLB Sunday, the ALDS, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-2 to tie the Best of 5 Series 2-2. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher. He had 8 strikeouts. Harrison Bader homered for New York. Game 5 will be Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to the...
WDBO

Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid

A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDBO

The perfect, unbeaten '72 Dolphins knew how losses felt

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Dick LeBeau has seen plenty in his football life. He spent six decades in the NFL as a player and coach. Made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win two Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator. And he...
ALABAMA STATE
WDBO

Dak Prescott medically cleared, throwing with starters at Cowboys practice ahead of Lions game

It's official. Dak Prescott has been cleared from his broken thumb and is throwing with starters at Dallas Cowboys practice. Head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Wednesday that Prescott "has been cleared medically to be a full participant" in anticipation of returning to the field against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The news confirms anticipation from the team earlier this week that Prescott would be cleared. The Cowboys quarterback hasn't played since breaking the thumb on his throwing hand in Week 1.
NBC Sports

Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby

Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football operations and had a "major voice" in the organization, per Schefter. Easterby gained notoriety with...
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

As MLB playoffs expand, regular-season success matters less

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major League Baseball views expanded playoffs as the more the merrier. Not for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. The National League’s four winningest teams failed to reach the League Championship Series, six months of accomplishment...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
92K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy